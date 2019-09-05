Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

William Byron looking to sweep poles for ‘Crown Jewel’ races

By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On Sunday morning, William Byron will have the opportunity to make a little bit of NASCAR history.

Byron will attempt to put his No. 24 Chevrolet on the pole for the Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

While it would be his fifth pole of the year, Byron would be able to say he’s the only driver to sit on the pole of all four “Crown Jewel” races in the same year.

Byron has been really fast this season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has started on the front row of a Cup Series race nine times, including his four poles.

Three of those poles have been when the spotlight was the brightest.

When Byron claimed the pole for last weekend’s Southern 500 at Darlington, he became just the third driver in Cup history to sit on the pole for the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500 in the same year.

He joined Fireball Roberts (1962) and Bill Elliott (1985) in the accomplishment.

Unlike Roberts and Elliott, Byron didn’t go on to win the Daytona 500, or even the Southern 500, which Bill Elliott did.

Byron is still looking for his first career Cup Series win entering Sunday’s race, which will be his 62nd start.

Byron is one of four drivers – including Kyle Larson, Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto – who have finished second this season but have yet to win.

With 180 laps led through 25 races, Byron has the third most laps led among winless drivers.

Luckily, Byron has some winning experience already at Indianapolis.

In 2017, the then 19-year-old won the Xfinity Series race at IMS to become the youngest driver to ever win a NASCAR race at the track.

Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota doing more with less as it goes for ‘Crown Jewel’ sweep

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sunday’s Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC) presents a big opportunity for Joe Gibbs Racing as NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The four-car team has the chance to become the first team to complete a sweep of the Cup Series’ four “Crown Jewel” races – which includes the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500 — in the same year.

And should Kyle Busch come out on top with his third Brickyard win, it will have completed the sweep with all four of its drivers.

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for his second victory in the race in February, Martin Truex Jr. then claimed his second Coke 600 title in May and Erik Jones finally broke through with his first win of the year this past Sunday in the Southern 500.

“That’s just insane, it truly is,” said David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.” “To do it with one organization, to do with so far with three different drivers, again it kind of comes back to having the balance that we have across that organization.”

Jones’ win gave JGR 13 wins through 25 races. That’s the second-most all-time through 25 races. Carl Kiekhafer Racing had 20 wins at this point in the 1956 season.

Before this year, the most recent examples of a team scoring at least 11 wins through 25 races was Hendrick Motorsports in 2007 and 1998.

“We certainly didn’t expect to win this many races this early in the season,” Wilson said. “Candidly, this year our target was to win no less than 12 races. We’ve checked that box. Our target was to get four Toyota drivers into the playoffs. We checked that box. My gosh, we darn near had five drivers in the playoffs with the way (Matt DiBenedetto‘s) been driving and what he almost did at Bristol.”

Compared to Toyota, Ford has seven wins and Chevrolet has five.

Those are remarkable totals given that Toyota Racing Development only has five full-time entries in the Cup Series, which includes Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 car. In the Southern 500, there were 16 Ford entries and 17 Chevrolet entries, plus Joey Gase, who also raced a Toyota.

Wilson discussed how Toyota, with JGR as its flagship organization, has found success in the Cup Series despite its low car count.

“This has been a very deliberate strategy,” Wilson said. “It’s contrary to our initial strategy when we came in the sport (Toyota entered the Cup Series in 2007). … At the time Dodge was still participating so we were one of four manufacturers. I simply divided by four and said ultimately our target is to have a proportionate representation on the race track. But circumstantially that just never worked out and what we came to realize and came to appreciate is that having a disproportionate of a few number of cars allowed us to concentrate our resources.

“Because don’t think as we add teams I get more budget, that just doesn’t happen. So again, by having fewer, yet higher quality teams, that’s proven quite successful. It bites us on the speedways (Daytona and Talladega) in the way we’ve come to race on the speedway, just because it does become a numbers game. But by and large you look at the last five years and that served us very well.”

Toyota has two Cup championship since 2015 and has won 72 Cup races in that time

What would it take for Toyota to invest in more entries? Simply, lower costs to compete.

“We as a manufacturer could expand our footprint without necessarily expanding our budget,” Wilson said. “Again, if we can do that in a manner that doesn’t compromise our overall effort as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer), then we’re certainly open to that. The other thread to that common denominator is that it’s not just numbers, it is the quality of the teams and organizations. The industry has been talking a lot about this recently and Matt DiBenedetto and his situation at Leavine Family Racing is kind of an example of this. But it’s not just good enough to have a great driver, you have to have a business plan that will support that driver, partners and sponsors and all of those pieces coming together.

