Daniel Hemric establishes college scholarship program

NASCAR Cup driver Daniel Hemric is investing in the future of the sport of stock car racing, announcing Wednesday the establishment of an endowment scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in Concord, North Carolina.

Starting this fall, the “Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship” will be awarded annually to a student who attends RCCC (in suburban Charlotte); has chosen a field of study in motorsports, welding or mechanical engineering; and lives in either Rowan or Cabarrus counties. Hemric is a native of Cabarrus County.

“All my life, people have helped me with my career,” Hemric said in a media release. “Kenzie (wife) and I discussed what we can do to pay that generosity forward, and this was something we both felt strongly about.

“I grew up in Kannapolis, North Carolina and there’s a good chance, had my racing career not continued, that I would have gone to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and pursued certification in some sort of trade profession. That’s what these students are doing, so hopefully this scholarship will help them along the way, much like others have helped me.”

Hemric’s scholarship coincides with the relaunch of RCCC’s motorsports program this fall semester.

“Daniel’s support of the newly-relaunched motorsports program is extremely meaningful,” said Dr. Michael Quillen, vice president of academic programs at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Having a Cup driver from Kannapolis show interest in and support of motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College demonstrates the timeliness of the revamp of the program to address the immediate job needs in our area, as well as those of the future.”

The first scholarship recipient will be announced this fall and will help cover tuition costs for one student during the 2019-2020 school year.

“Since relaunching Motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College we have increased enrollment in the program by over 50 percent,” said RCCC Motorsports Program chair Pat Wood. “We have updated the curriculum to address the immediate job needs in our service area as well as to prepare for jobs of the future. We have created a strong advisory committee and are growing partnerships with local leaders in this industry. This relationship with Daniel is so meaningful to our college and to our students’ futures.”

For more information about The Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship, click either www.rccc.edu/foudnation/apply-for-scholarships or by email at foundation@rccc.edu.

