Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity Series Indiana 250

By Daniel McFadinSep 7, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, fending off Justin Allgaier in a four-lap shootout around the 2.5-mile track.

Busch earned his 96th career Xfinity Series win and his fourth career win at IMS. He has four wins in seven series starts this year.

Making his last Xfinity start of the year, Busch led 46 of 100 laps from the pole.

“Really tough to pass, even when you had a run on guys,” Busch told NBCSN. “You could pass some of the guys that were built more for long-run longevity, (Allgaier) was. You could pass him on the straightaways. … Overall, we got back in traffic and just really fought the handling of this thing, even from fourth place.”

Allgaier, who led 24 laps, finished second after winning this race last year. He has not won a race since then. He has four runner-up finishes this season.

“Kyle’s great, especially on late-race restarts,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “Our Suave Men Camaro was on rails, especially on the long run. We were able to really push though guys. … We had a couple of late-race restarts that didn’t go our way and unfortunately put us behind.”

The top five was completed by Noah Gragson, Jeb Burton and Justin Haley.

The final run to the checkered flag was set up by a wreck between Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick on a restart with eight laps to go. Restarting on the front row, Bell got loose in Turn 2 and washed up into Reddick, which sent them both into the wall.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brandon Jones

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

More: Race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: JR Motorsports is the first team to put three drivers in the top five of an Xfinity race at Indy … Justin Haley earned his third top five of the year and locked himself into the playoffs on points … Austin Hill placed ninth in his Xfinity Series debut … Brandon Jones bounced back from a mid-race wreck to finish sixth.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Austin Dillon finished 34th after he suffered a fuel pressure issue and stalled on the pit access road on Lap 15 … Brandon Brown wrecked on a Lap 36 restart. He finished 28th … David Starr finished 37th after his engine expired mid-race … John Hunter Nemechek finished 31st after he wrecked in Turn 1 with 22 laps left in the race.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rhino Pro 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 14 on NBCSN

Indy is last chance for bubble drivers on Cup playoff quest

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS — On the cusp of failing to make the Cup playoffs for the first time in his career, Jimmie Johnson prefers to look at what he could accomplish Sunday with a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It would be a heck of a story to tie Jeff (Gordon) with five (wins) here and to come through a drought and all the things that we all know,” Johnson said of an 84-race winless streak that dates back to 2017. “To have all that come to a conclusion and lock myself into the playoffs would be one hell of a story. Hopefully, that is the story.”

Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman are battling for the final two playoff spots in today’s race at Indy (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Bowyer has an eight-point lead on Suarez and Newman. Suarez holds the final playoff spot via a tiebreaker on Newman. Johnson is 18 points behind Suarez and Newman.

That Suarez and Newman are tied in points adds a layer to their duel. Newman spun in last week’s Southern 500 with Suarez closely on Newman’s left rear.

Everything kind of cycles in our sport and what comes around goes around,” Newman said. “I don’t think he meant to turn me around, but he did turn me around. It is just racing. I get it. Whether he plowed through me like (Matt) Kenseth did to (Joey) Logano (at Martinsville in 2015) or just took the air off me or whatever, it is racing. I don’t have any intentions going into this race other than to do the best that I can for our team.”

Suarez contends there was no contact between the cars at Darlington Raceway.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Suarez said of Newman. “He is a very aggressive driver. One of the most aggressive. People know that. Sometimes we race hard and sometimes you know what the limits are and sometimes we push a little bit hard. It was just a racing deal. I didn’t mean to spin him out. I didn’t mean to wreck him. But I wanted to pass him.”

Suarez also faces the possibility of competing against Bowyer, his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, for a playoff spot.

“Clint and I, we are good friends and we know that if we can help each other, we will, but at the same time we will race hard,” Suarez said. “That is what we do. We’re smart. He’s got plenty of experience, and I’m not dumb.

“I know what I have to do, and he knows what he has to do. We are going to go out there to do what we do best and try to beat each other but, at the same time, without trying to kill each other. Hopefully things work out in a good way for both of us.”

Bowyer, who is coming off top-10 finishes the past two races, says that is what his team can do if it can avoid the issues that have plagued it this season.

“I think Darlington was a snapshot of our capabilities,” Bowyer said. “I have said it time and time again, when we race to our capabilities we are a (top-10) car. A lot of things go into play on that. I feel like we have raced inside the single digits several times this year and more often than not struggled to get the finish and manage track position.”

