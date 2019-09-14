Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Clint Bowyer wins pole for South Point 400

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer will start from the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Bowyer claimed just his third career Cup Series pole with a speed of 178.926 mph. His first two poles came in 2007 at Darlington and New Hampshire. This pole comes 12 years to the day after the New Hampshire pole. He went on to win that race.

The 431 starts between Bowyer’s poles is the second longest streak in Cup history behind 456 by Michael Waltrip.

Bowyer, a playoff driver, led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top four positions. Daniel Suarez qualified second, followed by Kevin Harvick (playoffs) and Aric Almirola (playoffs). The last time SHR started first through fourth was last fall’s Talladega playoff race.

The top five is completed by Kurt Busch (playoffs).

“I just asked the guys, ‘There’s something wrong here. What’s going on here?'” Bowyer told NBCSN. “The throttle stuck, that’s what it was. … We were here at the test earlier in the spring before the season got started. Kind of have an opportunity to figure out how to try to make the track a little bit smaller. It’s all about getting up through the gears, getting momentum built up, making the track as big as possible coming to the green.”

Added Bowyer: “I did not see this coming. This is a surprise.”

Only five playoff drivers qualified in the top 12.

Here’s where the rest of the playoff drivers will start Sunday:

Chase Elliott – eighth

Denny Hamlin – 11th

William Byron – 14th

Kyle Larson – 15th

Ryan Newman – 17th

Brad Keselowski – 18th (defending race winner)

Alex Bowman – 19th

Kyle Busch – 20th

Joey Logano – 22nd

Ryan Blaney – 23rd

Martin Truex Jr. – 24th

Erik Jones – 26th

Click here for the qualifying results.

 

Starting lineup for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer will lead the field to the green flag for the Cup Series’ playoff-opening race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Stewart-Haas Racing locked down the first four positions, with Bowyer being followed by Daniel Suarez, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola.

It’s the second time SHR has swept the first two rows (Talladega, Fall 2018).

Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Cole Custer wins pole for Las Vegas Xfinity race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
Cole Custer will start on the on the pole for today’s Xfinity Series regular-season finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Custer claimed his series-leading sixth pole of the year with a speed of 181.372 mph around the 1.5-mile track. His six poles match his total from last season.

Christopher Bell qualified second (181.372 mph). The top five is completed by Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

Elliott Sadler will start eighth in his final NASCAR start.

Driving for Morgan Shepherd, Landon Cassill qualified ninth. It is the best start for a Shepherd Racing Ventures car since Charlotte in October 1995 when Shepherd started ninth.

Noah Gragson will start 36th and Alex Labbe will start 37th after they spun in Turn 4 on their qualifying runs. Gragson slid onto pit road and barely managed to keep his car from hitting the pit wall.

Ja Junior Avila had his qualifying time disallowed after he did not have a window in place on his car. He will start last.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Today’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The final race of the Xfinity Series regular season takes place this evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While Tyler Reddick is No. 1 in the standings, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer go for their series-leading seventh win of the season.

Elliott Sadler makes the final start of his NASCAR career today.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is at 2:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m. by The men of FRIENDS! From the Musical Parody at the D Las Vegas.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBCSN’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a temperature of 101 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ross Chastain led 180 of 200 laps to win last year. Justin Allgaier was second and Cole Custer was third. In March, Kyle Busch led 98 of 213 laps to win. John Hunter Nemechek was second and Noah Gragson was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

 

Kyle Busch looks to return to winning ways as playoffs begin

By Dustin LongSep 14, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Kyle Busch admits there was a day when he dreamt of winning a record-breaking eight Cup championships.

But in a career that has seen the Las Vegas native win 55 Cup races and make four consecutive appearances in the championship event, the 34-year-old Busch has only one Cup crown. That gives the regular-season champion a different viewpoint entering Sunday’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

If I could get a handful of them, I would say that’s probably a successful career,” Busch said of titles. “Years ago if you would have asked me that question, I would have said, seven or eight is possible. Right now, probably five I would say.”

Although the sport is in the midst of its most competitive era — seven drivers have won titles since 2010, more than in any other decade in NASCAR history — the notion of Busch winning as many as five championships doesn’t seem beyond belief for Busch.

But before that topic becomes more than a social media debate, Busch has to start winning again.

Busch enters Sunday winless in his last 12 races. While that’s nothing compared to the winless droughts for Clint Bowyer (47 races), Kyle Larson (72), Jimmie Johnson (85), it is Busch’s longest winless streak since a 36-race drought in 2016-17.

That doesn’t mean this team is floundering.

Before he finished 37th last week at Indianapolis because of an engine failure, he had not placed worse than 11th in the seven previous races.

Busch was second when he hit the wall in the final laps trying to catch eventual winner Erik Jones in the Southern 500 and placed third. Busch led 30 laps at Michigan before finishing fourth. Busch led 118 laps but finished eighth at New Hampshire after hitting the wall.

Of course, when winning four of the first 14 races, even such performances seem disappointing.

Busch is no different.

We probably coulda, shoulda won Darlington if we would have been able to come off pit road the last two times, first,” he said. “We came off third and couldn’t pass anybody. You’re at Indy and you come off pit road fourth and you ride fourth for the entire fuel run until you come back down pit road.”

Darlington is one of several other races Busch said he believes he could have won this year.

“You look back on it and we should have eight or nine wins,” he said.

“We were really fast here (in Las Vegas) in the spring – coulda, woulda, shoulda won the race if it wasn’t for speeding on pit road. Hopefully this time around we’ll keep it clean and have a shot to win again.”

Despite those setbacks, Busch still has the most playoff points (45) of any of the title contenders. That should provide a nice cushion to help him through the first round of races at Las Vegas, Richmond and the Charlotte Roval. Those playoff points also can be a gateway through the second round.

“We’ve done a great job of being able to build those points up throughout the regular season and it’s nice to be able to have that point structure in place to kind of give you the opportunity to have your early season success help you through the postseason,” Busch said. “I think it’s the most fair structure that we’ve had through the playoff era. Looking forward to not having to use those points, but if need be, there’s some that are there.”