Kurt Busch leads opening Cup practice at Darlington

By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kurt Busch recorded the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practice sessions Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Busch had a top lap of 171.261 mph. He was followed by William Byron (170.702 mph), Aric Almirola (170.065), Alex Bowman (169.988) and Jimmie Johnson (169.660).

Busch also ran the most laps in the session at 34.

William Byron had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 167.183 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (166.928 mph) and Bowman (166.721).

Final Cup practice will be from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Cup qualifying will be at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN. The race will be at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

Darlington Xfinity practice report

By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Noah Gragson had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Xfinity Series practice at Darlington Raceway.

Gragson averaged 166.275 around the 1.366-mile track. He was followed by JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier (165.726 mph), Christopher Bell (165.663), Cole Custer (164.765) and Chase Briscoe (164.435).

Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his lone NASCAR start this season, was 10th on the speed chart with a top lap of 163.299 mph.

Custer ran the most laps in the session at 55.

 

FIRST PRACTICE

Cole Custer posted the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity Series practices Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Custer led the way with a lap of 167.607 mph. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (167.373 mph), Justin Allgaier (167.134), Noah Gragson (166.794) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (166.703).

Chase Briscoe ran the most laps in the session at 34. He was seventh on the speed chart with a top lap of 166.388 mph.

Hamlin will go to a backup car after hitting the wall in practice. Final Xfinity practice will be from 3:05-3:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on surviving plane crash: ‘Thankful and ready to live our lives’

By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he was blessed and thankful that he and his family survived a recent plane crash and that they are “ready to live our lives.”

Earnhardt was making his first public appearance since he, wife Amy, daughter Isla and both pilots survived a plane crash Aug. 15 at Elizabethton (Tennessee) Municipal Airport.

“It was a very scary experience, and we’re just happy to be healthy and have a weekend like this to look forward to,” said Earnhardt, who will compete in Saturday’s Xfinity race for JR Motorsports and be a part of the NBCSN broadcast team for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Earnhardt declined to talk about the final moments in the plane and escaping it as it burned. He also noted the ongoing investigation into the incident. 

“It was a very tough experience to go though,” Earnhardt said. “I try not to get into that. Things happen for a reason. You just try to learn from it and move on.

“I love my daughter so much and enjoy being around her and look forward to watching her grow up and experiencing a lot of things with her going forward. That just made you realize it that much more. I’m just thankful and ready to live our lives.”

Earnhardt also described the impact the incident has had since.

“A lot of things in your life that you go through help you sort of order your priorities, remind you, sometimes I guess of what’s important and what’s not so important,” he said. “You don’t want to go through situations like that but there are certainly some positives that come out of. Remembering what matters, like your family and friends.”

Earnhardt’s focus is on racing this weekend. He’ll make his lone start of the season in the Xfinity Series in Saturday’s race (4 p.m. ET on NBC). He said that should sponsor Hellmann’s extend its option for next season, he’d like to run the March 21 Xfinity race at Miami.

As for this weekend, Earnhardt said his back, which was injured in the plane crash, is feeling better and he said there will be no need for a relief driver for Saturday’s race.

 

Why Sunday’s Southern 500 means so much to Wood Brothers Racing

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 30, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
For all the success Wood Brothers Racing has enjoyed in NASCAR, including five Daytona 500 victories and triumphs elsewhere, the family run team would enjoy perhaps its greatest win in Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The reasons are many:

* It would be the 100th career Cup win for the team, which began racing in NASCAR in 1950, making Wood Brothers Racing the longest-active team in the sport.

* It would be the organization’s ninth victory at Darlington.

* But perhaps most importantly, and as part of Darlington’s annual throwback weekend, driver Paul Menard will be piloting the No. 21 Ford with a retro paint scheme that will honor team founder and NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood, who passed away in January at the age of 93.

The scheme Menard’s car will carry will reflect the same look that graced Glen Wood’s Ford in the one and only time he raced as a driver at Darlington in 1957.

“It just seemed fitting,” Glen’s oldest son and team co-owner Eddie Wood told NBC Sports. “We were looking for a car to honor him and it just seemed like the right one. It was an important time for him and that makes it important for us to be able to run that paint scheme. It was one of dad’s favorite cars.”

But it isn’t just the car and the paint scheme. It’s also the Track Too Tough To Tame.

“We’ve had a lot of success at Darlington and it’s just one of those special places,” Eddie Wood said. “Len and I went to the old Yankee Stadium before they tore it down, as well as Wrigley Field. Going to Darlington, to me, is kind of like going to those old ballparks. Darlington was NASCAR’s first big race track, first superspeedway. You go back through history and how many cars that started that first race (75 cars in 1950).

“The history around Darlington is just fascinating to me and to do a throwback weekend with cars and paint schemes every year is a brilliant, brilliant idea. It’s the right place for it. It’s almost like a reunion for everybody, a family reunion of racers, whether you raced in the 50s or 60s or raced last week. Everybody just seems to be invited.

Eddie’s brother and team co-owner Len Wood agreed.

“Darlington as well as Daytona and Charlotte, those are the big races that we kind of grew up around, the Daytona 500, the World 600 and the Southern 500. That was the ultimate,” Len Wood said. “Fortunately with David Pearson, we won all three of those in 1976. To us, they’re very important races.

“To honor our dad, it was very special to us (to have the retro scheme). With Daddy passing away, it just all came together to do a paint scheme for him.”

Eddie Wood grew emotional when asked if the passing of his father eight months ago is getting easier with each track the team goes back to, given how most of those played such a vital role in the Wood Brothers’ racing legacy.

“It really doesn’t get any easier, but I’m sure that’s the way it is for everybody,” Eddie Wood said. “You go along and you run into something like this and then the emotions come back. But they’re good emotions. You’re honoring him and everybody is noticing and feeling everybody is honoring him and that makes you feel good.”

It will also be the first time Wood Brothers Racing has raced at Darlington since David Pearson, who won a track-record 10 times there,, passed away Nov. 12, 2018.

Len Wood admits he’ll also likely grow emotional when Menard brings the No. 21 to the green flag to start Sunday’s race.

“When that comes by, it’s going to put a lump in my throat,” he said.

The only thing that could make this weekend even more special is if Menard can take the No. 21 to victory lane.

“Darlington has done a really nice job the past few years with their throwback theme for the Southern 500,” Menard said in a statement. “As the driver for perhaps the most iconic and longest running NASCAR team of all time, I’m completely honored to represent the man that started it all, Mr. Glen Wood, with our Wood Brothers Racing #21 scheme for this year.”

Added Eddie Wood, “If Paul were to win this weekend, boy, that would be over the top. Winning the race would be the 100th win for us and that’s a huge milestone for us if and when we can get there. If it happened at Darlington, there couldn’t be a better place.”

“Winning at Darlington would be quite special,” Len Wood said. “I just know Daddy would be looking down on us and would be very proud of us if we did.”

NOTE: NBCSN will debut a documentary on Wood Brothers Racing at 6 p.m. ET on Friday (and again at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, just before that evening’s main event race). The documentary traces the family’s history in racing, including its start, how it revolutionized pit stops, winning the Indianapolis 500 and multiple Daytona 500s, competing with David Pearson and beyond.

“Sixty-nine years,” Leonard Wood, younger brother of Glen Wood and also a NASCAR Hall of Famer, says in the documentary. “That’s a long time being racing. You know going in you might not win. Don’t say poor me. Take it in stride and go for the next one.”

Added Len Wood, “I think everybody will be pleased with the documentary. It kind of shows a different side of (the company’s legacy) than what most people have seen. I hope it goes over well.”

 

Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

By Dustin LongAug 30, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Southern 500 weekend begins today with both Cup and Xfinity cars on track for two practices each.

Each series will have qualifying Saturday. The Xfinity Series races Saturday (4 p.m. ET on NBC) and the Cup race will be at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

The wunderground.com forecast for Friday calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

Here is the track’s Friday schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)