Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

By Dustin LongAug 31, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Today is race day for the Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway. Xfinity teams will qualify and then race at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cup drivers will be on track only to qualify at 2:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN, setting the lineup for Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Retro Rundown for Cup, Xfinity cars 

The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 90 degrees and no more than a 10% chance of rain.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200; 147 laps/200.08 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

An angel rides with Jimmie Johnson at Darlington

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Jimmie Johnson’s playoff bid may be aided by an angel.

While his No. 48 Chevrolet features a throwback paint scheme to the Chevy Thunder Trophy Truck he raced in 1995, he will wear a firesuit similar to what he wore that year.

That 1995 firesuit featured an angel on it. And so does the firesuit he is wearing this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The angel is located along the right collarbone on his uniform.

“My grandmother would give us, myself and my brothers, these little guardian angel pins to wear,” Johnson said Friday. “And as you can see where they’re located when you have a seatbelt on and (are) bouncing around in an off-road buggy or a truck, those pins would be kind of painful and dig into you and cut you open.

“So, after my grandmother noticed that I didn’t have the pin on in a race, and asked why, I told her it was digging into me and cutting me open. So she hand stitched an angel on a little patch and gave it to me and said, ‘Well now, you’ll always have that guardian angel with you.’

“So, for the longest time, especially when I was really in charge of my own suits, it was on all of my suits. Kudos to everybody involved in putting together this throwback, somebody noticed it and then decided to bring that story back to life. Unfortunately my grandmother has passed on, but I know my mom’s side of the family and my aunts and uncles are really excited to hear the story.”

Johnson heads into Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) 26 points out of the final playoff spot with two races left in the regular season. He has never missed the playoffs since NASCAR created the postseason format in 2004. No other driver has as long an active playoff streak.

Despite the challenge he faces the next two weeks, Johnson remains optimistic he will make the playoffs. Friday, Johnson was fifth quick in opening Cup practice.

“The last three or four weeks we’ve been really fast,” he said. “It’s just getting through a race. We need to have a lot of things go right to win. I think we’re closing the gap to the frontrunners. We’re definitely doing it. I feel like we’ve had many top fives slip away here in the last six to eight weeks, which is unfortunate. So, we’ve just got to clean that up and a lot of it falls on me just making mistakes and trying too hard on the track. So, I need a good clean lap to remind myself every lap here to race the track and not race the competitors and we’ll see how it goes.”

Johnson has not finished better than 15th in the last six races. He’s placed 30th or worse three times during that stretch.

“Believe me, I want to keep my playoff streak alive, and I want to be a factor in the playoffs,” Johnson said. “I want to know what the outcome is, but it’s not that I want to hurry up and get through it and have it go away. I want to race. I want to get out there and earn another victory and earn my way into these playoffs. That’s what we’re all here for.

“So, my optimism again, comes from that I just know where this team is right now and I know where it’s going. Unfortunately, we don’t have any more time left, but we’re going to finish up the year strong and that brings me a lot of excitement regardless of how the playoffs unfold.”

Ryan Newman offers his side of Bristol contact with Matt DiBenedetto

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was set to be a magical moment.

Then came the contact.

And Matt DiBenedetto saw his chances to collect his first career Cup win end two weeks ago at Bristol Motor Speedway just days after finding out he would not return to Leavine Family Racing in 2020.

Some fans were upset with Ryan Newman for the contact with DiBenedetto in the final laps that damaged DiBenedetto’s car and made it easier for Denny Hamlin to close and then pass DiBenedetto for the win.

“I thought I held my line on the straightaway,” Newman said Friday at Darlington Raceway when asked about the contact.

Newman was running 11th and seeking to stay on the lead lap when DiBenedetto, who was leading, approached with about 40 laps to go at Bristol.

“I did what I needed to do to be competitive,” Newman said Friday. “I haven’t seen any replays. I don’t know exactly how (DiBenedetto) hit me twice in two separate straightaways in the right rear going down the straightaway. If I pinched him or he didn’t give himself enough room or what. In the end, it was nothing intentional by me.

