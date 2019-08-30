Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Should a race winner do donuts? Should they do a reverse victory lap? Or a bow? Or climb a fence? Or the latest, offer a hug.
Just as there are different ways to enjoy a NASCAR win, drivers also have distinct opinions on how to celebrate those accomplishments.
“I don’t go too over the top, but we sure do like to hang around the track for a long time and we really don’t ever want to leave that Sunday night after the race,” Martin Truex Jr. told NBC Sports. “We just want to kind of hang out and maybe stay over in the motorhome or something and party in the campground. These races are tough and that’s kind of why you see guys enjoy it so much because you never know when you get another one.”
Brad Keselowski admits he’s a fan of sprint car drivers climbing on the wing of their car and celebrating after a win. Keselowski has created his unique victory celebration by having a pit crew member bring out an American flag to his car. It’s something he began doing in 2010.
“Honestly, in sprint cars, I only do donuts and stuff if it’s a really exciting finish,” Larson told NBC Sports. “I feel like when you win in NASCAR, like you’re obligated to do donuts just because that’s what they expect.”
Rookie Ryan Preece said that there is something better than donuts.
“The donuts are all well and cool, but I think they’re kind of overplayed,” he told NBC Sports. “I think the (reverse) victory lap is something that is pretty special. I would say the (reverse) victory lap is the coolest one of them all. I actually did it at Iowa (in 2017). It’s just not as rough on equipment and is pretty cool seeing all the fans.”
But Ryan Newman likes the donut celebration after a race for a particular reason.
“I still pattern my victory celebrations, which are rusty now at this point, after Alex Zanardi’s donuts,” Newman said. “I always admired him as a race car driver and his ability to celebrate and do it at different parts of the course, and I just thought that was spectacular.
“My dad has always told me if you can’t win, be spectacular. So, I guess if you win, you better be spectacular.”
For others, the celebration can be a moment of thanks. Xfinity driver Chase Briscoe kneels.
“I’m a pretty relaxed guy as it is,” Briscoe said. “I get excited but I don’t get too excited. I feel like my signature thing is just getting down on one knee and praying and just thanking God. I did that at the Roval (last year). I wasn’t in a dark place but really questioning myself and really thankful for the opportunity and just gave Him thanks and it was well received. I’m not going to hide my faith. I’m proud of it. I did it (at Iowa in July) as well.”
Austin Cindric bearhugged Rutledge Wood during his interview after Cindric scored his first career Xfinity win at Watkins Glen. Cindric then hugged Dillon Welch during his interview after winning at Mid-Ohio.
It’s that type of emotion Cindric said he likes seeing from others who win, citing Team Penske driver Will Power’s reaction after winning the 2018 Indianapolis 500.
“I think my favorite are the ones where you can see the emotion of the drivers and how much it means to them,” Cindric said. “I think of when Will Power won the Indy 500. He had been trying to win that race so long and to see him do it and be there in person and see how the emotion, there are so many pictures of him going crazy in victory lane, the crazy eyes and the smile, things that mean that much to drivers because there’s a lot of work that goes into it and there’s a lot of pressure you end up putting on yourself. I think that connects with race fans so well when you see ho much it means.
“What drives me nuts, I’ll take your standard Formula One interview, the guy who just had the greatest race of his career and he’s like ‘This is a good weekend, such a great opportunity, thank you to the guys.’ Just the most bland interview. The biggest moment of your life just happened. Get excited about it. I think that’s what makes our sport fun.”
2. Memorable throwback schemes
With NASCAR heading into to Darlington Raceway for its fifth throwback weekend, here’s a look at my favorite throwback schemes.
A classic look.
STP and the Petty Blue. The two were synonymous in NASCAR for years and it only made sense that for the inaugural throwback weekend in 2015, these two would return to the track with the paint scheme from 1972.
Aric Almirola got into the spirit of the weekend by sporting a Fu Manchu to match what Richard Petty once showcased.
Almirola finished 11th in that race.
