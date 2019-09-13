Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Long: Let drivers be who they are, especially Bubba

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — Please don’t change Bubba.

And please nobody change him.

Bubba Wallace was a whirling dervish of personality, opinion and openness Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — as he has been throughout his career. And as the sport needs.

Drivers fuel NASCAR. It’s a point NASCAR President Steve Phelps stressed last year before the season finale in Miami, saying that “every driver is really important for us to help drive star power in our sport.”

Drivers are akin to the quarterback in the NFL and the superstar in the NBA. But unlike athletes in those sports, NASCAR drivers can struggle in how much personality they reveal.

That’s not a problem for Wallace. Although his team has funding, it doesn’t have a major corporate presence choking his personality.

For that, he was Friday’s headliner at the track even if his car was not in the top 25 in either practices in single-lap speed.

Bubba Wallace in the media center Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Among his pearls in a 20-minute session with reporters:

# He warned veteran drivers upset about being raced hard that “shit changes every day. Get accustomed to it.”

# He was realistic about his chances this weekend, noting that his team finished third at Indy with a new car. The car he’ll race this weekend was last run in March at Las Vegas. “Hopefully we can show up and run top 15.”

# He called the search for funding for his Richard Petty Motorsports team an “uphill climb. … It’s still been a gruesome battle on that side of things.”

While there are many personalities in NASCAR — recall Clint Bowyer going into the stands at Darlington to interview a fan sitting in the rain — some are reluctant to express themselves as freely because of past experiences, social media or sponsor considerations.

Wallace isn’t deterred by such things, discussing the depression he’s battled this year and blasting Kyle Busch with an expletive-filled tirade at Watkins Glen.

Look, this is someone who plays video games on Twitch for others to watch, is constructing a drum room and flew Fit for a King’s drummer in to help set the room up, and is active on social media.

Wallace’s comments Friday came a day after former champion Brad Keselowski acknowledged that expressing one’s opinion can be detrimental in auto racing.

That it is Keselowski, who offered outspoken opinions earlier in his career on everything from how the sport could be better to raising questions about concussion diagnosis, talking about the limits to a driver’s personality is disheartening.

“The penalties for having a big personality are real, and I want to win,” Keselowski said. “Winning comes before anything else. You can’t win when you don’t have sponsors.

“The last thing sponsors want is big personalities. That’s just a reality of it. Sponsors want safe personalities, they want personalities that sell a lot of whatever and that’s not necessarily a big personality. It’s the reality, whether you like it or not. It’s part of the business model.”

Kurt Busch, whose public flare-ups have cost him rides, said that “I know what Brad is talking about. I agree with Brad on his main point, winning is everything.”

The question is if Wallace can thrive with more sponsorship. Sponsor World Wide Technology, through a leadership donation in May from founder and chairman David Steward, provided additional funding and led to Victory Junction being on Wallace’s car for a select number of races, including this weekend at Las Vegas.

With the extra money, the team had a new car built for Indianapolis. Wallace took advantage of problems by others and moved into the top 10 and continued to climb. Once he was third, he held others off in the final laps to finish there.

After scoring his best finish of the season, Wallace yelled on his radio: “Yeah! That ain’t supposed to happen! That is not supposed to happen! We did it! Nice job!”

He called out haters on Twitter during his NBC Sports interview after the race.

“I’m just here taking it all in and enjoying it and making the most of it,” Wallace said in his interview after the Brickyard 400. “But again, that’s not supposed to happen. We’re not supposed to run with these big teams. What the hell? Somebody can drive.”

And will drive hard. He says he’s not afraid to race hard when needed.

Every generation changes the racing. Veteran drivers were upset with Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson, with how hard they raced when they came in as rookies in 2002. Now, the same refrain is heard as a new generation makes its impact.

Asked if the etiquette on the track is changing, Kyle Busch noted how “those rules are changing.

“I think it’s just the nature of Mark Martin not being around and (Tony) Stewart and (Jeff) Gordon and Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. and some of those guys that knew how to race, but also the aero-package and what these cars drive like nowadays.

“A lot of these  younger kids now come up running Late Models and K&N cars and beating the doors off of one another throughout their careers and here they are doing it at the Cup level. It’s just a different form of where these guys are being taught to race.”

Bubba Wallace’s car at Las Vegas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The challenge is to be aggressive and successful. Wallace seeks success. It has only been fleeting in NASCAR’s premier series, although his two best finishes there — second in last year’s Daytona 500 and third at Indy last week — are at two of racing’s iconic tracks.

“I love how aggressive we race,” Wallace said. “That’s just what I was taught growing up; be as aggressive and clean as you can. There is a fine line, but if the opportunity presents itself for me to force the issue onto you, absolutely it’s going to happen.

“I fell victim to it at this race earlier this year. Ryan Preece and I were racing for I think the lucky dog or something. We came out on a little different pit strategy about two laps or so and we were racing hard against each other. In my Monday morning debrief, I texted him and said I was sorry and it was just hard racing. He was like, ‘Why are you apologizing for racing hard?’ I was like, ‘you are absolutely right.’”

Just as there was no need to apologize how he raced, there is no need for Bubba Wallace to apologize for who he is.

Let’s keep it that way.

 and on Facebook

Kurt Busch right at home with top speed in final Las Vegas Cup practice

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A hometown boy made good in Friday’s second and final NASCAR Cup practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch, who was the slowest of the 16 playoff drivers in the first practice earlier in the day, roared to the top of the speed chart in the second session with a top speed of 177.276 mph.

