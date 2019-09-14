Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch looks to return to winning ways as playoffs begin

By Dustin LongSep 14, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Kyle Busch admits there was a day when he dreamt of winning a record-breaking eight Cup championships.

But in a career that has seen the Las Vegas native win 55 Cup races and make four consecutive appearances in the championship event, the 34-year-old Busch has only one Cup crown. That gives the regular-season champion a different viewpoint entering Sunday’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

If I could get a handful of them, I would say that’s probably a successful career,” Busch said of titles. “Years ago if you would have asked me that question, I would have said, seven or eight is possible. Right now, probably five I would say.”

Although the sport is in the midst of its most competitive era — seven drivers have won titles since 2010, more than in any other decade in NASCAR history — the notion of Busch winning as many as five championships doesn’t seem beyond belief for Busch.

But before that topic becomes more than a social media debate, Busch has to start winning again.

Busch enters Sunday winless in his last 12 races. While that’s nothing compared to the winless droughts for Clint Bowyer (47 races), Kyle Larson (72), Jimmie Johnson (85), it is Busch’s longest winless streak since a 36-race drought in 2016-17.

That doesn’t mean this team is floundering.

Before he finished 37th last week at Indianapolis because of an engine failure, he had not placed worse than 11th in the seven previous races.

Busch was second when he hit the wall in the final laps trying to catch eventual winner Erik Jones in the Southern 500 and placed third. Busch led 30 laps at Michigan before finishing fourth. Busch led 118 laps but finished eighth at New Hampshire after hitting the wall.

Of course, when winning four of the first 14 races, even such performances seem disappointing.

Busch is no different.

We probably coulda, shoulda won Darlington if we would have been able to come off pit road the last two times, first,” he said. “We came off third and couldn’t pass anybody. You’re at Indy and you come off pit road fourth and you ride fourth for the entire fuel run until you come back down pit road.”

Darlington is one of several other races Busch said he believes he could have won this year.

“You look back on it and we should have eight or nine wins,” he said.

“We were really fast here (in Las Vegas) in the spring – coulda, woulda, shoulda won the race if it wasn’t for speeding on pit road. Hopefully this time around we’ll keep it clean and have a shot to win again.”

Despite those setbacks, Busch still has the most playoff points (45) of any of the title contenders. That should provide a nice cushion to help him through the first round of races at Las Vegas, Richmond and the Charlotte Roval. Those playoff points also can be a gateway through the second round.

“We’ve done a great job of being able to build those points up throughout the regular season and it’s nice to be able to have that point structure in place to kind of give you the opportunity to have your early season success help you through the postseason,” Busch said. “I think it’s the most fair structure that we’ve had through the playoff era. Looking forward to not having to use those points, but if need be, there’s some that are there.”

Cole Custer wins pole for Las Vegas Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
Cole Custer will start on the on the pole for today’s Xfinity Series regular-season finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Custer claimed his series-leading sixth pole of the year with a speed of 181.372 mph around the 1.5-mile track. His six poles match his total from last season.

Christopher Bell qualified second (181.372 mph). The top five is completed by Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

Elliott Sadler will start eighth in his final NASCAR start.

Driving for Morgan Shepherd, Landon Cassill qualified ninth. It is the best start for a Shepherd Racing Ventures car since Charlotte in October 1995 when Shepherd started ninth.

Noah Gragson will start 36th and Alex Labbe will start 37th after they spun in Turn 4 on their qualifying runs. Gragson slid onto pit road and barely managed to keep his car from hitting the pit wall.

Ja Junior Avila had his qualifying time disallowed after he did not have a window in place on his car. He will start last.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Today’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The final race of the Xfinity Series regular season takes place this evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While Tyler Reddick is No. 1 in the standings, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer go for their series-leading seventh win of the season.

Elliott Sadler makes the final start of his NASCAR career today.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is at 2:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by The men of FRIENDS! From the Musical Parody at the D Las Vegas.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a temperature of 101 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ross Chastain led 180 of 200 laps to win last year. Justin Allgaier was second and Cole Custer was third. In March, Kyle Busch led 98 of 213 laps to win. John Hunter Nemechek was second and Noah Gragson was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

 

Saturday schedule for NASCAR for Las Vegas

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be heavy on Xfinity Series and include the series’ regular-season finale. Cup cars will qualify today for Sunday’s playoff opener.

Today’s 200-lap Xfinity race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET (on NBCSN). Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 96 degrees with 0% percent of precipitation at the green flag. Ross Chastain won last year’s race while Kyle Busch won there this past March.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times Eastern)

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (NBCSN)

3:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (NBCSN/Performance Racing Network)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 300 miles) (NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Austin Hill wins Truck race at Vegas, Johnny Sauter and Grant Enfinger exit playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT
2 Comments

Austin Hill roared to the lead late and held on to win for the third time this season in Friday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff race. While Hill celebrated, two ThorSport Racing teams were eliminated from title contention.

ThorSport Racing lost three trucksdue to mechanical failures. As a result, Enfinger, the regular-season champion and Johnny Sauter were eliminated. Teammate Matt Crafton also had mechanical failure but advanced.

The second round begins next month at Talladega. Joining Hill in the second round will be: Brett Moffitt, Ross Chastain, Stewart Friesen, Crafton and Tyler Ankrum.

MORE: Race results

MORE: Reseeded standings for second playoff round

Enfinger said to FS1 of his mechanical issue: “It’s just a shame our season hopes come down to quality control on a spec part that we had nothing to do with. I definitely share our owner’s frustration with the parts.”

Sauter’s team tried to repair the issue and got him back on track, but he didn’t complete a full lap before more issues, ending his night.

“Just inferior engines, I guess, I’m not sure,” Sauter told FS1. “It’s just disappointing that our season comes down to that. This is a fresh engine, obviously something’s wrong with it. … It’s just a shame … but if something happens and it’s out of your control, what are you going to do?”

Finishing second through fifth were Ross Chastain, pole sitter Christian Eckes, Sheldon Creed and Todd Gilliland.

Sixth through 10th were Brennan Poole, Brett Moffitt, Ben Rhodes, Harrison Burton and Dylan Lupton.

Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain.

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain (has now won five of the last eight stages in the last four races).

Who had a good race: Ross Chastain, who finished second and won both stages. … Third-place finisher Christian Eckes, just 18 years old, had another outstanding run in his sixth start this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Who had a bad race: In addition to Sauter, Crafton and Enfinger, John Hunter Nemechek had the worst showing as he was unable to start the truck and never took the green flag.

Next: The Truck Series is now off for the next month, returning for its fourth of seven playoff races on October 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

