Saturday schedule for NASCAR at Indianapolis

There will be lots of action today as the weekend of racing continues at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The day will feature two NASCAR Cup practices, as well as Xfinity qualifying and the Xfinity race. Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 75 degrees with zero percent chance of precipitation at the green flag.
Here is Saturday’s schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions)(NBCSN)
1:05 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3 p.m. – Indiana 250 Xfinity Series race (Stages 30/60/100 laps = 250 miles) (NBCSN/Performance Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Defending race winner Justin Allgaier returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway still seeking his first victory of the season after winning five times last year. Cole Custer and Christopher Bell each seek their first win at Indy and seventh of the season.
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:05 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given by Mark Wright at 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:01p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Performance Racing Network broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
INDIANAPOLIS — Brian Murphy had not planned to wear the GPS device, but his mother insisted.
She wanted to follow her son’s ascent to Mt. Rainier’s summit at 14,410 feet.
“That last 1,500 feet was extremely emotional knowing that my mom was basically with me, team members and family members were with me in a sense,” said Murphy (far left in the photo above), a fabricator for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was his first day back at the track since reaching Mt. Rainier’s summit last week. The climb completed a year-long journey of preparation that included training from SHR’s athletic department.
“This was a brand new thing,” Murphy told NBC Sports. “I was very nervous. Everybody being there to support me and make sure I had the confidence to do this was very important.”
It was only two years ago that climbing was even a consideration. A friend encouraged Murphy to join him on a hike during a race weekend at Bristol.
“When I got to the top, it was just an incredible feeling, great views,” Murphy said. “It turned into a challenge on how much I could take both mentally and physically.
“Now it’s gone into mountaineering.”
Murphy’s Mt. Rainier trip took two weeks. He went to the Camp Muir base camp at about 10,200 feet and spent a night there. He returned to lower ground for about three days to ensure his body’s recovery before going back up. Murphy, his group and guides returned to base camp and spent another day there before moving up.
After reaching high camp at 11,200 feet, the group’s plans changed on climbing the summit. With a storm forecasted later, the group woke up at 11 p.m. and left camp at midnight. They reached the summit at 5:15 a.m., greeted by wind guests that Murphy said were 40-60 mph.
“It was a blizzard up there,” he said. “The last 500 feet, the weather just changed dramatically. It was impressive to see. It was awesome.
“The whole trip went really well. At the end of it, the mountain tested us, so it wasn’t just an easy thing to get up there. The preparation, the help from everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing and the racing community as a whole got me to a level where this whole journey was much easier than I thought it was going to be.”
When Murphy reached the summit, he couldn’t see much because of the weather and it was still dark.
“Making it to the top was the goal,” he said. “The view wasn’t necessarily the goal. It was the journey up, the test. I did that. There definitely is a piece of me that wants to go back up there to see what I missed.”
Once he reached the top, he was taken back to his racing experience.
“You get up there and you’re celebrating with all of your guides and the other couple of people that made it, and it was a lot like winning a race, the same type of feeling,” Murphy said. “You work so hard with these people to make sure you get there safe and to reach that goal against all odds was amazing.”
Now, Murphy ponders going to Alaska to summit Denali, which at 20,310 feet is the highest peak in North America.
“I know coming back that I crushed Rainier,” Murphy said, “and I’m only looking up.”