Getty Images

Ryan Blaney wins pole for today’s Xfinity race at Darlington

By Dustin LongAug 31, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ryan Blaney will lead the field to green in today’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Blaney won the pole with a lap of 171.369 mph. Christopher Bell will join Blaney on the front row after a lap of 170.584 mph.

Cole Custer (170.312 mph) qualified third and is followed by Justin Allgaier (169.994) and Chase Briscoe (169.836).

Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his first NASCAR start of the season, qualified 14th after a lap of 166.964 mph.

Today’s race airs at 4 p.m. ET on NBC

Click here for starting lineup

 

William Byron wins Southern 500 pole in ‘Days of Thunder’ car

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – William Byron, driving a car that pays tribute to “Days of Thunder” won the pole for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500.

Byron will start first after a lap of 172.487 mph in car that has a paint scheme similar to what Tom Cruise’s character, Cole Trickle, drove in the movie.

MORE: Rowdy Burns rides again at Darlingtoin; actor fondly recalls "Days of Thunder"

Byron becomes the third driver in NASCAR history to win the pole for the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500 in the same season. Fireball Roberts accomplished the feat in 1962 and Bill Elliott matched it in 1985.

This is Byron’s fourth career Cup pole.

Brad Keselowski qualified second after a lap of 172.088 mph. He was followed by Kyle Larson (171.842 mph), Kurt Busch (171.764) and Daniel Suarez (171.321).

Click here for qualifying results

 

 

Today’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The first race of Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend features the Xfinity Series. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are among those joining the Xfinity regulars for this race.

Hamlin has won this race five times. Earnhardt is making his first Xfinity start at Darlington since 1999. Christopher Bell has won a series-best six races this season. Cole Custer has five wins this year, and Tyler Reddick has four.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: William “Doc” Schmitz, Commander-in-Chief Veterans of Foreign Wars, will give the command to start engines at 3:52 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given by Tim Coker, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Darlington, South Carolina, at 3:45 p.m. Staff Sgt. Adriana Bradley of Shaw Air Force Base will perform the National Anthem at 3:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.08 miles) around the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a temperature of 88 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski won, finishing ahead of Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick last year.

TO THE REAR: Denny Hamlin (backup car)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

An angel rides with Jimmie Johnson at Darlington

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Jimmie Johnson’s playoff bid may be aided by an angel.

While his No. 48 Chevrolet features a throwback paint scheme to the Chevy Thunder Trophy Truck he raced in 1995, he will wear a firesuit similar to what he wore that year.

That 1995 firesuit featured an angel on it. And so does the firesuit he is wearing this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The angel is located along the right collarbone on his uniform.

“My grandmother would give us, myself and my brothers, these little guardian angel pins to wear,” Johnson said Friday. “And as you can see where they’re located when you have a seatbelt on and (are) bouncing around in an off-road buggy or a truck, those pins would be kind of painful and dig into you and cut you open.

“So, after my grandmother noticed that I didn’t have the pin on in a race, and asked why, I told her it was digging into me and cutting me open. So she hand stitched an angel on a little patch and gave it to me and said, ‘Well now, you’ll always have that guardian angel with you.’

“So, for the longest time, especially when I was really in charge of my own suits, it was on all of my suits. Kudos to everybody involved in putting together this throwback, somebody noticed it and then decided to bring that story back to life. Unfortunately my grandmother has passed on, but I know my mom’s side of the family and my aunts and uncles are really excited to hear the story.”

Johnson heads into Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) 26 points out of the final playoff spot with two races left in the regular season. He has never missed the playoffs since NASCAR created the postseason format in 2004. No other driver has as long an active playoff streak.

Despite the challenge he faces the next two weeks, Johnson remains optimistic he will make the playoffs. Friday, Johnson was fifth quick in opening Cup practice.

“The last three or four weeks we’ve been really fast,” he said. “It’s just getting through a race. We need to have a lot of things go right to win. I think we’re closing the gap to the frontrunners. We’re definitely doing it. I feel like we’ve had many top fives slip away here in the last six to eight weeks, which is unfortunate. So, we’ve just got to clean that up and a lot of it falls on me just making mistakes and trying too hard on the track. So, I need a good clean lap to remind myself every lap here to race the track and not race the competitors and we’ll see how it goes.”

Johnson has not finished better than 15th in the last six races. He’s placed 30th or worse three times during that stretch.

“Believe me, I want to keep my playoff streak alive, and I want to be a factor in the playoffs,” Johnson said. “I want to know what the outcome is, but it’s not that I want to hurry up and get through it and have it go away. I want to race. I want to get out there and earn another victory and earn my way into these playoffs. That’s what we’re all here for.

“So, my optimism again, comes from that I just know where this team is right now and I know where it’s going. Unfortunately, we don’t have any more time left, but we’re going to finish up the year strong and that brings me a lot of excitement regardless of how the playoffs unfold.”

Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

By Dustin LongAug 31, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Today is race day for the Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway. Xfinity teams will qualify and then race at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cup drivers will be on track only to qualify at 2:05 p.m. ET on NBCSN, setting the lineup for Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

MORE: Retro Rundown for Cup, Xfinity cars 

The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 90 degrees and no more than a 10% chance of rain.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200; 147 laps/200.08 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)