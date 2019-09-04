Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider will be joined by Steve Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett. In addition to discussing last Sunday’s Southern 500 and this weekend’s Brickyard 400, they’ll be taking fan calls at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Comedian Kevin James to star in new NASCAR-themed Netflix series

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR fan and actor/comedian Kevin James will star in and serve as executive producer of a new NASCAR-themed series called “The Crew,” set to debut later this year on Netflix.

James will reportedly play an old-school crew chief at odds with modern tech-savvy millennials, with the show set in a NASCAR garage.

NASCAR senior director of content development Matt Summers and chief digital officer Tim Clark will also be involved as executive producers.

James has been a star in both TV and the movies, including the TV comedies “King of Queens,” “Kevin Can Wait” and “Everybody Loves Raymond”, as well as a number of movies including “Paul Blart: Mall Cop (1 and 2),” “Here Comes The Boom” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.”

James is a big NASCAR fan and has served as grand marshal and given the command for drivers to start engines several times at races over the years by himself, as well as with friends Adam Sandler and Shaquille O’Neal.

Here’s arguably one of the most memorable start engines commands James has ever given, prior to the start of the 2007 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR Darlington penalty report

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR on Wednesday issued five penalties — four in Cup and one in the Xfinity Series — stemming from last weekend’s Cup and Xfinity races at Darlington Raceway.

In Cup, four crew chiefs were each fined $10,000 apiece for lug nut(s) not properly installed:

* Mike Wheeler, No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota (driver Matt DiBenedetto).

* Greg Ives, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (driver Alex Bowman).

* Chad Knaus, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (driver William Byron).

* Chad Johnston, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (driver Kyle Larson).

In the Xfinity Series, one crew chief was fined $5,000 for lug nut(s) not properly installed:

* Jeff Meendering, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (driver Brandon Jones).

There were no other penalties issued.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Voting opens for 2019 Most Popular Driver Award

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR fan voting has begun for the 2019 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters.

Fans can cast a vote for a single driver once daily at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Votes shared by fans on Facebook and / or Twitter count double.

To be eligible, drivers must have declared series points and be in the top 32 in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points by the start of the voting, according to contest rules.

Balloting began today at noon ET and will continue through Dec. 4, at Noon ET. The winner will be announced the following day, Dec. 5, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards program. The announcement will be carried live on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the award, after Dale Earnhardt Jr. won from 2003-17. NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1988 Cup champion Bill Elliott remains the record holder, having been chosen Most Popular Driver 16 times (1984-88, 1991-2000 and 2002) during his career.

“With all of its history, the success Dale Earnhardt Jr. has enjoyed and the success of the Elliott’s and Earnhardt’s (winning Most Popular Driver) for so many years is awesome,” Chase Elliott said when he won the award last year. “It’s kind of crazy to watch that come full circle. To be able to receive the award this year is special and I’ll certainly enjoy it.”

The Most Popular Driver award has been in existence since 1949. Curtis Turner was the first recipient, the first of 20 drivers who have won the award at least once since then. It remains the only major NASCAR award determined solely by fan vote.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NBC Sports Power Rankings: It’s now the Kyle and Kyle Show

By NBC Sports StaffSep 4, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin had been ranked No. 1 in the last five NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings – but no more.

After Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, there’s a new No. 1 in this week’s Power Rankings. In fact, there are two new No. 1s – and they’re both named Kyle.

Former No. 1 Kyle Busch is back on top, tied for the lead spot with the other Kyle in Cup, Kyle Larson. In the last Power Rankings, two weeks ago after the race at Bristol, the younger Busch brother was ranked No. 4, while Larson was No. 5.

There are three ties among six drivers in the overall 10 drivers in this week’s rankings.

Suffering the biggest drop is Chase Elliott, who went from No. 3 (tied) to unranked this week. And in a surprising twist, even though he did well at Darlington, Matt DiBenedetto still plunged from No. 2 after Bristol to No. 7 this week.

Here’s how this week’s power rankings look:

1. Kyle Busch (36 points): Clinching regular season title and third at Darlington puts him back on top. Last week: third (tied).

1. Kyle Larson (36 points): Just needs a victory to validate his team’s playoff surge. Last week: fifth.

3. Erik Jones (31 points): Southern 500 win and clinched playoff spot caps off strong second half. Has five top fives in last seven races. Not bad when you can say your first two Cup wins came at Daytona and Darlington. Last week: Unranked.

4. Denny Hamlin (23 points): Was collected in crash at Darlington and finished 29th. Still, six top-five finishes in the last seven races, including two wins, isn’t too shabby. Last week: First.

4. Kevin Harvick (23 points): Fourth-place Darlington run was his sixth top 10 in the last seven races, including two wins. Last week: Seventh.

6. Brad Keselowski (20 points): Continues with workmanlike performances. It almost seems like he’s simply biding his time until the playoffs – and then watch out. Last week: Sixth.

7. Matt DiBenedetto (18 points): Man, will someone please hire the guy for next season? Last week: Second.

8. Kurt Busch (13 points): While he could be a major player in the playoffs, there’s still no official word on Busch’s status for next year. Last week: Unranked.

8. Clint Bowyer (13 points): Swung back to the positive side of the cutoff line with a hard-fought sixth-place finish. Has to stay out of trouble in Indy, lest he come up short and miss the playoffs. Last week: 10th.

10. Chris Buescher (3 points): 12th-place finish at Darlington gives him 14 straight finishes of 18th or better as JTG Daugherty shows steady improvement. Last week: Unranked.

Others receiving votes: Daniel Suarez (2 points).