UPDATE: Cole Custer wins after winning car DQ’d

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Denny Hamlin held off Cole Custer in the final laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

UPDATE: NASCAR announced after the race that Hamlin’s winning car failed inspection after the race and was disqualified. Cole Custer was declared the winner.

“I was worried about a 10-lap shootout there at the end, but luckily the track position we had overcame any handling deficiencies that we had,” Hamlin said.

It marked Hamlin’s sixth Xfinity win at the fabled track. That’s second to Mark Martin’s eight wins for most Xfinity victories at Darlington.

Hamlin won despite starting at the rear with a backup car after hitting the wall in practice Friday.

Custer finished second for his first top-five result in the last seven races. Tyler Reddick was third. Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney was fourth. Christopher Bell was fifth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his first NASCAR start this year and his first Xfinity start at Darlington since 1999, finished sixth.

Stage 1 winner: Tyler Reddick

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney

Clinched Playoff spot: Noah Gragson. He joins Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Michael Annett as having clinched playoff spots. Four spots remain open.

Next: Sept. 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBCSN