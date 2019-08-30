Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tops field in final Cup practice at Darlington

By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice at Darlington Raceway.

Stenhouse paced the field with a lap of 168.844 mph. He was followed by Kyle Larson (168.763 mph), William Byron (168.480), Kurt Busch (168.261) and Matt DiBenedetto (168.249).

Aric Almirola will go to a backup car and start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after he hit the wall in this session.

“They say bad things come in three,” Almirola told NBCSN. “I wrecked at Michigan. I wrecked at Bristol. I wrecked here. Hopefully it’s over.”

Joey Logano ran the most laps in the session with 61.

Larson had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 166.897 mph. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (166.509 mph) and Kyle Busch (166.508).

Cup qualifying will be at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

 

Ryan Newman offers his side of Bristol contact with Matt DiBenedetto

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was set to be a magical moment.

Then came the contact.

And Matt DiBenedetto saw his chances to collect his first career Cup win end two weeks ago at Bristol Motor Speedway just days after finding out he would not return to Leavine Family Racing in 2020.

Some fans were upset with Ryan Newman for the contact with DiBenedetto in the final laps that damaged DiBenedetto’s car and made it easier for Denny Hamlin to close and then pass DiBenedetto for the win.

“I thought I held my line on the straightaway,” Newman said Friday at Darlington Raceway when asked about the contact.

Newman was running 11th and seeking to stay on the lead lap when DiBenedetto, who was leading, approached with about 40 laps to go at Bristol.

“I did what I needed to do to be competitive,” Newman said Friday. “I haven’t seen any replays. I don’t know exactly how (DiBenedetto) hit me twice in two separate straightaways in the right rear going down the straightaway. If I pinched him or he didn’t give himself enough room or what. In the end, it was nothing intentional by me.

“I even told somebody after the race, I said ‘I don’t know what his deal was.’ I thought I was in the same spot with every car that was on the outside of me and I didn’t hit any cars or any cars hit me up until he came in on the outside of me. He did surprise me off of Turn 2 the first time, but I thought I left him plenty of room.”

As for fans who blamed Newman for the contact and preventing DiBenedetto from scoring the win, Newman said: “I think Kyle Busch would tell you the best, there’s always going to be haters.”

After the race, DiBenedetto said the contact with Newman “cost us the chance at trying to hold off Denny.”

On the Dale Jr. Download this week, DiBenedetto explained what he was thinking as he approached Newman to put him a lap down.

“I see us catching Newman, and I’m like ‘oh man, this is not what I’m wanting,’ “ DiBenedetto said on the Dale Jr. Download. “I get to him and I process ‘If I win this race, I’m going to be in the playoffs. He’s on the bubble, he’s extra not going to want me to win.’

“I’m like he’s going to be racing me really hard. I catch him and I see Denny coming. … If I can get by Newman and get that clear race track in front of him, that’s it, that’s going to be the move that wins us the race. I’ve got to make quick work of (Newman).”

DiBenedetto saw Newman’s line change and said on the Dale Jr. Download that he focused on trying to pass Newman on the outside.

“If I can get to his outside and get to his right rear, like clearly there, and keep that momentum and keep it wound up on the top and get around him and drive past, oh man we’re going to be good,” DiBenedetto said.

“I get right to his bumper, gas it up in the middle of the corner and get to his right rear tire and I’m like I’m there. You’ve got to be careful. If you just stick barely your bumper there and it’s questionable, I wanted to make sure I was there. I did gas it up and we had a huge run off the corner and I was at his right rear tire and he just came up anyways.”

DiBenedetto’s focus now is on the Southern 500 and while his team has struggled on some of the bigger tracks, he thinks Darlington Raceway could be a good track for him.

He was fifth in final practice Friday.

“If I’m picking and choosing and being totally honest, if we’ve got Darlington and Indy left, I’m circling off Darlington as probably more of a strong suit,” DiBenedetto said of the final two races in the regular season, “because we’re going to have more off-throttle time and be a little more grip limited here, which are the things we need as a team to make it where I can stand out more and my team can stand out more with the things they do.

“Hopefully, we can do that here and a win would be great because we have the speed at those type of race tracks. We really do.”

As for where he’ll be next year, DiBenedetto was asked if he has been contacted for any rides.

“I got a lot of like really nice, encouraging texts and stuff from a lot of fellow drivers and such so that was really neat and encouraging,” DiBenedetto said Friday at Darlington. “Nothing in particular. Just keeping all options open.”

Kurt Busch leads opening Cup practice at Darlington

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kurt Busch recorded the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practice sessions Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Busch had a top lap of 171.261 mph. He was followed by William Byron (170.702 mph), Aric Almirola (170.065), Alex Bowman (169.988) and Jimmie Johnson (169.660).

Busch also ran the most laps in the session at 34.

William Byron had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 167.183 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (166.928 mph) and Bowman (166.721).

MORE: Click here for practice report

Final Cup practice will be from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Cup qualifying will be at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN. The race will be at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

Darlington Xfinity practice report

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Noah Gragson had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Xfinity Series practice at Darlington Raceway.

Gragson averaged 166.275 around the 1.366-mile track. He was followed by JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier (165.726 mph), Christopher Bell (165.663), Cole Custer (164.765) and Chase Briscoe (164.435).

Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his lone NASCAR start this season, was 10th on the speed chart with a top lap of 163.299 mph.

Custer ran the most laps in the session at 55.

 

FIRST PRACTICE

Cole Custer posted the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity Series practices Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Custer led the way with a lap of 167.607 mph. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (167.373 mph), Justin Allgaier (167.134), Noah Gragson (166.794) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (166.703).

MORE: Click here for practice report

Chase Briscoe ran the most laps in the session at 34. He was seventh on the speed chart with a top lap of 166.388 mph.

Hamlin will go to a backup car after hitting the wall in practice. Final Xfinity practice will be from 3:05-3:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on surviving plane crash: ‘Thankful and ready to live our lives’

By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he was blessed and thankful that he and his family survived a recent plane crash and that they are “ready to live our lives.”

Earnhardt was making his first public appearance since he, wife Amy, daughter Isla and both pilots survived a plane crash Aug. 15 at Elizabethton (Tennessee) Municipal Airport.

“It was a very scary experience, and we’re just happy to be healthy and have a weekend like this to look forward to,” said Earnhardt, who will compete in Saturday’s Xfinity race for JR Motorsports and be a part of the NBCSN broadcast team for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

MORE: Dale Jr. excited to race at Darlington and honor his father

Earnhardt declined to talk about the final moments in the plane and escaping it as it burned. He also noted the ongoing investigation into the incident. 

“It was a very tough experience to go though,” Earnhardt said. “I try not to get into that. Things happen for a reason. You just try to learn from it and move on.

“I love my daughter so much and enjoy being around her and look forward to watching her grow up and experiencing a lot of things with her going forward. That just made you realize it that much more. I’m just thankful and ready to live our lives.”

Earnhardt also described the impact the incident has had since.

“A lot of things in your life that you go through help you sort of order your priorities, remind you, sometimes I guess of what’s important and what’s not so important,” he said. “You don’t want to go through situations like that but there are certainly some positives that come out of. Remembering what matters, like your family and friends.”

Earnhardt’s focus is on racing this weekend. He’ll make his lone start of the season in the Xfinity Series in Saturday’s race (4 p.m. ET on NBC). He said that should sponsor Hellmann’s extend its option for next season, he’d like to run the March 21 Xfinity race at Miami.

As for this weekend, Earnhardt said his back, which was injured in the plane crash, is feeling better and he said there will be no need for a relief driver for Saturday’s race.

 