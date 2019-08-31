Starting lineup for Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Get all your “Days of Thunder” references ready with William Byron starting on the pole in car that harkens back to that movie and one raced by Tom Cruise’s character, Cole Trickle.
Byron became only the third driver to win the pole for the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500 in the same season, joining Fireball Roberts (1962) and Bill Elliott (1985).
Byron will be on the front row with Brad Keselowski, who won this race last year. Kyle Larson starts third and Kurt Busch will join him in the second row.
Kyle Busch will start at the rear after his team made an engine change.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – NASCAR announced that Denny Hamlin‘s winning failed inspection after the race and was disqualified.
Cole Custer, who finished second to Hamlin on the track., was declared the winner.
NASCAR announced that Hamlin’s car failed heights after the race. The car was found to be too low on the left front and too high on the right rear.
Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, noted that Joe Gibbs Racing has until noon Monday to decide if to appeal the penalty.
With Hamlin being relegated to last, Tyler Reddick finished second. Ryan Blaney was third. Christopher Bell placed fourth. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was fifth.
This marked the fourth time in the Xfinity Series this season that a car has been disqualified after a race but the first time it has been a winner.
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell had his third-place finish at Chicagoland Speedway in June taken away when his car failed inspection. His car was found to be too low in the front and too high in the rear.
Kaulig Racing has twice had AJ Allmendinger‘s car disqualified. The car was disqualified after Allmendinger’s third-place finish at Daytona in July was taken away when inspection showed that the engine would not hold a vacuum. Allmendinger’s second-place finish was taken away when his car failed to meet minimum height requirements at Watkins Glen.
The disqualification to Hamlin marked the second time a national series winner has been disqualified this year. Ross Chastain‘s winning truck was disqualified after it was found to be too low in the front.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Denny Hamlin held off Cole Custer in the final laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
“I was worried about a 10-lap shootout there at the end, but luckily the track position we had overcame any handling deficiencies that we had,” Hamlin said.
It marked Hamlin’s sixth Xfinity win at the fabled track. That’s second to Mark Martin’s eight wins for most Xfinity victories at Darlington.
Hamlin won despite starting at the rear with a backup car after hitting the wall in practice Friday.
Custer finished second for his first top-five result in the last seven races. Tyler Reddick was third. Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney was fourth. Christopher Bell was fifth.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his first NASCAR start this year and his first Xfinity start at Darlington since 1999, finished sixth.
Stage 1 winner: Tyler Reddick
Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney
Clinched Playoff spot: Noah Gragson. He joins Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Michael Annett as having clinched playoff spots. Four spots remain open.
Busch qualified 33rd but said afterward something was wrong with the car. He qualified 33rd.
Sunday’s race will be at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Byron becomes the third driver in NASCAR history to win the pole for the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500 in the same season. Fireball Roberts accomplished the feat in 1962 and Bill Elliott matched it in 1985.
This is Byron’s fourth career Cup pole.
Brad Keselowski qualified second after a lap of 172.088 mph. He was followed by Kyle Larson (171.842 mph), Kurt Busch (171.764) and Daniel Suarez (171.321).
Kyle Busch qualified 33rd but will start at the rear of the field for an unapproved adjustment for an engine change.