Daniel Hemric establishes college scholarship program

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup driver Daniel Hemric is investing in the future of the sport of stock car racing, announcing Wednesday the establishment of an endowment scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in Concord, North Carolina.

Starting this fall, the “Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship” will be awarded annually to a student who attends RCCC (in suburban Charlotte); has chosen a field of study in motorsports, welding or mechanical engineering; and lives in either Rowan or Cabarrus counties. Hemric is a native of Cabarrus County.

“All my life, people have helped me with my career,” Hemric said in a media release. “Kenzie (wife) and I discussed what we can do to pay that generosity forward, and this was something we both felt strongly about.

“I grew up in Kannapolis, North Carolina and there’s a good chance, had my racing career not continued, that I would have gone to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and pursued certification in some sort of trade profession. That’s what these students are doing, so hopefully this scholarship will help them along the way, much like others have helped me.”

Hemric’s scholarship coincides with the relaunch of RCCC’s motorsports program this fall semester.

“Daniel’s support of the newly-relaunched motorsports program is extremely meaningful,” said Dr. Michael Quillen, vice president of academic programs at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Having a Cup driver from Kannapolis show interest in and support of motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College demonstrates the timeliness of the revamp of the program to address the immediate job needs in our area, as well as those of the future.”

The first scholarship recipient will be announced this fall and will help cover tuition costs for one student during the 2019-2020 school year.

“Since relaunching Motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College we have increased enrollment in the program by over 50 percent,” said RCCC Motorsports Program chair Pat Wood. “We have updated the curriculum to address the immediate job needs in our service area as well as to prepare for jobs of the future. We have created a strong advisory committee and are growing partnerships with local leaders in this industry. This relationship with Daniel is so meaningful to our college and to our students’ futures.”

For more information about The Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship, click either www.rccc.edu/foudnation/apply-for-scholarships or by email at foundation@rccc.edu.

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider will be joined by Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett. In addition to discussing last Sunday’s Southern 500 and this weekend’s Brickyard 400, they’ll be taking fan calls at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Comedian Kevin James to star in new NASCAR-themed Netflix series

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
NASCAR fan and actor/comedian Kevin James will star in and serve as executive producer of a new NASCAR-themed series called “The Crew,” set to debut later this year on Netflix.

James will reportedly play an old-school crew chief at odds with modern tech-savvy millennials, with the show set in a NASCAR garage.

NASCAR senior director of content development Matt Summers and chief digital officer Tim Clark will also be involved as executive producers.

James has been a star in both TV and the movies, including the TV comedies “King of Queens,” “Kevin Can Wait” and “Everybody Loves Raymond”, as well as a number of movies including “Paul Blart: Mall Cop (1 and 2),” “Here Comes The Boom” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.”

James is a big NASCAR fan and has served as grand marshal and given the command for drivers to start engines several times at races over the years by himself, as well as with friends Adam Sandler and Shaquille O’Neal.

Here’s arguably one of the most memorable start engines commands James has ever given, prior to the start of the 2007 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

NASCAR Darlington penalty report

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
NASCAR on Wednesday issued five penalties — four in Cup and one in the Xfinity Series — stemming from last weekend’s Cup and Xfinity races at Darlington Raceway.

In Cup, four crew chiefs were each fined $10,000 apiece for lug nut(s) not properly installed:

* Mike Wheeler, No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota (driver Matt DiBenedetto).

* Greg Ives, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (driver Alex Bowman).

* Chad Knaus, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (driver William Byron).

* Chad Johnston, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (driver Kyle Larson).

In the Xfinity Series, one crew chief was fined $5,000 for lug nut(s) not properly installed:

* Jeff Meendering, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (driver Brandon Jones).

There were no other penalties issued.

Voting opens for 2019 Most Popular Driver Award

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 4, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR fan voting has begun for the 2019 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters.

Fans can cast a vote for a single driver once daily at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Votes shared by fans on Facebook and / or Twitter count double.

To be eligible, drivers must have declared series points and be in the top 32 in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points by the start of the voting, according to contest rules.

Balloting began today at noon ET and will continue through Dec. 4, at Noon ET. The winner will be announced the following day, Dec. 5, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards program. The announcement will be carried live on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the award, after Dale Earnhardt Jr. won from 2003-17. NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1988 Cup champion Bill Elliott remains the record holder, having been chosen Most Popular Driver 16 times (1984-88, 1991-2000 and 2002) during his career.

“With all of its history, the success Dale Earnhardt Jr. has enjoyed and the success of the Elliott’s and Earnhardt’s (winning Most Popular Driver) for so many years is awesome,” Chase Elliott said when he won the award last year. “It’s kind of crazy to watch that come full circle. To be able to receive the award this year is special and I’ll certainly enjoy it.”

The Most Popular Driver award has been in existence since 1949. Curtis Turner was the first recipient, the first of 20 drivers who have won the award at least once since then. It remains the only major NASCAR award determined solely by fan vote.

