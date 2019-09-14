Today’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

The final race of the Xfinity Series regular season takes place this evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
While Tyler Reddick is No. 1 in the standings, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer go for their series-leading seventh win of the season.
Elliott Sadler makes the final start of his NASCAR career today.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:46 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is at 2:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by The men of FRIENDS! From the Musical Parody at the D Las Vegas.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN’s live stream of the race.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a temperature of 101 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Ross Chastain led 180 of 200 laps to win last year. Justin Allgaier was second and Cole Custer was third. In March, Kyle Busch led 98 of 213 laps to win. John Hunter Nemechek was second and Noah Gragson was third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.