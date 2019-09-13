Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Truck practice report at Las Vegas

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS – Stewart Friesen posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final practice session for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Friesen, who was penalized 30 minutes of practice for inspection issues, posted a lap of 179.634 mph. He was followed by Brett Moffitt (179.569 mph), Grant Enfinger (179.086), Sheldon Creed (178.997) and Matt Crafton (178.766).

Click here for practice results

Ben Rhodes ran the most laps in the session with 68. Moffitt had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 176.238 mph. He was followed by John Hunter Nemechek (176.042 mph) and Todd Gilliland (175.893).

Qualifying will take place at 5:35 p.m. ET. The Truck race is at 9 p.m. ET today.

 

 

Clint Bowyer fastest in 1st of 2 Cup practices today at Las Vegas

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer isn’t wasting any time making his presence known in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

The driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang was fastest in the first of two Cup practices Friday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bowyer ran 21 laps around the 1.5-mile track, with the final lap being the fastest of the 39-car field at 178.059 mph.

Click here for the first practice session results.

William Byron was second-fastest (177.223 mph), followed by three non-playoff entrants: Jimmie Johnson (177.148 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (176.748 mph) and Austin Dillon (176.684).

Sixth through 10th fastest were Brad Keselowski (176.678 mph), Denny Hamlin (176.471), Ty Dillon (176.396), Daniel Suarez (176.327) and Chase Elliott (176.246).

The three slowest of the 16 playoff contenders were Ryan Newman (21st fastest, 174.950 mph), and Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson (22nd, 174.836 mph) and Kurt Busch (23rd, 174.588).

There will be one more practice session this afternoon from 7:30 – 8:20 p.m. ET.

Xfinity practice report at Las Vegas

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practices Friday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick, driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro, covered the 1.5-mile oval with a top speed of 176.131 mph, the only driver to exceed 176 mph.

Click here for first Xfinity practice results.

Chase Briscoe was second-fastest (175.781 mph), followed by Austin Cindric (175.256 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (175.075 mph) and Brandon Jones (174.938 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Noah Gragson (174.859), Ryan Truex (174.814), Cole Custer (174.808), Christopher Bell (174.803) and Ryan Sieg (174.718).

A total of 37 cars took to the track for the session.

The second and final practice session will be today from 6:35 p.m. ET to 7:25 p.m. ET.

Practice holds for Cup, Xfinity, Truck teams at Las Vegas

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — NASCAR announced the teams that will have practice holds today for the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cup

The No. 15 team of Ross Chastain will be held out of the final 15 minutes of first practice because his team was late to inspection at Indianapolis.

Cup practice is from 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Xfinity

The teams for Stan Mullis (No. 13), Josh Williams (No. 36) and Tommy Joe Martins (No. 61) will miss the final 15 minutes of the first practice for being late to inspection at Indianapolis.

The teams for Riley Herbst (No. 18) and Christopher Bell (No. 20) will miss the final 15 minutes of the first practice for failing inspection twice at Indianapolis.

The team of Alex Labbe will miss the final 30 minutes of first practice for failing inspection three times at Indianapolis.

Xfinity practice is from 3:35 – 4:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Trucks

The teams of Sheldon Creed (No. 2), Tyler Dippel (No. 02), Cory Roper (No. 04), Gus Dean (No. 12) and Brennan Poole (No. 30) will miss 15 minutes at the end of the final practice session for multiple inspection failures at Las Vegas.

The teams of Austin Hill (No. 16) and Stewart Friesen (No. 52) each will miss the final 30 minutes of final practice and each had their truck chief ejected for multiple tail piece failures.

Final truck practice is from 11:05 – 11:55 a.m. ET.

Ex-girlfriend of Kurt Busch sentenced to prison for fraud, tax evasion

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Patricia Driscoll, former girlfriend of Kurt Busch, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison Thursday in U.S. District Court for her role in which she stole from a non-profit charity designed to help military members and their families.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon also ordered Driscoll to serve 36 months supervised release, a period of home confinement, 360 hours of community service, and to pay $154,289 in restitution and $81,779 in a money judgment forfeiture.

The sentence has been stayed pending appeal, meaning Driscoll will not have to report to prison at this time.

Brian Stolarz, attorney for Driscoll, said in a statement: “The court issued a thoughtful and considered sentence based on the totality of the circumstances in this case and stayed it pending appeal. With the stay, we can continue to pursue justice for Ms. Driscoll.”

A federal jury convicted Driscoll on Nov. 29, 2018, on two counts each of wire fraud and tax evasion and one count of fraud. Driscoll was the former executive director and president of Armed Forces Foundation and developed ties with the NASCAR community.

Prosecutors stated in court documents that Driscoll “solicited donations to AFF by making representations that 95% of donations would go to benefit military members and their families, when she knew that she was diverting significant portions of AFF’s funds to pay for her personal expenses, such as her personal attorneys’ fees, her personal property tax, and her for-profit company’s expenses.”

Prosecutors recommended Driscoll be sentenced for 70-87 months and pay a judgment of $472,954, stating in court documents: “The Court saw the tremendous harm that the defendant’s conduct caused: not only did the defendant’s embezzlement from AFF deprive countless veterans of benefits that AFF would have otherwise provided to them, but the defendant’s lies and misrepresentations so disillusioned donors and volunteers that AFF was unable to continue its mission. This is not a case where the defendant’s lack of education, resources, or training contributed to the offense; rather, this is a case where the defendant perpetrated a fraud to support her ego and lavish lifestyle.”

The Armed Forces Foundation shut down in 2016.

Driscoll and Busch broke up in 2014. She alleged afterward that he slammed her head against the wall in his motor home three times in September 2014 at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR indefinitely suspended Busch on Feb. 20, 2015 — two days before the Daytona 500 — after a Kent County (Delaware) Family Court Commissioner concluded that “it is more likely than not” Busch committed an act of domestic abuse against Driscoll at Dover. NASCAR reinstated Busch a few days after the Delaware attorney general declined to seek charges against Busch in March. Busch missed three races while suspended.

 