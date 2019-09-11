Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Aric Almirola looking to be a winning bet in Cup playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 11, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Second verse, same as the first – or maybe even better?

That’s the tune Aric Almirola is humming heading into the NASCAR Cup playoff opener this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Almirola comes into the race ranked 14th in the 16-driver playoffs. If that sounds very familiar, it’s because it is — he also entered last year’s playoffs in 14th place.

And look how that turned out: Almirola was one of the most pleasant surprises of last year’s playoffs, advancing to the third round and ultimately finished fifth in the final standings. That was higher than former champions including seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson, as well as Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski, earning seven top-10s, three top-fives and a win during that 10-race playoff run.

Can he potentially do the same or even better in his second go-round in the playoffs driving the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing?

“Last year, we didn’t have much of an expectation going into the playoffs,” Almirola said in a media release. “We were a new team and were really getting acquainted with each other still.

“After going through the playoffs and almost making it to the championship at Homestead and finishing fifth in the points, I feel like we have set expectations and a standard. First off, we expected to be in the playoffs – anything less would be a disappointment. Now, our standard from last year is what we’re shooting for. We want to win races in the playoffs and advance through the rounds.

“We want to do better. If we don’t, it wouldn’t necessarily be a disappointment, but we have high hopes to achieve more success than we did last year.”

Almirola’s playoffs hopes last season got a big boost when he earned a pass into the third round with his win at Talladega. While he’s winless thus far in 2019, Almirola’s 10 top-10s this season have laid a foundation going into the playoffs that shows he’s more than capable of winning again like he did at ‘Dega, if not another one or more victories on top of that.

Going to Las Vegas couldn’t be a more appropriate time for Almirola. Given what he did last year and the potential he has for this year’s playoffs, don’t be surprised if a lot more fans bet on Almirola’s chances to reach the final round at Miami and still be in contention for the Cup championship.

“The playoffs are about being at your best every second, every minute, every hour and every day,” he said. “We’re ready to do that.”

History is already on his side: he’s made three starts at LVMS in the No. 10 and has come away with a top-10 finish each time.

From Las Vegas, it’s just a matter of maintaining consistency while continuing to push forward and ignoring the increasing pressure from race to race and from the first to third rounds of the playoffs. This is crunch time, and no one has to tell Almirola how significant it is.

“It’s really intense,” the Tampa, Florida native said. “Everyone takes their level of competition and ratchets it up a notch.

“It seems like everybody gets that much better. You have to be perfect in every aspect. You have to be perfect in practice, qualifying, pit stops and your focus has to ramp up. If it’s not perfect, you have to be ready to recover.”

And getting off to a good start on a 1.5-mile track, especially when there are four tracks in the 10-race playoffs that boast that length.

“It’s crucial to really excel at the intermediate tracks,” Almirola said. “We have so many of them on the schedule and, if you can get them figured out, they can make a huge impact on your season.

“We’ve seen it so many times where teams get something figured out at those tracks, those teams start running up front every weekend. If you look at the schedule, most of the tracks on the circuit are intermediate tracks and the most important races if you’re in the hunt for a championship.

“We found a lot of speed and now it’s time to dial the handling in and hopefully go on a tear of winning at these tracks.”

Matt DiBenedetto guests on NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 11, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood will be joined by Kyle Petty and special guest Matt DiBenedetto, named Tuesday to replace the retiring Paul Menard for the 2020 season with Wood Brothers Racing.

In addition to discussing this weekend’s NASCAR Cup playoff-opening race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Matt and the guys will be taking fan calls at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NFL great Marshawn Lynch to drive pace car at Las Vegas

Photo: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 11, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
In a sense, former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch will come out of retirement Sunday, once again looking for daylight.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection, who retired from the NFL earlier this year, will drive the pace car and lead the field to green for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff-opening race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Lynch, who rushed for more than 10,000 yards and scored 84 touchdowns during his 11-year NFL career from 2007-2018 with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders, is a longtime NASCAR fan.

“I hella appreciate the opportunity NASCAR is giving me to get active in this year’s pace car,” said Lynch, who ranks 29th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m looking forward to the experience and meeting the drivers and fans.”

The race begins shortly after 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will be televised on NBCSN.

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick soars to No. 1 entering playoffs

By NBC Sports StaffSep 11, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick’s win in the Brickyard 400 didn’t just give him momentum going into the Cup playoffs, it also rocketed him to the top of this week’s Power Rankings with his unanimous selection by the NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers.

Harvick, who was tied for fourth last week, vaults over Kyle Busch (drops to third this week) and Kyle Larson (plummets to seventh), who were tied for No. 1 last week.

