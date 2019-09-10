Truck team JJL Motorsports to close at end of season, is up for sale

JJL Motorsports, which fields a part-time entry in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, will close at the end of the current season and has been put up for sale, the team announced Tuesday.
The team’s final races will be Nov. 8 in Phoenix and the season-ending Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 15.
In the statement, the Sherrills Ford, North Carolina-based team announced owner Jason Little will “depart the ownership role to facilitate a new position within the industry.”
Driver Jesse Little, who is a nephew of Jason Little and son of NASCAR managing director of technical inspection and officiating Chad Little (also former director of the Truck Series), is “exploring opportunities in either the NASCAR Xfinity Series or Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season,” the statement said.
The team was formed by Jason Little in 2005. After several years of racing in the ARCA and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (including two wins, two poles, 18 top fives and 28 top-10s from 2012-2015), it moved to the Truck Series in 2015.
Since then, the team has competed in 26 Truck Series races. To date, Jesse Little’s best season has been 2018, when he made nine starts and earned six top 10s, including a best finish of sixth at Iowa.
Thus far this season, Jesse Little has made eight starts, with a best finish of 13th at Texas.
“I’ve really enjoyed the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series over the last five years and I’m very proud with what this family-owned team has been able to accomplish,” Jason Little said in the statement. “Moving forward, both Jesse and I are looking for new ownership to take over the JJL Motorsports team intact and look forward to discussing with anyone interested in taking the reins and competing in the series during the 2020 season and beyond.”
Tuesday morning’s announcement that Paul Menard will retire after this season and Matt DiBenedetto will replace him next season in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford certainly lit up the twitterverse.
Happy for @mattdracing that things worked out. He will be solid in the @woodbrothers21. More happy for my friend Paul Menard. 36 weeks is a grind, he’s got a great wife and 2 kiddos who are gonna love having him at home.
For all of you @mattdracingfans, if you remember, I told you to be patient. Talent always wins out. When Paul Menard chose to step away there was a good opportunity for Matt D. The really, really talented drivers always wind up in a good seat. https://t.co/MM3dhbWwao
“I’ve enjoyed every moment of my career racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and I’m so thankful for all the great memories and friendships I’ve made through this sport,” Menard said in a press release. “But I’m looking forward to spending more time at home with my wife Jennifer and our two young children while moving forward with the next chapter of my life.
“I want to thank everyone at Wood Brothers Racing, along with Team Penske, and our partners at Menards, Motorcraft, Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers and Ford. It’s been a privilege to work with them and some of the true legends of our sport, including Andy Petree, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Robert Yates, Richard Petty, Richard Childress, Roger Penske and Glen and Leonard Wood. I’m excited for what the future holds and I’m looking forward to sharing the plans for 2020 and beyond in the coming weeks.”
Said DiBenedetto in a statement: “I am so excited about this opportunity to race for one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history beginning in 2020. The No. 21 Ford is one of the most accomplished and iconic cars in our sport and it will be an honor to join Wood Brothers Racing and help carry on the team’s tradition of success in NASCAR. I want to thank Eddie and Len Wood, Kim Wood Hall, Menards, Edsel Ford and Ford Motor Company for this opportunity.”
DiBenedetto, 28, is in his fifth season of Cup competition. Sunday’s Brickyard 400 was his 166th start. He has six top-10 finishes, including three top fives this season. All of those have come in the last 11 races. One of his top fives was a runner-up finish in the Bristol night race, where he led a race-high 93 laps but lost to Denny Hamlin.
DiBenedetto will be a guest on NASCAR America MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN.
“We want to thank Paul Menard for his dedication to the team over the last two seasons,” said team President and co-owner Eddie Wood in a statement. “We’re looking forward to a strong finish to 2019 and we wish him nothing but the best for the future. All of us at Wood Brothers Racing are excited to welcome Matt DiBenedetto to the team beginning next season. Matt has shown a lot of promise on track and everyone has seen it in his results this season, especially over the past several months. We want to continue to build on that success together as we gear up for 2020 and the future of Wood Brothers Racing.”
The team’s press release did not state if Menards would be returning as a sponsor.
I don’t even have the words to describe how thankful I am!! Paul is such a great guy and I’m lucky to call him a friend and I wish him the best! So excited to take over and drive for one of the most legendary teams in NASCAR next year! I have so many people to thank!!!! 🥳 https://t.co/qJy1kcpV10
Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will be the last time he competes in NASCAR and auto racing in general.
“One hundred percent sure this is the last time I’ll ever put a helmet on,” Sadler told NBC Sports. “It definitely has a different feel to it than what we had at Homestead.”
