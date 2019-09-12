NASCAR America from Cup Playoff Media Day at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Krista Voda hosts with Jeff Burton, Marty Snider and Nate Ryan. They will be joined by multiple playoff drivers for interviews.
Afterward, you can watch NASCAR America’s Burnouts on the Boulevard live at 7 p.m. ET with Kelli Stavast, Steve Letarte, Parker Kligerman and Marty Snider.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
The overhaul of the game is evident from the main menu screen, which is broken up into window-like boxes, and clearly felt in the gameplay itself.
Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect when you fire up your PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC to play the latest NASCAR game.
THE THRILL IS BACK
The best part about this revamped game is the enhanced racing physics, which the player has even more control over.
In the last edition of NASCAR Heat, overshooting a corner and sideswiping a CPU car would result in … a thud, mostly. It was very hard for any kind of crash – intentional or accidental – to develop.
But now, getting into a car’s left or right-rear quarter panel is more likely to result in a “will they or won’t they” situation, with you having to decide whether to step on the gas or hit the brakes not knowing whether the car will correct itself or go into a slide.
And you can make it easier or harder for that to happen.
704Games has added sliders in a settings menu which allow you to adjust a multitude of aspects to the physics and gameplay:
Player tire wear rate and grip falloff rate
Speed range between fastest and slowest AI drivers (“wide” for more separation and “narrow” for tighter field)
AI stability after making contact with the player
AI driver recovery ability
Closeness of field on restarts
AI mechanical failures
AI tire wear effect and fuel consumption
These adjustments are welcome. With that said, it took a lot of trial and error to find the settings that made racing for eighth entertaining, which is a fun sentence to write. Fun tracks to conduct those trials on are Darlington, Bristol, Dover and Charlotte.
Also, if you’re one of those who have no clue how to make adjustments to tire pressure, track bars or brake bias, 704Games has an easier option available.
At the menu you see in-between practice, qualifying and a race, the upper right-hand corner has a slider where you can simply adjust from “tight” to “loose.”
Further, AI cars are no longer glued to the inside line. You’ll see cars traverse the track all the way up to the wall. This makes coming up through the field a more challenging experience.
Though wrecks are more frequent now, as a player you still can’t DNF yourself in the middle of the race after a bad enough wreck to warrant it. You can go to the pits and be repaired like nothing happened. Sometimes you’ve had enough and you just want the race to end and move onto the next.
On the plus side, in career mode you can simulate races you don’t want to take part in.
EASY ON THE EYES
NASCAR Heat 4 pops.
More care has been put into the visuals for this installment. The atmosphere at tracks, especially night races, is really striking. It’s even more apparent now that day will transition into night if you go with stage races.
At some tracks, like Darlington, the far end of the track always has a haze over it.
But in general, almost every aspect of what you see on the screen stands out more.
Two other things that caught my eye: Ryan Blaney’s stellar PPG paint scheme and Johnny Sauter’s “tenda” scheme in the Truck Series.
On Blaney’s car, the dripping paint aspect of it really sticks out.
As for Sauter’s, did you know there’s the outline of a horse on the side of Sauter’s truck (tenda is an Equine and Pet Care Products company)? I never noticed it through the first seven months of the season. But it’s there, clear as day in the game. I looked at pictures of the real car and was surprised to see it.
CAR COUNT
Speaking of paint schemes, there’s new ways to have more in your possession, including existing cars and your own creations.
Added to the usual “challenge” mode (watch out for the Sonoma Raceway “carousel” challenge) is being rewarded with the car from that challenge.
Oddly, this sometimes includes a “Victory Lane” version of the car, so you’ll be driving around the track with a confetti-covered vehicle.
The game creators have also heard cries for enhancements to the custom car builder.
While you unfortunately can’t paint a car at will any way you want, the game gives you significantly more tools to work with.
An addition to the game is the ability to use any number on your custom cars, on top of a wider variety of paint scheme templates and a handful of number fonts.
While I’m not a fan of the number font designs, it’s nice to have more choices, which is the overarching theme of most of new tweaks with NH4.
A little thing I appreciate is a change to Bristol Motor Speedway. The track has been using a traction compound on the inside lane of its corners for the last few years, but that had been missing from NASCAR Heat’s version of the track. Now, there is a layer of grip present there that makes getting through each turn more manageable.
In single season mode you can now create custom seasons via track order.
The track map on the HUD display is one of those additions that took way too long to be introduced.
When qualifying, a timer is present on the screen now to help give an indication of how you’re doing.
You’re still unable to watch a replay until after the race. So you’ll have no idea what caused a caution until then if you weren’t involved directly.
The only options you can change during a race are driving aids.
