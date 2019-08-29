Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Xfinity driver Shane Lee, H2 Motorsports part ways

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
After less than three months together, Shane Lee’s tenure as driver of the No. 28 H2 Motorsports Toyota in the Xfinity Series is over.

When asked by a fan on Twitter about if Lee had been released from the No. 28 ride, Lee replied, “That’s is correct.”

A team spokesman confirmed to NBC Sports on Thursday that Lee is no longer its driver.

The spokesman said the team will not participate as planned in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. The team spokesman also told NBC Sports that a new driver has not been named and the team has not decided what its next race will be.

Owned by entrepreneur and venture capitalist Matt Hurley, H2 Motorsports formed this past May, with its first race at Iowa in June. Lee and the team competed in seven races, with a best finish of seventh in its return trip to Iowa in July. NASCAR veteran Pete Rondeau is the team’s crew chief.

A native of Newton, North Carolina, the 26-year-old Lee competed in 13 Xfinity races last season for Richard Childress Racing, including one top-five and three top-10 finishes. He also has raced on the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Series.

When H2 Motorsports announced its formation and Lee as its driver in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Lee was upbeat about his future.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I’ve been patiently waiting for the right opportunity to present itself and that time is now,” Lee said at the time. “This is the biggest step yet in my career and I appreciate the confidence Matt Hurley and H2 Motorsports has shown in me.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. excited to race at Darlington and honor his father

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 29, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Thursday that his back is improving and he’s looking forward to competing in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway (4 p.m. ET on NBC) in a car that pays tribute to his father.

Earnhardt made the comments Thursday on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show “Beyond Racing” that is co-hosted by his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Danielle Trotta.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. suffered a bruised back when the airplane he was in crashed upon landing Aug. 15 at Elizabethton (Tennessee) Municipal Airport. Earnhardt, wife Amy and daughter Isla, along with the two pilots, escaped the plane, which caught fire in the crash.

“I had some bad bruising on my back, but I went and got some excellent advice and care and treatment for that and I’ve been doing some things at home to bring the swelling down,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“All of that has actually gotten better very quickly, so I think I’m going to be OK. I think once you get in the car you won’t even think about it.”

Earnhardt is looking forward to racing at Darlington Raceway for the first time since the 2017 Southern 500. This will be his first Xfinity race at that track since 1999 and his first race of any type since competing in last summer’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s car for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. The car pays tribute to the first car his father raced in the Cup Series in 1975. (Photo: JR Motorsports)

“I picked this weekend solely for the throwback experience,” Earnhardt said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “When we were there last year as broadcasters, I was like this is so much fun, this would be a great race to run on my schedule if I get a race and here we are.

“Then I went to run some laps at Darlington. (JR Motorsports driver) Noah Gragson was there testing our cars, and I went there just to run about 10 or 20 laps just to check some boxes for me personally. I didn’t want to take away from Noah’s opportunity to understand the track and learn. I just wanted a few laps. I ran about 20 laps. It was hot, miserable, hard. I was slow.

“Although I know I can go out there and do it, I’m not quite sure exactly how well I can do it. I picked a very, very challenging race to run.”

The field includes Cup drivers Denny Hamlin, who has won the Darlington Xfinity race five times, and Ryan Blaney.

“It’s going to be a hard race to win, much less to run in the top 10,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t know where to really put my expectations or my personal goals.”

But even having to compete against such a field, including Xfinity title contenders Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer, the weekend is a good opportunity for Earnhardt to celebrate his father.

The younger Earnhardt will drive a car that looks similar to the one his father drove for his Cup debut.

“I think the one thing that is fun about this whole experience is to be able to draw attention to the paint scheme, the story behind the paint scheme,” he said. “Not only is it dad’s first race in the Cup series in 1975 at Charlotte but the family behind the car and the story about how dad got into the car.

“(The 1975) car was owned by Ed Negre. Dad and Norman Negre, Ed’s son, were friends. Dad and Norman got the nerve up and go to Ed and say, ‘Ed, this car is sitting in the back of your shop and we’d love to take it to Charlotte and try to run that race.’ He at first was real reluctant and finally goes, ‘Whatever, you guys take it.’ They go and qualify and make the race.”

Earnhardt said on “Beyond Racing” that sponsor Hellmann’s has an option to sponsor him in a car for a race next year.

