Cole Custer declared Darlington winner after NASCAR DQ’s Denny Hamlin’s car

DARLINGTON, S.C. – NASCAR announced that Denny Hamlin‘s winning failed inspection after the race and was disqualified.

Cole Custer, who finished second to Hamlin on the track., was declared the winner.

NASCAR announced that Hamlin’s car failed heights after the race. The car was found to be too low on the left front and too high on the right rear.

Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, noted that Joe Gibbs Racing has until noon Monday to decide if to appeal the penalty.

With Hamlin being relegated to last, Tyler Reddick finished second. Ryan Blaney was third. Christopher Bell placed fourth. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was fifth.

This marked the fourth time in the Xfinity Series this season that a car has been disqualified after a race but the first time it has been a winner.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell had his third-place finish at Chicagoland Speedway in June taken away when his car failed inspection. His car was found to be too low in the front and too high in the rear.

Kaulig Racing has twice had AJ Allmendinger‘s car disqualified. The car was disqualified after Allmendinger’s third-place finish at Daytona in July was taken away when inspection showed that the engine would not hold a vacuum. Allmendinger’s second-place finish was taken away when his car failed to meet minimum height requirements at Watkins Glen.

The disqualification to Hamlin marked the second time a national series winner has been disqualified this year. Ross Chastain‘s winning truck was disqualified after it was found to be too low in the front.

F*!^n tech gods. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) August 31, 2019

Hey @ColeCuster, I got something that’s your’s.🏆. I’ll meet ya back in CLT. pic.twitter.com/E8N0SBC7pw — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) August 31, 2019