Perhaps no car has looked as sharp under Darlington Raceway’s lights since the sport went to a throwback weekend format than this car, driven by Kyle Larson in 2015.
What made this car even better was that it had the paint scheme and proper sponsor to go with it.
This mirrored the car Kyle Petty drove for SABCO Racing from 1991-94 (and also the car Tom Cruise’s character, Cole Trickle, drove in the 1990 film “Days of Thunder”).
Larson finished 10th in this car, placing a spot ahead of Aric Almirola in that No. 43 car.
This car ran in the Xfinity Series race in 2016, as more Xfinity teams began embracing the throwback idea at Darlington. This continues to grow as several Xfinity teams come to Darlington with throwback schemes each year.
Ryan Reed drove this car for Roush Fenway Racing. The paint scheme pays tribute to Bobby Allison and the car he drove in 1975. Allison won three races that season, including a victory at Darlington.
Reed finished 13th in the Xfinity race.
Richard Childress Racing had both its No. 3 and 31 cars with this look for the 2017 Southern 500, but the No. 3 car looked the best to me.
RCR went with this look to honor Dale Earnhardt’s 1987 Southern 500 victory with the Wrangler paint scheme.
While Earnhardt will be remembered for his black cars, I always liked this paint scheme.
Dillon finished fourth with this car.
It was good to see Jeff Gordon’s rainbow paint scheme eventually return for the Southern 500 at Darlington in 2018.
Dylon Lupton drove a rainbow paint scheme car in the 2017 Xfinity race.
While Lupton’s car looked sharp, the paint scheme was meant to be on a Cup car for throwback weekend. Hendrick Motorsports did the right thing in 2018 by putting it on William Byron’s ride.
Newman has an average finish of 12.1 at Darlington, his best of all the active tracks that he’s had more than one start. His 13 top 10s at Darlington also are the most there among active Cup drivers. Suarez has never finished better than 29th in two Cup starts at Darlington. Bowyer has an average finish of 22.8 at Darlington and his only top-10 finish there came in 2007. Johnson is a three-time winner at the track but has not finished better than 12th in the last four races at Darlington.
4. Familiar face
Joe Nemechek, who turns 56 on Sept. 26, will drive the No. 27 Cup car for Premium Motorsports this weekend at Darlington Raceway. This will be Nemechek’s 668th career Cup start but first since March 1, 2015 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’s continued to run in the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
To put it into perspective, when Nemechek last raced in Cup:
# William Byron was in the K&N East Series (and would win the 2015 title)
# Erik Jones was in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series (and would become the youngest series champion that year)
# Daniel Suarez was in the Xfinity Series (and would become the rookie of the year)
# Kyle Busch was out after being injured in a crash during the February Xfinity race at Daytona (he would come back to win the Cup title that year).
Also, Nemechek is entered in both Xfinity and Cup races at Darlington this weekend. That will give him 1,174 career starts in NASCAR’s top series.
Richard Petty holds the record for most starts in NASCAR’s national series with 1,182 — all in the Cup Series.
Mark Martin is third on the all-time starts list with 1,143 across the three national series. Kevin Harvick is next with 1,139 career starts.
5. Rollin’
Since NBC Sports took over broadcasting the Cup series at Chicagoland Speedway, no driver has scored more points in that time than Denny Hamlin. The top four in points in that time are all from Joe Gibbs Racing.
Here are the drivers who have scored the most points since Chicagoland:
Actor Michael Rooker has appeared in nearly 125 movies and TV series in his career, with among his most notable roles being Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy I and II, Merle Dixon in Walking Dead, Bill Broussard in JFK and Chick Gandil in Eight Men Out.
But the breakout role that really made Rooker a well-known actor and fan favorite was the NASCAR-themed Days Of Thunder, released in 1990. The Alabama native played the role of Rowdy Burns, the arch-rival of Tom Cruise’s Cole Trickle character.
Even today, nearly 30 years later, Days Of Thunder remains one of the most popular and notable racing movies made.