Also of note, Joey Logano finds himself back in the top 10 after falling out last week. Also a surprise entry in this week’s top 10 is Bubba Wallace (ninth). But of course, finishing third at Indianapolis will do that for a guy like Bubba.

Here is how this week’s rankings look:

1. Kevin Harvick (40 points): Starts the year winless in 19 races and now has won three of the last seven races. Nice way to head into the playoffs. He is now a threat to win at every speedway in playoffs. Last week: tied for fourth.

2. Denny Hamlin (34 points): Finished sixth in a backup car at Indy; has just one finish worse than sixth in the last eight races (29th at Darlington), plus two wins in that stretch. He’s still red-hot. Last week: tied for fourth.

3. Kyle Busch (26 points): Don’t be bothered that he is on a 12-race winless streak. He has five top-five finishes and eight top-10 results during his drought. Last week: tied for first.

4. Clint Bowyer (20 points): Starting to put together more solid races. His fifth-place finish at Indy gave him three consecutive top 10s entering the playoffs. If he can get past the first round, could become a real dark horse. Last week: tied for eighth.

5. Joey Logano (19 points): Runner-up finish broke a string of five finishes outside the top 10 for the reigning series champion. Was Indy a sign of things to come? Last week: Unranked.

6. Ryan Blaney (17 points): Five top-10 finishes in the last seven races . Needs to fix execution problems but still strong. Last week: Unranked.

7. Kyle Larson (14 points): Yes, he finished 33rd at Indy but again showed speed and was on pace to score his sixth consecutive top-10 finish. This could be a team to watch in the playoffs. Last week: tied for first.

8. Chase Elliott (13 points): With Jimmie Johnson not in the playoffs, Elliott becomes the torch bearer for Hendrick Motorsports. Is he up to the task? Also, ninth-place finish at Indy gives him four top fives in the last five races. Last week: Unranked.

9. Bubba Wallace (9 points): Earned second career top five and delivered Richard Petty his first Brickyard 400 top five as an owner. Last week: Unranked.

10. Ryan Newman (8 points): He has had to grind things out all season so it only made sense he would have to do the same thing Sunday at Indy to secure the final playoff spot. If he keeps that kind of thing up, has a good chance to reach second round. Last week: Unranked.

Others receiving votes: William Byron (7 points), Brad Keselowski (6 points), Chris Buescher (4 points), Martin Truex Jr. (2 points), Paul Menard (1 point).

Silly Season scorecard: Matt DiBenedetto finds new ride for 2020

By Dustin LongSep 10, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
That didn’t take long.

Less than a month after it became public that Matt DiBenedetto would not return to Leavine Family Racing in 2020, he has a new ride. DiBenedetto will drive the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing in 2020 with Paul Menard stepping back from full-time racing after this season.

So, yes, Denny Hamlin‘s words from Bristol were heard.

“There’s many car owners that finance cars that are on the racetrack, good teams,” Hamlin said after beating DiBenedetto to win the Bristol night race. “They got to step up and grow some balls and take a chance on somebody they really believe in. That or they can continue to run 15th.”

Here’s a look at where the NASCAR Silly Season stands at this point:

ANNOUNCED OPEN RIDES FOR 2020

No. 38: Front Row Motorsports must replace David Ragan, who stated Aug. 14 that 2019 would be his final season running a full schedule.

No. 95: The only thing missing is the official announcement that Christopher Bell will drive for Leavine Family Racing next season. Expect that soon.

Richard Childress Racing third car: Car owner Richard Childress is looking at expanding to a third car for next season to keep Xfinity driver Tyler Reddick with the organization. Childress spoke July 30 about wanting to keep Reddick. He said Sept. 8 at Indianapolis they were working on plans.

 

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2020

No. 13: Ty Dillon posted a video on Instagram refuting rumors that he would retire after this season. He has a contract with Germain Racing through 2020.

No. 20: Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sept. 6 that it had signed Erik Jones to an extension. It is a one-year extension for the 2020 season.

No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto replaces Paul Menard at Wood Brothers Racing (announcement made Sept. 10). DiBenedetto’s deal is for 2020 only.

 

AMONG THOSE YET TO ANNOUNCE DEALS FOR 2020

No. 1: Kurt Busch‘s contract expires after this season but all indications are that he’ll return to the Chip Ganassi Racing team with Monster Energy in 2020.

No. 14: Clint Bowyer‘s contract expires after this season but Bowyer stated as recently as at Darlington that things were moving closer to an extension.

No. 41: Daniel Suarez has said that both he and the team have an option on his contract for next year. He has remained confident that he will return to Stewart-Haas Racing.