Drafting works! Especially at superspeedways. You can even hear the wind change as you drift in and out of the wake of cars in front of you.
If your tire wear gets to a certain point, you’ll be in danger of outright spinning on a restart if you’re not careful. Took me by surprise.
The eNASCAR Heat Pro League got its four-race playoff underway Wednesday with two races on a virtual version of the 1.5-mile track.
Justin Brooks (mrTRACKBAR33) won for JTG Daugherty Racing in the Xbox One race, scoring his third win of the season. Josh Harbin (ThAbEaR_95) won for Leavine Family Racing in the PlayStation 4 race, earning his second win of the season.
You can watch the full races in the video below. The second round of the playoffs will be held Sept. 25 on a virtual Kansas Speedway. The third round is scheduled for Oct. 9 on a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. The championship race will be held Oct. 23 on a wild card track.
Rick Hendrick: Jimmie Johnson ‘super on fire’ despite missing playoffs
Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” owner Rick Hendrick was adamant it shouldn’t have happened.
“For whatever reason, we shouldn’t have been in that situation,” Hendrick said. “I mean the way the car’s been running, we should not have been there. But I tell you what, it’s fired him up and the team up.”
Hendrick, who has been Johnson’s owner for his entire Cup career, described what he’s seen out of Johnson over the last few races as he and new crew chief Cliff Daniels tried to get Johnson into the 16-driver playoff field.
“There’s two ways you can accept that,” Hendrick said. “One: It’s unbelievable and now you just bump into neutral and run along. Or you’re kind of pissed off and mad at yourself, mad at the environment and you got something you want to prove and that’s the way Jimmie and Cliff are now. I see more fire in Jimmie Johnson here of late than I’ve seen in a long time. Not that he’s ever not been on fire, but the commitment, the energy, what he’s doing with the team … you can see it in his eyes, he does not want to be looked at as he can’t get it done anymore.”
From his perspective, Hendrick said making the playoffs wasn’t Johnson’s main goal. It was putting an end to the longest winless streak of his career, which stands at 85 races, two more than the number of wins he’s earned in his career.
“It’s hard to explain this,” Hendrick said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “He’s more interested in winning a race than he was in making the playoffs. Don’t get me wrong, he’ll probably listen to this and say ‘Where did he get that from?’
“Just knowing him for all these years and seeing what he does behind the wheel and his voice and the communication between he and his crew chief, I’ve seen it more in the last four or five races, three races anyway, that he is just super on fire.”
This was further exemplified Sunday after Johnson was eliminated from the race.
“He told me after Indy, ‘I wish we were going to Vegas tonight on the plane,'” Hendrick said. “That’s the burning desire that he has and the team has and the whole organization has. We’re not use to being in that position and we don’t accept that very well.”
While Johnson hasn’t been able to put together a completely clean race in the five races he’s been paired with Daniels, Hendrick has reason to feel good about their pairing moving forward.
“It’s only been five weeks I think, but boy they are clicking, they’re on the same page,” Hendrick said. “I listen to him on the radio and it sounds like the team back when they were winning championships.”
Playoffs will be the buzzword this weekend as NASCAR visits Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
On Friday night, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series contests the final race of its opening round, meaning two drivers will be eliminated.
Saturday marks the final race of the Xfinity Series regular season prior to the start of its playoffs next week in Richmond.
And the 10-race Cup playoffs kick off with Sunday’s race at the 1.5-mile speedway (on NBCSN).
There will be two Xfinity and two Cup practices on Friday. The Truck Series has a one-day show with one practice, qualifying and a 134-lap race under the lights, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Wunderground.com predicts a high of 99 degrees Friday with 0% percent of precipitation. Grant Enfinger won last year’s race.
On Saturday, Cup and Xfinity have qualifying sessions for their respective races. The 200-lap Xfinity Series race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET (on NBCSN). Wunderground.com predicts a high of 102 degrees with 0% percent of precipitation. Ross Chastain won last year’s race.
And then the main event, the 267-lap Cup playoff opener, takes place Sunday, with the green flag set to drop at 7 p.m. ET. Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 103 degrees with 0% percent of precipitation. Brad Keselowski won last year’s race, while teammate Joey Logano won there in March.
Here is this weekend’s schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Sept. 12
3 – 8 p.m. – Truck garage open
Friday, Sept. 13
10 a.m. – Truck garage open
11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Truck final practice (no TV or radio)
12:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
1:30 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open
3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1)
6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)
7:15 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting
7:30 – 8:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
8:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
9 p.m. – Truck Series race (Stages 30/60/134 laps = 201 miles) (FS1/Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, Sept. 14
11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
2:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (NBCSN)
3:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
4:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (NBCSN/Performance Racing Network)