“It was awesome, man,” Rooker said of Days of Thunder in an interview with NBC Sports. “I got the role within two weeks of moving to L.A. from Chicago. I went out and got fitted with Simpson race suits and race shoes. The first time the cars started up, we’re actors, we don’t usually get to experience that kind of stuff. We were within 10-15 feet of the car. That stuff will shake your little brain. That just blew my mind. It vibrated the ground and concrete we were standing on. It was pretty awesome. I knew I was really going to dig this movie.
“Eventually I got to get in the driver’s seat and drive one of them. I had a blast. It was one of the most fun and exhilarating movies I’ve ever been in. It changed my total perspective on racing because the only racing I had had experienced before that was more like dirt track, figure-8 racing, demolition derby, stuff like that.”
This Saturday, in a sense, Rowdy Burns will ride again as Jeremy Clements will have one of the most notable rides in Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend, piloting the No. 51 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series race, an homage to Rooker’s Burns character and the movie.
“Dude, I just wish I could be there,” Rooker told NBC Sports. “They totally invited me. I would have loved to be there, but I’ve been scheduled for an appearance at a (comic) convention in Indianapolis for several months. The fans have been waiting and I couldn’t back out of it.”
But Rooker was quick to warn Clements that he better do a good job in the race – or else.
“If he doesn’t do good this year, I’ll take over next year! There’s your scoop,” Rooker laughed.
While he’ll be cheering from a distance for Clements in Saturday’s race, the NASCAR driver Rooker cheers for the most is, well, a natural fit.
“Dude! I mean, c’mon. I’m Rowdy. It’s my namesake, Mr. Kyle Busch,” Rooker exclaimed of Busch, whose nickname is Rowdy, which Busch has said he took from Days Of Thunder. “He’s such a nice guy, such a nice man, has such a beautiful family. He’s got it all. And he’s also very aggressive on the track and I really appreciate that.”
During the interview with NBC Sports, a group of tourists from Italy approached Rooker for photos while he was sitting on a park bench outside his Miami hotel, which led to Rooker to talk about how he’s more recognized today for some of his more current roles. But he also concedes he’ll always be Rowdy Burns to diehard NASCAR fans.
“Folks on the street, it’s usually Walking Dead or Guardians of the Galaxy,” Rooker said. “Those are the most in-your-face projects right now. Hell, Walking Dead is on their ninth season and they’re still going – and Merle Dixon is still as popular as ever.
“But when I went to Richmond (Raceway in April 2018) to run the pace car, dude, you know what it’s like to have several hundred people all scream at the same time, ‘Rowdy!’ That was amazing,” Rooker said. “I had no idea Rowdy Burns from Days of Thunder, really, truly ended up being the star of that movie. I’m sorry, Tom (Cruise), but sometimes it’s just longevity.
“The NASCAR fans, the racing fans that remember this character and know this character, Rowdy Burns, they’re just relentless, they love this character. When I showed up to drive that pace car … the fans were freaking out.”
Even though he’ll physically be in Indy, Rooker will be at Darlington in spirit, cheering on Clements and Busch. Rooker is no stranger to the Track Too Tough To Tame, having filmed several scenes for Days Of Thunder there, as well as a series of commercials this year promoting NBC’s and NBCSN’s coverage of NASCAR racing.
Rooker will soon be putting his pedal to the metal once again when he begins shooting the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise (the film is tentatively titled Fast & Furious 9).
“I play a guy named Buddy. That’s about all I can say,” Rooker said with a coy laugh, not alluding to whether he’ll be a good guy or a villain in the mid-2020 release.
During the 30-minute phone interview, Rooker reflected back on Days Of Thunder and the influence it had on his career. He can’t believe it has been nearly three decades since he played the Rowdy Burns character.
“It’s crazy, isn’t it? I’ve had a long relationship with NASCAR ever since Days Of Thunder,” Rooker said. “I’ve done all kinds of stuff with them and for them, everything from making announcements to going and being a part of ceremonies and handing out trophies and all sorts of stuff.