“Again, our success is founded upon the strength of our teams and every piece of that team, the driver, the crew chief, the engineer, the manufacturing, all that comes together. If there are opportunities that present themselves to us with quality organizations, quality people and tied to, again, a model, a participation model that allows us to more with the same, then why wouldn’t we consider adding to our fold?”

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Indianapolis

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The last chance for NASCAR Cup drivers to make the upcoming playoffs is Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It’s the main event of the weekend, which also includes Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Things kick off Friday with two Xfinity Series practices.

Saturday will feature two Cup practices, as well as Xfinity qualifying and the Xfinity race. Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 73 degrees with 1% chance of precipitation at the green flag. Justin Allgaier won last year’s race.

Sunday will feature Cup qualifying in the morning. The Brickyard 400 is slated to take the green flag shortly after 2 p.m. ET. Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 72 degrees with a 23% chance of precipitation at the green flag. Brad Keselowski won last year’s race.

Here’s the weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, September 6

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

Saturday, September 7

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions)(NBCSN)

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Indiana 250 Xfinity Series race (Stages 30/60/100 laps = 250 miles) (NBCSN/Performance Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, September 8

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

10:35 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle / one lap)(NBCSN, PRN)

12 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2 p.m. – Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Cup race (Stages 50/100/160 laps = 400 miles) (NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Follow @JerryBonkowski

See how Kyle Larson won Indy midget race

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
By Dustin LongSep 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Three cars raced for the lead. Final lap. One flipped. Then a second. And the third spun.

Kyle Larson was in the USAC National Midget car that spun and continued to win the Stoops Pursuit race at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Michael Pickens finished second. Justin Grant was third.

It was enough that when it was over the announcer said “What did we just see?!”

This is what they saw …

“This track is so racy that sliders are easy to throw, and Mike (Pickens) was throwing everything he had at me,” Larson said after the race. “We made contact there on the backstretch. He was trying to park it on the bottom. That was wild. I didn’t know it was going to be that crazy of a race. I hope you guys enjoyed it.”

The elimination race featured 24 cars in a 25-lap event that was broken into five five-lap segments. After each segment, a caution was thrown and cars that were passed, along with the car running last at the end of the segment, left the track. The field included Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. For the final five-lap segment, only three cars remained.

“That’s probably one of the most fun times I’ve ever had in a race car,” said Larson, who earned $2,100 for the victory

The event was a prelude to tonight’s 39-lap A-main in the Driven2SaveLives BC39 that honors Bryan Clauson.

Daniel Hemric establishes college scholarship program

Photo courtesy Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR Cup driver Daniel Hemric is investing in the future of the sport of stock car racing, announcing Wednesday the establishment of an endowment scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in Concord, North Carolina.

Starting this fall, the “Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship” will be awarded annually to a student who attends RCCC (in suburban Charlotte); has chosen a field of study in motorsports, welding or mechanical engineering; and lives in either Rowan or Cabarrus counties. Hemric is a native of Cabarrus County.

“All my life, people have helped me with my career,” Hemric said in a media release. “Kenzie (wife) and I discussed what we can do to pay that generosity forward, and this was something we both felt strongly about.

“I grew up in Kannapolis, North Carolina and there’s a good chance, had my racing career not continued, that I would have gone to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and pursued certification in some sort of trade profession. That’s what these students are doing, so hopefully this scholarship will help them along the way, much like others have helped me.”

Hemric’s scholarship coincides with the relaunch of RCCC’s motorsports program this fall semester.

“Daniel’s support of the newly-relaunched motorsports program is extremely meaningful,” said Dr. Michael Quillen, vice president of academic programs at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Having a Cup driver from Kannapolis show interest in and support of motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College demonstrates the timeliness of the revamp of the program to address the immediate job needs in our area, as well as those of the future.”

The first scholarship recipient will be announced this fall and will help cover tuition costs for one student during the 2019-2020 school year.

“Since relaunching Motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College we have increased enrollment in the program by over 50 percent,” said RCCC Motorsports Program chair Pat Wood. “We have updated the curriculum to address the immediate job needs in our service area as well as to prepare for jobs of the future. We have created a strong advisory committee and are growing partnerships with local leaders in this industry. This relationship with Daniel is so meaningful to our college and to our students’ futures.”

For more information about The Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship, click either www.rccc.edu/foudnation/apply-for-scholarships or by email at foundation@rccc.edu.

Follow @JerryBonkowski