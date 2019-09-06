Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Brian Murphy

Journey reached: Stewart-Haas Racing member summits Mt. Rainier

By Dustin LongSep 6, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Brian Murphy had not planned to wear the GPS device but his mother insisted.

She wanted to follow her son’s ascent to Mt. Rainier’s summit at 14,410 feet.

“That last 1,500 feet was extremely emotional knowing that my mom was basically with me, team members and family members were with me in a sense,” said Murphy (far left in the photo above), a fabricator for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was his first day back at the track since reaching Mt. Rainier’s summit last week. The climb completed a year-long journey of preparation that included training from SHR’s athletic department.

Brian Murphy

“This was a brand new thing,” Murphy told NBC Sports. “I was very nervous. Everybody being there to support me and make sure I had the confidence to do this was very important.”

It was only two years ago that climbing was even a consideration. A friend encouraged Murphy to join him on a hike during a race weekend at Bristol.

“When I got to the top, it was just an incredible feeling, great views,” Murphy said. “It turned into a challenge on how much I could take both mentally and physically.

“Now it’s gone into mountaineering.”

View from about 10,200 feet on Mt. Rainier. (Photo by Brian Murphy)

Murphy’s Mt. Rainier trip took two weeks. He went to the Camp Muir base camp at about 10,200 feet and spent a night there. He returned to lower ground for about three days to ensure his body’s recovery before going back up. Murphy, his group and guides returned to base camp and spent another day there before moving up.

After reaching high camp at 11,200 feet, the group’s plans changed on climbing the summit. With a storm forecasted later, the group woke up at 11 p.m. and left camp at midnight. They reached the summit at 5:15 a.m., greeted by wind guests that Murphy said were 40-60 mph.

“It was a blizzard up there,” he said. “The last 500 feet, the weather just changed dramatically. It was impressive to see. It was awesome.

“The whole trip went really well. At the end of it, the mountain tested us, so it wasn’t just an easy thing to get up there. The preparation, the help from everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing and the racing community as a whole got me to a level where this whole journey was much easier than I thought it was going to be.”

Camp Muir at more than 10,000 feet on Mt. Rainier. Photo by Brian Murphy

Murphy understood the challenges of the Washington mountain. According to the Mt. Rainier National Park website, 47.7% of the 10,762 climbers in 2018 reached the summit. One climber died in a rockfall in late May.

When Murphy reached the summit, he couldn’t see much because of the weather and it was still dark.

“Making it to the top was the goal,” he said. “The view wasn’t necessarily the goal. It was the journey up, the test. I did that. There definitely is a piece of me that wants to go back up there to see what I missed.”

Once he reached the top, he was taken back to his racing experience.

“You get up there and you’re celebrating with all of your guides and the other couple of people that made it and it was a lot like winning a race, the same type of feeling,” Murphy said. “You work so hard with these people to make sure you get there safe and to reach that goal against all odds was amazing.”

Now, Murphy ponders going to Alaska to summit Denali, which at 20,310 feet is the highest peak in North America. 

“I know coming back that I crushed Rainier,” Murphy said, “and I’m only looking up.”

Xfinity practice report from Indianapolis

By Dustin LongSep 6, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Justin Haley posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final practice session for the Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Haley led the way with a lap of 168.227 mph. He was followed by Tyler Reddick (168.199 mph), Brandon Jones (168.196), Austin Dillon (167.713) and Kyle Busch (167.710).

The only incident involved Michael Annett when his bumper cover was knocked off after contact from Mike Harmon. Annett’s team were repairing the car.

“Arguing with an idiot,” Annett said of his conversation with Harmon after the incident.

“Watched (Bell) go underneath him going into 3 so I was following the 20. He just kept coming down and coming down. … He just kept coming down. My left sides were on the curbing and in the grass. He said his spotter told him he was clear, he was coming down pit road. Spotter tells our spotter he never said anything. Just a bunch of idiots. We’re going too fast to have people like that out there. If he’s blaming it on the spotter, he better have someone else up there.”

Jones had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 166.151 mph. He was followed by Christopher Bell (165.934 mph) and Austin Cindric (165.614.)

 

FIRST PRACTICE

Joe Gibbs Racing cars went 1-2-3 in the first of two Xfinity practice sessions Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell led the way with a lap of 168.218 mph. He was followed by JGR teammates Brandon Jones (168.215 mph) and Kyle Busch (167.782). Michael Annett was next at 167.682 mph and Ryan Sieg was fifth at 167.635 mph.

There were no incidents in the session. No driver ran 10 or more consecutive laps.

Final Xfinity practice will be from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET Friday.

Qualifying will take place Saturday. The series races at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

Ty Dillon denies rumor he will retire

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 6, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Ty Dillon said Friday in a video on his Instagram story that he is not retiring and plans to be racing “for many, many years.”

Dillon’s contract with Germain Racing goes through the 2020 season.

In the video he posted Friday, Dillon said:

“Everybody is saying that I’m going to retire at the end of 2020, which couldn’t be more false. I plan on racing for many, many years. I don’t know where it came from, but to hear it from my mouth, I’m not retiring, and I plan on winning races and championships for many years.”

The 27-year-old Dillon has a best finish of fourth this year. He ranks 24th in the points. This is his third full season in Cup. He has been with Germain Racing for each of those seasons.

 

 

 

Joe Gibbs Racing signs Erik Jones to a contract extension

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 6, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing announced Friday that it has signed Southern 500 winner Erik Jones to a contract extension to drive the No. 20 Toyota beyond this season.

“Erik has accomplished so much in our sport already and yet, he really is just at the start of a long career,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a statement. “He’s been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing for almost his entire professional career and we’re excited to see what the future holds for him.”

The signing completes the 2020 roster for Joe Gibbs Racing. The roster will remain the same as this year: Denny Hamlin in the No. 11, Kyle Busch in the No. 18, Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 and Jones in the No. 19.

There had been questions earlier this year about Jones’ status with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota looking to move Christopher Bell to Cup. This announcement confirms what Jones had been hinting at for weeks – that he is remaining with JGR. Bell will drive for Leavine Family Racing next year although the team has yet to announce that.

The 23-year-old Jones has two Cup wins and will be making his second consecutive playoff appearance. He has one win, nine top fives and 13 top 10s this season.

“I’m so happy to finally have my plans for 2020 confirmed and to talk about it,” said Jones. in a statement “I’m excited to be staying with Joe Gibbs Racing and the 20 team and to continue the success that we have built over the last two years in the Cup Series. I put my heart and soul into this and this race team. This is my living and how I want to make a career and what I want to do. I’ve been racing with JGR since 2014 and it’s really cool to be able to continue with the foundation we’ve built over the years and hopefully win more races and contend for championships together.”

Friday schedule for NASCAR at Indianapolis

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 6, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
A big weekend of racing begins today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

There are only two Xfinity Series practice sessions slated for today. The Cup Series kicks off its share of the weekend Saturday – with the main event being Sunday’s Brickyard 400, which will set the final two playoff spots.

Here is Friday’s schedule (with TV information):

(All times are Eastern)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

Follow @JerryBonkowski