Last year, Sadler ended his full-time racing career at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a 14th-place finish.
However, the 17-time NASCAR winner knew a potential opportunity awaited for him to climb behind the wheel again on a limited basis with sponsor Nutrien Ag Solutions.
“But this weekend I know this is the last time,” Sadler said.
His racing career will end with his second start in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet following a start at Richmond Raceway in April (finished 12th). It will mark his 855th NASCAR start across all three national series.
“That’s a lot isn’t it?” Sadler says after a hearty laugh. “That’s too many. Look, I’m very fortunate. That’s a mind-boggling stat. 855 starts from a little, small-town boy in Emporia, Virginia. That’s a lot of time to strap on a helmet to go racing.”
Sadler, 44, will get to honor his Virginia roots in a way he’d hoped to in the Miami race 10 months ago.
His car will be made to look like the yellow and black No. 16 late model stock car he raced in the mid-90s before he made the jump to the NASCAR stage.
Sadler said Kaulig Racing “caught me off guard” when they surprised him with the scheme Monday.
“I begged my sponsors last year at Homestead to let me run that paint scheme. But it wasn’t meant to be. For (sponsor Nutrien Ag Solutions) to give up a paint scheme to let me do it means a lot,” Sadler says. “(It’s) a paint scheme that is very near and dear to my family. All of my dad’s gas stations and transport trucks and everything are painted the exact same way. So it’s a color that means a lot to us. For (team president) Chris (Rice) and (team owner) Matt (Kaulig) and those guys, everybody at Nutrien Ag Solutions to let us go out with that color. That’s pretty special.”
Adding to the nostalgia is who will be calling the shots for Sadler atop his pit box – Chris Rice.
Rice will return to a role he’s familiar with. He served as Sadler’s crew chief during Sadler’s late model days. Their relationship started in 1992 when Rice began working with Sadler’s brother, Hermie.
“Chris and I kind of pretty much started living together in 1994,” Sadler said. “Then in 1995, we got our breakout season, setting all kinds of records in the late model stock-car world in Southern Virginia. We got a special relationship. I think we helped each other a lot in getting our careers to where they are today. I think we have a lot to be thankful for and it’s pretty cool for it to come full circle to where we first started.”
Together, Sadler and Rice earned the South Boston Speedway track championship in 1995.
Rice was the one who revealed the scheme to Sadler.
Give us the driver who intrigues you the most heading into the Cup playoffs.
Nate Ryan: William Byron because he seems on the cusp of becoming the next inaugural winner in Cup.
Dustin Long:Denny Hamlin. With 35 career victories but no Cup titles, the question has been asked if Hamlin is one of the best drivers in NASCAR history without a championship. His four victories this season shows the speed he has. Crew chief Chris Gabehart has built this team for the playoffs. Now let’s see how Hamlin and his team fares.
Daniel McFadin: Kurt Busch. After a remarkably consistent season, he briefly slumped after his Kentucky win before surging at Bristol and Darlington. I think he’ll be extremely dangerous this postseason if he can avoid getting caught up in other people’s mistakes.
Jerry Bonkowski: Kurt Busch is the guy I have my eye on. The first playoff champion in 2004, Busch comes into this year’s playoffs with little to lose and everything to gain. He still doesn’t have a deal in place to return to Chip Ganassi Racing – or to race for another team, for that matter – for next season. Or, could he retire after this season, especially if he wins the championship? If Busch gets hot in the first two rounds, he could be unstoppable all the way through Miami.
Last year Stewart-Haas Racing put all four of its drivers in the final eight. What do you think are the chances Joe Gibbs Racing can put all four of its drivers in the final eight this year?
Nate Ryan: Very good. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are virtual locks through playoff points. If Erik Jones can continue his recent surge, JGR will have all its cars on the doorstep to the championship round.
Dustin Long: Odds are good for Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. to make it to the final eight with the number of playoff points they take into the postseason. Then it would be up to Erik Jones to work his way into the final eight.
Daniel McFadin: I’m not at all sure that JGR can pull that off. I think the field is too competitive and we’ll get at least one surprise who advances that far. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will get to the final eight, but I have reservations about Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.
Jerry Bonkowski: While I’d like to see it, I don’t think it’ll happen. I’ll be surprised the most if Erik Jones makes it through the second round, let alone the first. Sure, his Darlington win was big, but he needs a lot more of those in the first round or two to make it to the semifinal round. And given the scope of the competition, particularly among his own teammates, I just don’t see Jones going as far as Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.
Which four drivers do you have racing for a Cup championship in Miami?
Nate Ryan: My Championship 4 picks on Feb. 12 were: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin. I’ll sub Truex for Elliott.