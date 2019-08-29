Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Rowdy Burns rides again at Darlington; actor fondly recalls Days of Thunder

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
Actor Michael Rooker has appeared in nearly 125 movies and TV series in his career, with among his most notable roles being Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy I and II, Merle Dixon in Walking Dead, Bill Broussard in JFK and Chick Gandil in Eight Men Out.

But the breakout role that really made Rooker a well-known actor and fan favorite was the NASCAR-themed Days Of Thunder, released in 1990. The Alabama native played the role of Rowdy Burns, the arch-rival of Tom Cruise’s Cole Trickle character.

Even today, nearly 30 years later, Days Of Thunder remains one of the most popular and notable racing movies made.

“It was awesome, man,” Rooker said of Days of Thunder in an interview with NBC Sports. “I got the role within two weeks of moving to L.A. from Chicago. I went out and got fitted with Simpson race suits and race shoes. The first time the cars started up, we’re actors, we don’t usually get to experience that kind of stuff. We were within 10-15 feet of the car. That stuff will shake your little brain. That just blew my mind. It vibrated the ground and concrete we were standing on. It was pretty awesome. I knew I was really going to dig this movie.

“Eventually I got to get in the driver’s seat and drive one of them. I had a blast. It was one of the most fun and exhilarating movies I’ve ever been in. It changed my total perspective on racing because the only racing I had had experienced before that was more like dirt track, figure-8 racing, demolition derby, stuff like that.”

This Saturday, in a sense, Rowdy Burns will ride again as Jeremy Clements will have one of the most notable rides in Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend, piloting the No. 51 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series race, an homage to Rooker’s Burns character and the movie.

 

“Dude, I just wish I could be there,” Rooker told NBC Sports. “They totally invited me. I would have loved to be there, but I’ve been scheduled for an appearance at a (comic) convention in Indianapolis for several months. The fans have been waiting and I couldn’t back out of it.”

But Rooker was quick to warn Clements that he better do a good job in the race – or else.

“If he doesn’t do good this year, I’ll take over next year! There’s your scoop,” Rooker laughed.

William Byron will also be driving a Days Of Thunder themed car in Sunday’s Southern 500.

While he’ll be cheering from a distance for Clements in Saturday’s race, the NASCAR driver Rooker cheers for the most is, well, a natural fit.

“Dude! I mean, c’mon. I’m Rowdy. It’s my namesake, Mr. Kyle Busch,” Rooker exclaimed of Busch, whose nickname is Rowdy, which Busch has said he took from Days Of Thunder. “He’s such a nice guy, such a nice man, has such a beautiful family. He’s got it all. And he’s also very aggressive on the track and I really appreciate that.”

During the interview with NBC Sports, a group of tourists from Italy approached Rooker for photos while he was sitting on a park bench outside his Miami hotel, which led to Rooker to talk about how he’s more recognized today for some of his more current roles. But he also concedes he’ll always be Rowdy Burns to diehard NASCAR fans.

“Folks on the street, it’s usually Walking Dead or Guardians of the Galaxy,” Rooker said. “Those are the most in-your-face projects right now. Hell, Walking Dead is on their ninth season and they’re still going – and Merle Dixon is still as popular as ever.

“But when I went to Richmond (Raceway in April 2018) to run the pace car, dude, you know what it’s like to have several hundred people all scream at the same time, ‘Rowdy!’ That was amazing,” Rooker said. “I had no idea Rowdy Burns from Days of Thunder, really, truly ended up being the star of that movie. I’m sorry, Tom (Cruise), but sometimes it’s just longevity.

“The NASCAR fans, the racing fans that remember this character and know this character, Rowdy Burns, they’re just relentless, they love this character. When I showed up to drive that pace car … the fans were freaking out.”

Even though he’ll physically be in Indy, Rooker will be at Darlington in spirit, cheering on Clements and Busch. Rooker is no stranger to the Track Too Tough To Tame, having filmed several scenes for Days Of Thunder there, as well as a series of commercials this year promoting NBC’s and NBCSN’s coverage of NASCAR racing.

Rooker will soon be putting his pedal to the metal once again when he begins shooting the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise (the film is tentatively titled Fast & Furious 9).

“I play a guy named Buddy. That’s about all I can say,” Rooker said with a coy laugh, not alluding to whether he’ll be a good guy or a villain in the mid-2020 release.

During the 30-minute phone interview, Rooker reflected back on Days Of Thunder and the influence it had on his career. He can’t believe it has been nearly three decades since he played the Rowdy Burns character.

“It’s crazy, isn’t it? I’ve had a long relationship with NASCAR ever since Days Of Thunder,” Rooker said. “I’ve done all kinds of stuff with them and for them, everything from making announcements to going and being a part of ceremonies and handing out trophies and all sorts of stuff.

“It’s been cool over the years and it’s all been very casual. They’ll say, ‘Hey Rooker, you wanna come and do this?’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m there, baby. I’m there.’ It’s always a blast.”

Which leads to one of the most frequently asked questions that Rooker gets from Days Of Thunder and NASCAR fans: will there ever be a sequel – a Days Of Thunder 2, perhaps? After all, Tom Cruise is wrapping up production on the sequel to Top Gun (to be released next year), which was originally released in 1986.

“Wouldn’t that be nice? It’d be a hell of a time,” Rooker said of a Days Of Thunder sequel possibility. “Whoever was involved in the first one (like Cruise or co-producer Jerry Bruckheimer), if they get to be involved in the second one, that’d be a dream come true as far as I’m concerned. I’m down!”

What would Rowdy Burns be like or what role would he play in a sequel?

“Well, the last we left him, Rowdy had a little bit of brain damage,” Rooker said with a chuckle. “Hopefully, he’s still thinking. I have a feeling that Rowdy’d be an owner or be involved in some way, like Rick Hendrick. He’s always in the pits and always involved, really deeply involved with the guys and their cars and everything. It would most likely be something like that.

“Or maybe Rowdy would be one of these older drivers that just won’t give up. Why not? I’m 64, but I look 44. I still have the body of a 44-year-old. I’m still in shape but who knows? To hear my friends tell it, I should be driving on the track instead of the streets. Doing another Days of Thunder would be an absolute joy.”

Zack Novak conquers The Rock to win second NASCAR America’s iRacing All-Star race

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT
Zack Novak held off a strong last lap challenge by Michael Conti to win the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series All-Star race held live Thursday on NASCAR America and televised on NBCSN.

Novak, who drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for the Roush Fenway Racing esports team, claimed the win on a virtual Rockingham Speedway, forcing Conti, who drives for JR Motorsports, down low coming out of Turn 4 on the final lap of the 90-lap event and was able to hang on to take the checkered flag.

 

The 16-year-old Novak, from Clinton, Connecticut, leads the Peak Series points standings — he won last year’s Ignite Series championship — and goes for the $100,000 prize pool on October 10, which will also be televised on NBCSN.

I don’t even have a driver’s license yet. — Zack Novak

“I don’t even have a driver’s license yet,” Novak told NASCAR America analysts Krista Voda, Parker Kligerman (who also competed in the race in the NBC Sports simulator in Stamford, Connecticut) and former NASCAR Cup driver A.J. Allmendinger. “It was extremely hard to pass but Conti is a very good driver and kept putting pressure on me.

“I just tried to hold the top as much as I could and make it hard for him. The top line came in real good there, a lot better than I expected, and we luckily had a real good finish for everybody watching and it was really fun to race him and battle side-by-side.”

Finishing third through fifth in the 32-driver field were 2017 series champion Ryan Michael Luza (Flipsid3 Tactics), Logan Clampitt (Burton Kligerman Esports) and Nathan Lyon (Letarte Esports).

Sixth through 10th were Ashton Crowder (Burton Kligerman Esports), Matt Bussa (Williams Esports), Chris Overland (Wood Brothers), Bobby Zalenski (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Brian Schoenburg (Williams Esports).

The race was the second iRacing event broadcast on national television, and included NASCAR On NBC analyst Parker Kligerman and teams owned by real NASCAR organizations, tracks and drivers, including fellow NBC analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

“The return of iRacing eNASCAR action to live television on NBCSN for a second All-Star race provides viewers with a unique outlet to enjoy simulator racing at its best,” said Jeff Behnke, Vice President of NASCAR Production, NBC Sports. “The growth and popularity is impressive on many fronts, and with a variety of NBC announcers moonlighting as owners, fans will get first-hand, expert analysis during the broadcast.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. excited to race at Darlington and honor his father

By Dustin LongAug 29, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Thursday that his back is improving and he’s looking forward to competing in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway (4 p.m. ET on NBC) in a car that pays tribute to his father.

