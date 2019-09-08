Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski wants new ‘safety revolution’ after ‘atrocious’ crash

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski called for another “safety revolution,” criticizing the angle of an inside barrier that the defending Brickyard 400 winner struck during a heavy impact Sunday.

The wreck occurred with two laps left in the stage when Erik Jones was trying to pass Keselowski on the inside in Turn 2. Jones slid up into Keselowski, whose No. 2 Ford hit the outside wall and caromed back across the track into a tire barrier located against the inside wall.

Keselowski’s car hardly scrubbed off any speed after the first impact and had a violent collision with the tires. He crawled from the car, which was propped up by the protruding wall and barrier.

“I probably came down on Erik just a little bit more than I thought I did, and he got loose, no air on the car,” Keselowski told NBC’s Kelli Stavast. “I hit the wall there, and there’s this spot on the wall with just an atrocious angle.

“I don’t know what that spot is for, but it does not need to be there. We found it. That’s how racing goes. You find the things and we found this. This track really was part of the safety revolution about 15, 20 years ago. I think it’s time for another.”

The SAFER barrier was developed by Indianapolis Motor Speedway and made its debut at the 2.5-mile oval in 2002. The energy-absorbing walls (which are constructed of steel and Stryofoam) since have been mandated by NASCAR at all of its tracks.

Jones, who also was eliminated in the wreck, took the blame after being checked and released from the care center.

“I got loose and made a mistake,” Jones, who locked into the playoffs by winning last Monday’s Southern 500, told NBC. “I didn’t think Brad was going to be too tight on me, and I just lost it. It’s my fault. I feel bad for (Keselowski), and I feel bad about our team as well. It’s a shame … Wasn’t anticipating enough and drove in too hard for it.”

The wreck resulted in a red flag to replace the tire barrier.

Crash ends Jimmie Johnson’s playoff hopes

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Jimmie Johnson will miss the playoffs for the first time in his career after he was involved in a crash in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

That means Johnson has no chance for a record eighth championship this season.

After the accident, Johnson was asked if he was OK. He responded: “I’m fine. I’m just curious why we were in that position.”

Johnson drove the car back to the team’s hauler.

“Thanks for the fight guys,” crew chief Cliff Daniels said on the radio to the team. “I promise you guys our season is not done.”

Cup starting lineup for Brickyard 400 at Indy

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2019, 12:23 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Brickyard winners Kevin Harvick and Paul Menard will start on the front row for today’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick, who won this race in 2003, secured the pole with a lap of 185.766 mph. Menard, who won this race in 2011, joins Harvick on the front row after a lap of 185.724 mph.

Clint Bowyer, who is seeking to secure a playoff spot today, qualified third with a lap of 185.277 mph. Joey Logano will start fourth at 185.193 mph. Jimmie Johnson, who is in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time in his career, starts fifth after a lap of 185.181 mph.

The race is scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m. ET today on NBC.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

Kevin Harvick wins Cup pole for today’s Brickyard 400

By Bruce MartinSep 8, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Kevin Harvick, the 2003 Brickyard 400 winner, scored his third career pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday morning. Harvick went out early and ran a fast lap of 185.766 mph in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Clean air will be huge,” Harvick told NBC Sports. “I thought we had a fast car (Saturday) in race practice. Clean air and strategy are important because handling will come into play at some point. You will have to hang on to them at the beginning of the run so there are a number of things having to come into play.

“Hopefully, today, we can finish where we start.”

Paul Menard’s No. 21 Ford was second at 185.724 mph followed by one of the drivers fighting to stay in the playoffs, Clint Bowyer. His No. 14 Ford turned in a lap at 185.277 mph. He was followed by Joey Logano’s Ford at 184.193 mph and four-time Brickyard winner Jimmie Johnson, who is in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time in his career, at 185.181 mph.

Click here for qualifying results

Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson are vying for the final two playoff spots. Bowyer is eight points ahead of Suarez and Newman. Those two are tied with Suarez holding the tiebreaker. Johnson is 18 points behind Suarez and Newman.

Newman went out early in the session, where three cars were on the 2.5-mile oval at the same time. Newman’s No. 6 Ford clocked in with a speed at 183.273 mph and will start 22nd.

Suarez qualified 20th at 183.643 mph.

William Byron, Jr. entered qualifications as the pole winner for this year’s Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500. A Brickyard 400 pole would have made Byron the first driver in NASCAR history to win the pole at all of the “Crown Jewel” events in the Monster Energy Cup Series in the same season.

His speed of 182.043 mph in the No. 24 Chevrolet put him 29thon the starting grid.

This is the only event of the season where qualifications are held the morning of the race. The green flag of the 26thannual NASCAR race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC.

Brickyard 400: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
The Cup Series ends its regular season today with the 26th running of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

There are two spots left to be filled in the 16-driver playoff field. Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman are the drivers who will be scrapping for those spots.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Big Machine Records President and CEO Scott Borchetta at 1:53 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:05 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 10:35 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:02 p.m. The invocation will be given by Howard Brammer at 1:46 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 1:47 p.m by Danielle Bradbury, season four winner of NBC’s The Voice.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. The Performance Racing Network broadcast begins at 1 p.m and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts cloudy skies with a high of 70 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski won this race last year over Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup