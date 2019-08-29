Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Podcast: How sim racing might take a driver from 0 to 200 in real life

By Nate RyanAug 29, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Simulation racing might have saved Parker Kligerman’s career, and he believes it will jump-start someone else’s.

During the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast, Kligerman explained his role in the push behind bringing iRacing and eSports in NASCAR to a broader audience.

The NASCAR on NBC analyst began racing simulation racing at 13, the same year that he entered go-kart racing. When his family lacked the money to keep him in a go kart, Kligerman used sim racing as his path to fulfilling the “10,000 Hour Theory” of practicing enough to become an accomplished driver who has won in ARCA and also driven in NASCAR’s top three national series.

With iRacing’s Peak Series expanding into teams and a driver draft this season, Kligerman said the infrastructure has been built for someone to follow his path but without ever beginning in the real world as he did.

“Now there’s a formal way,” Kligerman said. “You’ll see someone with zero experience in real life find their way to a real car because of what we’re doing here.

“That’s the dream of it all. The biggest problem in motorsports is a massive barrier of entry for people. If you had this great linear feeder to the top (in sim racing), it’s a great thing and would get more people involved.”

He could play a role in that having formed Burton Kligerman ESports with fellow NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton. The team scored its first victory Tuesday at Darlington Raceway with driver Ashton Crowder, who also will be competing in the iRacing All-Star Race on NASCAR America today at 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

Kligerman also will be competing in the event, which will be held at Rockingham Speedway, through the iRacing simulator in the NASCAR America’s Stamford, Connecticut, studio.

“I fought so hard to be a part of this sport,” Kligerman said on the podcast. “(Sim racing) was the sole connection when I couldn’t drive anything real. I don’t care what walk of life or age, you can potentially be involved in a very high level of motorsports in the future and eventually become a career, a path, a destination. To bring motorsports to the masses, eSports has that ability. The growth been insane for iRacing this year, and the sky’s the limit on what we can achieve, and if we do it right, we can do something that helps the sport in the future.”

Steve Letarte also was a guest on the podcast to discuss the Peak Series team that he formed this season. Letarte’s interest was spurred in part because he was disappointed his daughter was required to know the rules of basketball, baseball and soccer to pass a seventh-grade course – but not racing.

“The best way to grow racing fans is to have them experience racing,” Letarte said. “Both console games and simulation racing have a place to spread that ability much like at a local go-kart track. As a racing community, we all have the obligation to get racing in front of as many young men and women as possible.”

Letarte also talked about being part of the first iRacing broadcast on NASCAR America last month with Burton, Kligerman, Krista Voda and A.J. Allmendinger. The presentation mirrored a NASCAR on NBC broadcast, and Letarte said it also felt like broadcasting a real-world event because of its realism.

“If you took live races and put them in standard definition, you couldn’t tell the difference” from sim racing, he said.

You can listen to the podcast via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify or by clicking on the embed above.

The second iRacing NASCAR America broadcast from Rockingham Speedway will take place today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream. Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Southern 500 weekend schedule

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
This weekend marks the 70th running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The Cup Series will take to the South Carolina track Sunday night under the lights as part of NASCAR’s fifth Throwback Weekend.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 81 degrees and a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms at the race’s start time of 6 p.m. ET. The chance of rain does not drop below 40% until after 7 p.m. ET.

The Cup race will be preceded Saturday by the Xfinity Series race.

The forecast calls for a high of 84 degrees at the 4 p.m. ET start time with a 20% chance of rain until after 7 p.m. ET.

MORE: Throwback paint schemes for Darlington

Here is the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 30

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Saturday, Aug. 31

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200; 147 laps/200.08 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 1

1 p.m. – Garage opens

4 p.m.- Driver-crew chief meeting

5:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

6 p.m. – Southern 500; 367 laps/501.3 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET with Landon Cassill

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider is joined by Kyle Petty and Landon Cassill. They’ll discuss this week’s storylines ahead of the Throwback Weekend at Darlington and take fan phone calls. Call in at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR reinstates Tyler Dippel after charge dropped

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT
Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel said in a statement on Facebook that the charge against him of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree was dropped in a court appearance Wednesday morning in Middletown, New York.

Christopher Borek, the chief assistant district attorney of Orange County, confirmed to NBC Sports on Wednesday that the charge had been dropped.

Dippel, who was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR last week, was arrested and charged with the Class A misdemeanor Aug. 18 after being pulled over by New York State Police in his hometown of Wallkill. He was charged after a New York State Police officer found a bottle of prescription medication in a backpack that wasn’t prescribed to Dippel or his passenger.

Dippel, 19, said in his statement that at his court appearance, he “presented proof that the prescription was not mine and the person that the prescription belonged to accepted responsibility for leaving them in my vehicle.”