Johnson and the No. 48 team know Bowyer’s pain. Johnson’s team has struggled much of this season. That lack of performance led Hendrick Motorsports to replace Kevin Meendering with Cliff Daniels as crew chief in late July.

Johnson enters this weekend with seven consecutive finishes outside the top 15. His performance last weekend at Darlington was his best in recent weeks. He was fast in practice, qualified sixth, scored points in both stages and was in the top five when he was collected in a crash that he couldn’t avoid. His team was headed for one of its best performances of the season.

“We’ve had plenty of bad luck, that’s for sure,” Johnson said. “Last weekend we did perform well through practice and qualified well and ran well. We’re getting there. What I have learned through this two- or three-year drought and difficult time, is just how important the team is.

“I’ve known it. I’ve lived it. And, I’ve been the beneficiary of some amazing teams. And, I just didn’t realize how fragile it was until I got involved and had to start building that and help select the right people in place to build that team. It’s been an interesting journey. And through it all, I’ve learned a ton. I really have. And, I think we’re in a spot now that everybody can see where the hard work has gone and that we’re starting to show up and perform.”

But even if Johnson’s team has a flawless performance Sunday, there’s no guarantee Johnson will be among the 16 drivers to race for a championship.

“I have been able to work through some really tough situations and come out on top over the years,” Johnson said. “There are no guarantees on what happens here this weekend, but I do feel like if that opportunity presents itself, the experience I have will help me stay calm and help me do the right things in that moment. So, it helps me sleep better, absolutely, knowing what I’ve pulled off in the past. It helps with my confidence rolling into this weekend.”

It was 2016 when Johnson didn’t have the best car in the championship race in Miami but circumstances fell his way and he won his record-tying seventh title. That crown came a day after Suarez won the Xfinity championship.

That Xfinity title has been something Suarez has reflected upon this week as he prepared to race for a playoff spot.

“I have had a lot of flashbacks from that weekend,” Suarez said. “I feel like I was able to handle that weekend extremely well. I feel like I work pretty well under pressure, and I have been that way since I was racing go karts and was trying to find sponsors and trying to win races to be able to continue and go on to the next one. It feels good. It feels good to be here and good to be in this position and hopefully just like we did in 2016 we can end up the weekend on the good side of things.”

 and on Facebook

Race results, point standings after Xfinity’s Indiana 250

By Daniel McFadinSep 7, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch beat Justin Allgaier to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Busch won from the pole and claimed his fourth series win of the year.

The top five was completed by Jeb Burton, Noah Gragson and Justin Haley.

Click here for race results

Points

After he wrecked out of Saturday’s race, Tyler Reddick will clinch the regular-season title next weekend at Las Vegas if he earns 11 points, regardless of where Christopher Bell finishes.

Justin Haley is the latest driver to clinch a playoff spot on points with his fifth-place finish.

There are three spots left to fill in the playoff field next week at Las Vegas.

Brandon Jones (+40 points above cutline), John Hunter Nemechek (+12) and Ryan Sieg currently fill those spots.

Gray Gaulding is the first driver outside the top 12. He trails Sieg by 124 points.

Click here for the point standings.

Paul Menard fastest in final Brickyard 400 practice session

By Daniel McFadinSep 7, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul Menard posted the top speed in the final practice session for Sunday’s Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Menard, who won the race in 2011, recorded a speed of 185.079 mph.

The top five was completed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (184.151 mph), Erik Jones (183.550), Chris Buescher (183.385) and Matt DiBenedetto (183.050).

The most laps in the session were recorded by Jimmie Johnson with 35.

Kurt Busch had the best 10-lap average at 181.327 mph.

The red flag had just came out to end the session when Denny Hamlin wrecked in Turn 4.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota hit the outside wall after a tire went down. Hamlin was able to get out of the car under his own power. He will go to a backup car and start at the rear tomorrow.

Click here for the practice report.

 

Denny Hamlin crashes at end of final Cup practice

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS – Denny Hamlin walked away from his car after it crashed at the end of final Cup practice Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hamlin’s car smacked the wall in Turn 4 and came down toward the entrance of pit road with the back of the vehicle on fire. Hamlin climbed from the car.

Hamlin will go to the rear for Sunday’s Brickyard 400 because he is going to a backup car. Cup qualifying will be at 10:35 a.m. ET Sunday. The Cup race is at 2 p.m. on NBC.