Click here for final practice results.

Joey Logano was second-fastest (176.783 mph), followed by teammate Brad Keselowski (176.321 mph), Chase Elliott (176.223) and Ryan Blaney (176.114).

Sixth through 10th was another Las Vegas native, regular season championship winner Kyle Busch (175.999 mph), Brickyard 400 winner Kevin Harvick (175.976), Daniel Suarez (175.901), who was the only non-playoff contender to be in the top 10 in the second session, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (175.838) and Ryan Newman (175.798).

Clint Bowyer – who was fastest in the first session – could only muster 17th fastest at 175.450 mph in the second session.

The three slowest playoff contenders were Alex Bowman (18th, 175.427 mph), Kyle Larson (19th, 175.251) and Aric Almirola (22nd, 174.984).

The Cup drivers will have qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET (NBCSN/Performance Racing Network), with the 267-lap main event playoff-opening race on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Christian Eckes earns Truck pole at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Behind the wheel of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra, 18-year-old Christian Eckes grabbed the pole for tonight’s third race of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Middletown, New York native covered the 1.5-mile oval with a best speed of 178.077 mph. It’s the second pole of the season for Eckes in just six Truck Series races in 2019 (he also was No. 1 at in the season opener at Daytona). Eckes also started from the pole via owner’s points earlier this season at Gateway due to weather cancelling qualifying.

“It’s awesome to be on the pole again,” Eckes told FS1. “The big thing is just to keep our Tundra under control. There have been a couple races this year where I thought we had a shot at winning but just haven’t been able to capitalize on it. I how we do that tonight and bring home a win.”

Click here for the Truck Series qualifying results.

Ross Chastain (178.012 mph) qualified second, followed by Todd Gilliland (177.907 mph), Brett Moffitt (177.585 mph) and Matt Crafton (177.375 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Sheldon Creed (177.305 mph), Austin Hill (177.165 mph), Grant Enfinger (177.125), Harrison Burton (176.939) and Johnny Sauter (176.916).

Tonight’s race (9 p.m. ET, FS1) will see the lowest-scoring two of the eight playoff contenders eliminated.

Three drivers failed to qualify: Cory Roper, Justin Johnson and Tyler Hill, who wrecked during his qualifying attempt, his truck suffering front end damage when it bottomed out in the infield grass.

Click here for the row-by-row starting lineup for tonight’s race.

There was one spectacular wreck during the session: Jesse Iwuji hit the inside wall coming off Turn 4 extremely hard, destroying the front end and left side. The 32-year-old Iwuji climbed out of his truck and walked to the ambulance to be taken to the infield care center to be checked out medically.

“I’m fine, just with the track being super hot and super slick, coming out of Turn 4 it just got away from me,” Iwuji told FS1. “I was trying to see if I could loop it back on the infield, but it wouldn’t come around to the right and we went into the inside pit wall.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Clint Bowyer fastest in 1st of 2 Cup practices today at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Clint Bowyer isn’t wasting any time making his presence known in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

The driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang was fastest in the first of two Cup practices Friday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bowyer ran 21 laps around the 1.5-mile track, with the final lap being the fastest of the 39-car field at 178.059 mph.

Click here for the first practice session results.

William Byron was second-fastest (177.223 mph), followed by three non-playoff entrants: Jimmie Johnson (177.148 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (176.748 mph) and Austin Dillon (176.684).

Sixth through 10th fastest were Brad Keselowski (176.678 mph), Denny Hamlin (176.471), Ty Dillon (176.396), Daniel Suarez (176.327) and Chase Elliott (176.246).

The three slowest of the 16 playoff contenders were Ryan Newman (21st fastest, 174.950 mph), and Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson (22nd, 174.836 mph) and Kurt Busch (23rd, 174.588).

There will be one more practice session this afternoon from 7:30 – 8:20 p.m. ET.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Xfinity practice report at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There was no slowing down Tyler Reddick during Friday’s two Xfinity Series practices at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as he was fastest in both sessions.

In the second session, Reddick covered the 1.5-mile oval at 175.644 mph, just about a half-second slower than his speed in the first practice.

Click here for second Xfinity practice results.

Justin Allgaier was second-fastest in the second session (175.120 mph), followed by John Hunter Nemechek (174.593 mph), Christopher Bell (174.407) and Noah Gragson (174.227).

Sixth through 10th were Brandon Jones (174.227 mph), Austin Cindric (173.930), Chase Briscoe (173.784), Justin Haley (173.728) and Landon Cassill (173.650).

Only 34 cars took to the track in the second session.

Qualifying takes place Saturday at 2:35 p.m. ET, with the 200-lap final playoff qualifying race set to take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET.

FIRST PRACTICE SESSION

Tyler Reddick was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practices Friday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick, driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro, covered the 1.5-mile oval with a top speed of 176.131 mph, the only driver to exceed 176 mph.

Click here for first Xfinity practice results.

Chase Briscoe was second-fastest (175.781 mph), followed by Austin Cindric (175.256 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (175.075 mph) and Brandon Jones (174.938 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Noah Gragson (174.859), Ryan Truex (174.814), Cole Custer (174.808), Christopher Bell (174.803) and Ryan Sieg (174.718).

A total of 37 cars took to the track for the session.

The second and final practice session will be today from 6:35 p.m. ET to 7:25 p.m. ET.

Follow @JerryBonkowski