Earnhardt made the comments Thursday on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show “Beyond Racing” that is co-hosted by his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Danielle Trotta.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. suffered a bruised back when the airplane he was in crashed upon landing Aug. 15 at Elizabethton (Tennessee) Municipal Airport. Earnhardt, wife Amy and daughter Isla, along with the two pilots, escaped the plane, which caught fire in the crash.

“I had some bad bruising on my back, but I went and got some excellent advice and care and treatment for that and I’ve been doing some things at home to bring the swelling down,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“All of that has actually gotten better very quickly, so I think I’m going to be OK. I think once you get in the car you won’t even think about it.”

Earnhardt is looking forward to racing at Darlington Raceway for the first time since the 2017 Southern 500. This will be his first Xfinity race at that track since 1999 and his first race of any type since competing in last summer’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond.

“I picked this weekend solely for the throwback experience,” Earnhardt said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “When we were there last year as broadcasters, I was like this is so much fun, this would be a great race to run on my schedule if I get a race and here we are.

“Then I went to run some laps at Darlington. (JR Motorsports driver) Noah Gragson was there testing our cars, and I went there just to run about 10 or 20 laps just to check some boxes for me personally. I didn’t want to take away from Noah’s opportunity to understand the track and learn. I just wanted a few laps. I ran about 20 laps. It was hot, miserable, hard. I was slow.

“Although I know I can go out there and do it, I’m not quite sure exactly how well I can do it. I picked a very, very challenging race to run.”

The field includes Cup drivers Denny Hamlin, who has won the Darlington Xfinity race five times, and Ryan Blaney.

“It’s going to be a hard race to win, much less to run in the top 10,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t know where to really put my expectations or my personal goals.”

But even having to compete against such a field, including Xfinity title contenders Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer, the weekend is a good opportunity for Earnhardt to celebrate his father.

The younger Earnhardt will drive a car that looks similar to the one his father drove for his Cup debut.

“I think the one thing that is fun about this whole experience is to be able to draw attention to the paint scheme, the story behind the paint scheme,” he said. “Not only is it dad’s first race in the Cup series in 1975 at Charlotte but the family behind the car and the story about how dad got into the car.

“(The 1975) car was owned by Ed Negre. Dad and Norman Negre, Ed’s son, were friends. Dad and Norman got the nerve up and go to Ed and say, ‘Ed, this car is sitting in the back of your shop and we’d love to take it to Charlotte and try to run that race.’ He at first was real reluctant and finally goes, ‘Whatever, you guys take it.’ They go and qualify and make the race.”

Earnhardt said on “Beyond Racing” that sponsor Hellmann’s has an option to sponsor him in a car for a race next year.

Earnhardt said he will focus on his car Friday and Saturday and will not be a part of the NBC Sports broadcast crew those days. He said he will return to the booth for Sunday’s Southern 500, which airs at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Earnhardt said he will be in the booth with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett during the race’s second stage to call the action and share stories.

Xfinity driver Shane Lee, H2 Motorsports part ways

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
After less than three months together, Shane Lee’s tenure as driver of the No. 28 H2 Motorsports Toyota in the Xfinity Series is over.

When asked by a fan on Twitter about if Lee had been released from the No. 28 ride, Lee replied, “That’s is correct.”

A team spokesman confirmed to NBC Sports on Thursday that Lee is no longer its driver.

The spokesman said the team will not participate as planned in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. The team spokesman also told NBC Sports that a new driver has not been named and the team has not decided what its next race will be.

Owned by entrepreneur and venture capitalist Matt Hurley, H2 Motorsports formed this past May, with its first race at Iowa in June. Lee and the team competed in seven races, with a best finish of seventh in its return trip to Iowa in July. NASCAR veteran Pete Rondeau is the team’s crew chief.

A native of Newton, North Carolina, the 26-year-old Lee competed in 13 Xfinity races last season for Richard Childress Racing, including one top-five and three top-10 finishes. He also has raced on the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Series.

When H2 Motorsports announced its formation and Lee as its driver in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Lee was upbeat about his future.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I’ve been patiently waiting for the right opportunity to present itself and that time is now,” Lee said at the time. “This is the biggest step yet in my career and I appreciate the confidence Matt Hurley and H2 Motorsports has shown in me.”