Earnhardt said he will focus on his car Friday and Saturday and will not be a part of the NBC Sports broadcast crew those days. He said he will return to the booth for Sunday’s Southern 500, which airs at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Earnhardt said he will be in the booth with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett during the race’s second stage to call the action and share stories.

Podcast: How sim racing might take a driver from 0 to 200 in real life

By Nate RyanAug 29, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Simulation racing might have saved Parker Kligerman’s career, and he believes it will jump-start someone else’s.

During the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast, Kligerman explained his role in the push behind bringing iRacing and eSports in NASCAR to a broader audience.

The NASCAR on NBC analyst began racing simulation racing at 13, the same year that he entered go-kart racing. When his family lacked the money to keep him in a go kart, Kligerman used sim racing as his path to fulfilling the “10,000 Hour Theory” of practicing enough to become an accomplished driver who has won in ARCA and also driven in NASCAR’s top three national series.

With iRacing’s Peak Series expanding into teams and a driver draft this season, Kligerman said the infrastructure has been built for someone to follow his path but without ever beginning in the real world as he did.

“Now there’s a formal way,” Kligerman said. “You’ll see someone with zero experience in real life find their way to a real car because of what we’re doing here.

“That’s the dream of it all. The biggest problem in motorsports is a massive barrier of entry for people. If you had this great linear feeder to the top (in sim racing), it’s a great thing and would get more people involved.”

He could play a role in that having formed Burton Kligerman ESports with fellow NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton. The team scored its first victory Tuesday at Darlington Raceway with driver Ashton Crowder, who also will be competing in the iRacing All-Star Race on NASCAR America today at 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

Kligerman also will be competing in the event, which will be held at Rockingham Speedway, through the iRacing simulator in the NASCAR America’s Stamford, Connecticut, studio.

“I fought so hard to be a part of this sport,” Kligerman said on the podcast. “(Sim racing) was the sole connection when I couldn’t drive anything real. I don’t care what walk of life or age, you can potentially be involved in a very high level of motorsports in the future and eventually become a career, a path, a destination. To bring motorsports to the masses, eSports has that ability. The growth been insane for iRacing this year, and the sky’s the limit on what we can achieve, and if we do it right, we can do something that helps the sport in the future.”

Steve Letarte also was a guest on the podcast to discuss the Peak Series team that he formed this season. Letarte’s interest was spurred in part because he was disappointed his daughter was required to know the rules of basketball, baseball and soccer to pass a seventh-grade course – but not racing.

“The best way to grow racing fans is to have them experience racing,” Letarte said. “Both console games and simulation racing have a place to spread that ability much like at a local go-kart track. As a racing community, we all have the obligation to get racing in front of as many young men and women as possible.”

Letarte also talked about being part of the first iRacing broadcast on NASCAR America last month with Burton, Kligerman, Krista Voda and A.J. Allmendinger. The presentation mirrored a NASCAR on NBC broadcast, and Letarte said it also felt like broadcasting a real-world event because of its realism.

“If you took live races and put them in standard definition, you couldn’t tell the difference” from sim racing, he said.

You can listen to the podcast via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify or by clicking on the embed above.

The second iRacing NASCAR America broadcast from Rockingham Speedway will take place today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream. Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Southern 500 weekend schedule

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
This weekend marks the 70th running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The Cup Series will take to the South Carolina track Sunday night under the lights as part of NASCAR’s fifth Throwback Weekend.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 81 degrees and a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms at the race’s start time of 6 p.m. ET. The chance of rain does not drop below 40% until after 7 p.m. ET.

The Cup race will be preceded Saturday by the Xfinity Series race.

The forecast calls for a high of 84 degrees at the 4 p.m. ET start time with a 20% chance of rain until after 7 p.m. ET.

MORE: Throwback paint schemes for Darlington

Here is the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 30

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Saturday, Aug. 31

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200; 147 laps/200.08 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 1

1 p.m. – Garage opens

4 p.m.- Driver-crew chief meeting

5:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

6 p.m. – Southern 500; 367 laps/501.3 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET with Landon Cassill

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider is joined by Kyle Petty and Landon Cassill. They’ll discuss this week’s storylines ahead of the Throwback Weekend at Darlington and take fan phone calls. Call in at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.