“I even told somebody after the race, I said ‘I don’t know what his deal was.’ I thought I was in the same spot with every car that was on the outside of me and I didn’t hit any cars or any cars hit me up until he came in on the outside of me. He did surprise me off of Turn 2 the first time, but I thought I left him plenty of room.”

As for fans who blamed Newman for the contact and preventing DiBenedetto from scoring the win, Newman said: “I think Kyle Busch would tell you the best, there’s always going to be haters.”

After the race, DiBenedetto said the contact with Newman “cost us the chance at trying to hold off Denny.”

On the Dale Jr. Download this week, DiBenedetto explained what he was thinking as he approached Newman to put him a lap down.

“I see us catching Newman, and I’m like ‘oh man, this is not what I’m wanting,’ “ DiBenedetto said on the Dale Jr. Download. “I get to him and I process ‘If I win this race, I’m going to be in the playoffs. He’s on the bubble, he’s extra not going to want me to win.’

“I’m like he’s going to be racing me really hard. I catch him and I see Denny coming. … If I can get by Newman and get that clear race track in front of him, that’s it, that’s going to be the move that wins us the race. I’ve got to make quick work of (Newman).”

DiBenedetto saw Newman’s line change and said on the Dale Jr. Download that he focused on trying to pass Newman on the outside.

“If I can get to his outside and get to his right rear, like clearly there, and keep that momentum and keep it wound up on the top and get around him and drive past, oh man we’re going to be good,” DiBenedetto said.

“I get right to his bumper, gas it up in the middle of the corner and get to his right rear tire and I’m like I’m there. You’ve got to be careful. If you just stick barely your bumper there and it’s questionable, I wanted to make sure I was there. I did gas it up and we had a huge run off the corner and I was at his right rear tire and he just came up anyways.”

DiBenedetto’s focus now is on the Southern 500 and while his team has struggled on some of the bigger tracks, he thinks Darlington Raceway could be a good track for him.

He was fifth in final practice Friday.

“If I’m picking and choosing and being totally honest, if we’ve got Darlington and Indy left, I’m circling off Darlington as probably more of a strong suit,” DiBenedetto said of the final two races in the regular season, “because we’re going to have more off-throttle time and be a little more grip limited here, which are the things we need as a team to make it where I can stand out more and my team can stand out more with the things they do.

“Hopefully, we can do that here and a win would be great because we have the speed at those type of race tracks. We really do.”

As for where he’ll be next year, DiBenedetto was asked if he has been contacted for any rides.

“I got a lot of like really nice, encouraging texts and stuff from a lot of fellow drivers and such so that was really neat and encouraging,” DiBenedetto said Friday at Darlington. “Nothing in particular. Just keeping all options open.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tops field in final Cup practice at Darlington

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice at Darlington Raceway.

Stenhouse paced the field with a lap of 168.844 mph. He was followed by Kyle Larson (168.763 mph), William Byron (168.480), Kurt Busch (168.261) and Matt DiBenedetto (168.249).

Aric Almirola will go to a backup car and start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after he hit the wall in this session.

“They say bad things come in three,” Almirola told NBCSN. “I wrecked at Michigan. I wrecked at Bristol. I wrecked here. Hopefully it’s over.”

practice report

Joey Logano ran the most laps in the session with 61.

Larson had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 166.897 mph. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (166.509 mph) and Kyle Busch (166.508).

Cup qualifying will be at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

 

Kurt Busch leads opening Cup practice at Darlington

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kurt Busch recorded the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practice sessions Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Busch had a top lap of 171.261 mph. He was followed by William Byron (170.702 mph), Aric Almirola (170.065), Alex Bowman (169.988) and Jimmie Johnson (169.660).

Busch also ran the most laps in the session at 34.

William Byron had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 167.183 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (166.928 mph) and Bowman (166.721).

practice report

Final Cup practice will be from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Cup qualifying will be at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN. The race will be at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.