Results, points standings after Xfinity race at Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick led the final 30 laps and saved enough fuel to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick went the final 70 laps on one tank of fuel to beat Christopher Bell, Brandon Jones, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

Reddick’s win is his fifth this season.

The 12 driver playoff field was finalized with the conclusion of the race.

Here’s who will compete for the championship and their reset point totals.

Christopher Bell – 2,055

Cole Custer – 2,044

Tyler Reddick – 2,044

Austin Cindric – 2,017

Chase Briscoe – 2,012

Justin Allgaier – 2,012

Michael Annett – 2,009

Noah Gragson – 2,005

Brandon Jones – 2,004

Justin Haley – 2,003

Ryan Sieg – 2,0001

John Hunter Nemechek – 2,000

Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity race at Las Vegas on fuel-mileage gamble

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick gambled in Las Vegas and won.

Reddick and his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team gambled on fuel mileage and went 70 laps on one tank of fuel to beat Christopher Bell and win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick, who clinched the regular season title early in the race, led the final 30 laps and scored his fifth win of the season

The top five was completed by Brandon Jones, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

“It was nerve-wracking to say the least,” Reddick told NBCSN. “The last three laps I started losing fuel pressure. It was stumbling. I didn’t think I was going to make it running the fence. But Christopher Bell had a really unreal fast car today. We were just able to come get fuel and tires and just saved a lot.”

By clinching the regular-season title, Reddick earned 15 playoff points.

Bell finished second despite winning the first two stages with relative ease and leading 154 of 200 laps.

“It’s the second time this year that we got beat by circumstances,” Bell told NBCSN. “At Iowa we put on our tires when we needed to and some guys banked on a yellow coming out later and they got it and they beat us. Today those guys did the opposite of us and they won the race. Very, very disappointing.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

Playoffs: With this being the regular-season finale race, the 12 driver playoff field has been set. It will consist of Reddick, Bell, Custer, Allgaier, Jones, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Ryan Sieg and John Hunter Nemechek.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Elliott Sadler finished 10th in his final NASCAR start … Gray Gaulding finished seventh for his fourth top 10 of the season … Brandon Jones finished third for his best finish since the season-opening race at Daytona … Justin Allgaier earned his 10th consecutive top 10, the longest active streak.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: CJ McLaughlin finished 32nd after he lost a tire and hit the Turn 4 wall on Lap 128 .. Austin Cindric placed 12th after he had to pit on Lap 137 for a punctured tire. He also had two pit road penalties … Chase Briscoe finished 11th after he was caught speeding on pit road with 30 laps to go.

NOTABLE: Reddick win comes on the 50th anniversary of Richard Childress Racing’s first race, the Sept. 14, 1969 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

WHAT’S NEXT: The playoff opener at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 20 on NBCSN

 

Starting lineup for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer will lead the field to the green flag for the Cup Series’ playoff-opening race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Stewart-Haas Racing locked down the first four positions, with Bowyer being followed by Daniel Suarez, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola.

It’s the second time SHR has swept the first two rows (Talladega, Fall 2018).

Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

Clint Bowyer wins pole for South Point 400

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer will start from the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Bowyer claimed just his third career Cup Series pole with a speed of 178.926 mph. His first two poles came in 2007 at Darlington and New Hampshire. This pole comes 12 years to the day after the New Hampshire pole. He went on to win that race.

The 431 starts between Bowyer’s poles is the second longest streak in Cup history behind 456 by Michael Waltrip.

Bowyer, a playoff driver, led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top four positions. Daniel Suarez qualified second, followed by Kevin Harvick (playoffs) and Aric Almirola (playoffs). The last time SHR started first through fourth was last fall’s Talladega playoff race.

The top five is completed by Kurt Busch (playoffs).

“I just asked the guys, ‘There’s something wrong here. What’s going on here?'” Bowyer told NBCSN. “The throttle stuck, that’s what it was. … We were here at the test earlier in the spring before the season got started. Kind of have an opportunity to figure out how to try to make the track a little bit smaller. It’s all about getting up through the gears, getting momentum built up, making the track as big as possible coming to the green.”

Added Bowyer: “I did not see this coming. This is a surprise.”

Only five playoff drivers qualified in the top 12.

Here’s where the rest of the playoff drivers will start Sunday:

Chase Elliott – eighth

Denny Hamlin – 11th

William Byron – 14th

Kyle Larson – 15th

Ryan Newman – 17th

Brad Keselowski – 18th (defending race winner)

Alex Bowman – 19th

Kyle Busch – 20th

Joey Logano – 22nd

Ryan Blaney – 23rd

Martin Truex Jr. – 24th

Erik Jones – 26th

Cole Custer wins pole for Las Vegas Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
Cole Custer will start on the on the pole for today’s Xfinity Series regular-season finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Custer claimed his series-leading sixth pole of the year with a speed of 181.372 mph around the 1.5-mile track. His six poles match his total from last season.

Christopher Bell qualified second (181.372 mph). The top five is completed by Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

Elliott Sadler will start eighth in his final NASCAR start.

Driving for Morgan Shepherd, Landon Cassill qualified ninth. It is the best start for a Shepherd Racing Ventures car since Charlotte in October 1995 when Shepherd started ninth.

Noah Gragson will start 36th and Alex Labbe will start 37th after they spun in Turn 4 on their qualifying runs. Gragson slid onto pit road and barely managed to keep his car from hitting the pit wall.

Ja Junior Avila had his qualifying time disallowed after he did not have a window in place on his car. He will start last.

Click here for the starting lineup.