“It’s been cool over the years and it’s all been very casual. They’ll say, ‘Hey Rooker, you wanna come and do this?’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m there, baby. I’m there.’ It’s always a blast.”
Which leads to one of the most frequently asked questions that Rooker gets from Days Of Thunder and NASCAR fans: will there ever be a sequel – a Days Of Thunder 2, perhaps? After all, Tom Cruise is wrapping up production on the sequel to Top Gun (to be released next year), which was originally released in 1986.
“Wouldn’t that be nice? It’d be a hell of a time,” Rooker said of a Days Of Thunder sequel possibility. “Whoever was involved in the first one (like Cruise or co-producer Jerry Bruckheimer), if they get to be involved in the second one, that’d be a dream come true as far as I’m concerned. I’m down!”
What would Rowdy Burns be like or what role would he play in a sequel?
“Well, the last we left him, Rowdy had a little bit of brain damage,” Rooker said with a chuckle. “Hopefully, he’s still thinking. I have a feeling that Rowdy’d be an owner or be involved in some way, like Rick Hendrick. He’s always in the pits and always involved, really deeply involved with the guys and their cars and everything. It would most likely be something like that.
“Or maybe Rowdy would be one of these older drivers that just won’t give up. Why not? I’m 64, but I look 44. I still have the body of a 44-year-old. I’m still in shape but who knows? To hear my friends tell it, I should be driving on the track instead of the streets. Doing another Days of Thunder would be an absolute joy.”
Zack Novak held off a strong last lap challenge by Michael Conti to win the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series All-Star race held live Thursday on NASCAR America and televised on NBCSN.
Novak, who drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for the Roush Fenway Racing esports team, claimed the win on a virtual Rockingham Speedway, forcing Conti, who drives for JR Motorsports, down low coming out of Turn 4 on the final lap of the 90-lap event and was able to hang on to take the checkered flag.
The 16-year-old Novak, from Clinton, Connecticut, leads the Peak Series points standings — he won last year’s Ignite Series championship — and goes for the $100,000 prize pool on October 10, which will also be televised on NBCSN.
I don’t even have a driver’s license yet. — Zack Novak
“I don’t even have a driver’s license yet,” Novak told NASCAR America analysts Krista Voda, Parker Kligerman (who also competed in the race in the NBC Sports simulator in Stamford, Connecticut) and former NASCAR Cup driver A.J. Allmendinger. “It was extremely hard to pass but Conti is a very good driver and kept putting pressure on me.
“I just tried to hold the top as much as I could and make it hard for him. The top line came in real good there, a lot better than I expected, and we luckily had a real good finish for everybody watching and it was really fun to race him and battle side-by-side.”
Finishing third through fifth in the 32-driver field were 2017 series champion Ryan Michael Luza (Flipsid3 Tactics), Logan Clampitt (Burton Kligerman Esports) and Nathan Lyon (Letarte Esports).
Sixth through 10th were Ashton Crowder (Burton Kligerman Esports), Matt Bussa (Williams Esports), Chris Overland (Wood Brothers), Bobby Zalenski (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Brian Schoenburg (Williams Esports).
The race was the second iRacing event broadcast on national television, and included NASCAR On NBC analyst Parker Kligerman and teams owned by real NASCAR organizations, tracks and drivers, including fellow NBC analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.
“The return of iRacing eNASCAR action to live television on NBCSN for a second All-Star race provides viewers with a unique outlet to enjoy simulator racing at its best,” said Jeff Behnke, Vice President of NASCAR Production, NBC Sports. “The growth and popularity is impressive on many fronts, and with a variety of NBC announcers moonlighting as owners, fans will get first-hand, expert analysis during the broadcast.”
Kligerman, also an iRacing team owner, will be racing from the NBC Sports simulator in Stamford, Conn., in the eNASCAR iRacing All-Star event.
iRacing is the leading online simulation racing game where competitors race head-to-head from around the world. Following this week’s event, iRacing will return to NASCAR America on NBCSN two more times on the last Thursday of September and October for a four-race series.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.