Borek confirmed his office received a sworn affidavit from the person the medications were prescribed claiming that the backpack had accidentally been left in the back of Dippel’s truck and Dippel had no knowledge it was there. Borek also confirmed that Dippel’s defense attorney provided a certified blood test showing Dippel had not taken the medication.

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that Dippel has been reinstated.

On Tuesday, a New York State Police spokesperson confirmed a report by Fox Sports that Dippel had been pulled over for exceeding 80 mph in a 65 mph area. Dippel said in his statement he had been driving home from the Orange County Fair Speedway when “I was pulled-over for changing lanes without proper signal.”

Borek confirmed Dippel pled guilty to the charge of failure to stay in his lane and that covered the speeding charge. Dippel will have to pay a fine and points will be applied to his drivers license. Dippel’s attorney, James Monroe, told NBC Sports Dippel paid a fine of $150 plus a $93 surcharge.

The New York State Police spokesperson confirmed that when questioned by Troopers, Dippel and his passenger had conflicting stories about where they were traveling to and from after being stopped. Dippel consented to a vehicle search.

According to the New York State Police spokesperson, Troopers found a pill bottle of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine in the backpack and that the bottle was prescribed to someone else.

“Because it was in my vehicle, I was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance,” Dippel said in his statement. “I contacted NASCAR within hours to inform them of the situation. Due to the NASCAR rule book and code of conduct, they ruled to suspend me indefinitely. I respect their decision.”

Continued Dippel: “I along with my team will work closely with NASCAR to hopefully be reinstated so I can be back in the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Due to his suspension, Dippel missed Sunday’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Young’s Motorsports replaced him with DJ Kennington, who finished 15th. The next Truck race is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

 

Buckshot Jones recalls when David Pearson ‘scared the hell out of me’ at Darlington

Getty Images (2001)
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 28, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
To paraphrase an old cowboy line, the man with one of the most colorful nicknames in sports rides again this weekend.

Kind of.

As part of Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback weekend, former NASCAR driver Buckshot Jones will be honored by Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer and Stewart-Haas Racing in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (4 p.m. ET on NBC).

Custer’s No. 00 Ford Mustang will carry a paint scheme that pays homage to Jones’ 1997 Xfinity Series car, celebrating Jones’ best season in NASCAR racing, when he finished seventh in the final standings.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Jones said of the paint scheme to NBC Sports. “I’ve been out of racing for a while now. For Cole, he’s been having a great year with five wins. It is pretty neat.

“It’ll be good to go back. I haven’t been in the pits since I got out of racing. It’ll be pretty interesting.”

Jones, whose real first name is Roy, made 56 career starts in the Cup Series from 1997 through 2003, with a career best of eighth at Dover in 1998. He also made 147 Xfinity Series starts from 1993 through 2004, including two wins: 1996 at Milwaukee and 1998 at New Hampshire.

Now 49, Jones is a successful real estate developer in both the Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina areas. Although he rarely goes to races in-person anymore, Jones is still a NASCAR fan, watching mainly on TV.

Looking back on his racing career, he admits to just one regret.

“I wish I would have gotten into racing a lot sooner,” Jones said. “I never did any type racing until 1990. Every time we’d get competitive, we moved up a class. I would say the biggest thing I wish I could go back on is maybe having a little bit more patience, being so new with the racing and I’d not been racing for many years, whereas other people had been racing all their lives.

“I would have liked to have stayed in racing a couple more years and then retire. I always said that my son, he was born in 2001, when he turned 5 or 6, I wouldn’t care where I was at in racing, I was going to be done. If he was going to play sports like T-ball or stuff like that, I wasn’t going to miss any of it.”

Jones is looking forward to being at Darlington this weekend to not only cheer Custer on, but also to see many old friends from his racing days. The “Lady In Black” holds a special place in Jones’ heart, although he admits his first time there was a frightening experience.

“I will always remember the first time I went to Darlington,” Jones said. “I’d seen it on TV. Ricky Pearson, who was one of David’s sons, was my crew chief. David went with us for the first test at Darlington. He took us out for a ride in a van around the track and we went around for probably three laps.

“After that, he turned to me and said, ‘You got what I’m saying? Do you understand where the (racing) line’s at?’ I looked at him and said, ‘Hell no, you scared the hell out of me the whole time.’ He took that van and that side mirror had to be an inch away from hitting the fence. He scared me to death.

“When he took me back out and would tell me stuff and watch me when I’d get out there in the car and he’d tell me what to do, and I’d do exactly what he said and when I did, it made it so much easier. That’s my big remembrance of Darlington, him scaring me to death. He told me, ‘You don’t race the other cars, you race the racetrack.’”

Here’s the paint scheme of Jones’ old car that Custer will drive this weekend:

