Spire Motorsports honors Motor Racing Network’s 50th anniversary at Darlington

Spire Motorsports will recognize the 50th anniversary of the Motor Racing Network with its paint scheme for this weekend’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).
The team’s No. 77 Chevrolet, which will be driven by Reed Sorenson, will be covered in the radio network’s trademark blue and logos commemorating MRN’s founding in 1970.
Also, the front quarterpanels of the car will list the original 11 affiliates who have broadcast NASCAR races since MRN’s inception.
“Our radio partners are the original ambassadors of Motor Racing Network and this sport,” said Cheryl Knight, MRN’s Director of Radio Partnerships in a press release. “Every one of our 600 stations has played a significant role in MRN’s growth and success. Having 11 stations air our broadcasts consistently since 1970 is remarkable and we are proud to honor them this weekend by placing their call letters on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.”
Here is where the 11 affiliates are located:
WBKR-FM 92.5 – Owensboro, Kentucky
WBTR-FM 92.1 – Carrollton, Georgia
WDEV-AM 550 and FM 96.1 – Waterbury, Vermont
WESC-FM 92.5 – Greenville, South Carolina
WJCW-AM 910 – Gray, Tennessee
WMMY-FM 106.1 – Boone, North Carolina
WMTN-FX 93.3 and AM 1300 – Morristown, Tennessee
WNDB-FX 93.5 and AM 1150 – Daytona Beach, Florida
WSLM-FM 97.9 and AM 1220 – Salem, Indiana
WUSQ-FM – 102.5 – Winchester, Virginia
WWGP-FX 95.1 and AM 1050 – Sanford, North Carolina
Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippelsaid in a statement on Facebook that the charge against him of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree was dropped in a court appearance Wednesday morning in Middletown, New York.
Christopher Borek, the chief assistant district attorney of Orange County, confirmed to NBC Sports on Wednesday that the charge had been dropped.
Dippel, who was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR last week, was arrested and charged with the Class A misdemeanor Aug. 18 after being pulled over by New York State Police in his hometown of Wallkill. He was charged after a New York State Police officer found a bottle of prescription medication in a backpack that wasn’t prescribed to Dippel or his passenger.
Dippel, 19, said in his statement that at his court appearance, he “presented proof that the prescription was not mine and the person that the prescription belonged to accepted responsibility for leaving them in my vehicle.”
Borek confirmed his office received a sworn affidavit from the person the medications were prescribed claiming that the backpack had accidentally been left in the back of Dippel’s truck and Dippel had no knowledge it was there. Borek also confirmed that Dippel’s defense attorney provided a certified blood test showing Dippel had not taken the medication.
NBC Sports has sought comment from NASCAR and asked if Dippel has been reinstated.
On Tuesday, a New York State Police spokesperson confirmed a report by Fox Sports that Dippel had been pulled over for exceeding 80 mph in a 65 mph area. Dippel said in his statement he had been driving home from the Orange County Fair Speedway when “I was pulled-over for changing lanes without proper signal.”
Borek confirmed Dippel pled guilty to the charge of failure to stay in his lane and that covered the speeding charge. Dippel will have to pay a fine and points will be applied to his drivers license. Borek did not know the amount of the fine.
The New York State Police spokesperson confirmed that when questioned by Troopers, Dippel and his passenger had conflicting stories about where they were traveling to and from after being stopped. Dippel consented to a vehicle search.
According to the New York State Police spokesperson, Troopers found a pill bottle of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine in the backpack and that the bottle was prescribed to someone else.
“Because it was in my vehicle, I was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance,” Dippel said in his statement. “I contacted NASCAR within hours to inform them of the situation. Due to the NASCAR rule book and code of conduct, they ruled to suspend me indefinitely. I respect their decision.”
Continued Dippel: “I along with my team will work closely with NASCAR to hopefully be reinstated so I can be back in the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet. I take full responsibility for my actions.”
Due to his suspension, Dippel missed Sunday’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Young’s Motorsports replaced him with DJ Kennington, who finished 15th. The next Truck race is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Buckshot Jones recalls when David Pearson ‘scared the hell out of me’ at Darlington
To paraphrase an old cowboy line, the man with one of the most colorful nicknames in sports rides again this weekend.
Kind of.
As part of Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback weekend, former NASCAR driver Buckshot Jones will be honored by Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer and Stewart-Haas Racing in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (4 p.m. ET on NBC).
Custer’s No. 00 Ford Mustang will carry a paint scheme that pays homage to Jones’ 1997 Xfinity Series car, celebrating Jones’ best season in NASCAR racing, when he finished seventh in the final standings.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Jones said of the paint scheme to NBC Sports. “I’ve been out of racing for a while now. For Cole, he’s been having a great year with five wins. It is pretty neat.
“It’ll be good to go back. I haven’t been in the pits since I got out of racing. It’ll be pretty interesting.”
Jones, whose real first name is Roy, made 56 career starts in the Cup Series from 1997 through 2003, with a career best of eighth at Dover in 1998. He also made 147 Xfinity Series starts from 1993 through 2004, including two wins: 1996 at Milwaukee and 1998 at New Hampshire.
Now 49, Jones is a successful real estate developer in both the Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina areas. Although he rarely goes to races in-person anymore, Jones is still a NASCAR fan, watching mainly on TV.
Looking back on his racing career, he admits to just one regret.
“I wish I would have gotten into racing a lot sooner,” Jones said. “I never did any type racing until 1990. Every time we’d get competitive, we moved up a class. I would say the biggest thing I wish I could go back on is maybe having a little bit more patience, being so new with the racing and I’d not been racing for many years, whereas other people had been racing all their lives.
“I would have liked to have stayed in racing a couple more years and then retire. I always said that my son, he was born in 2001, when he turned 5 or 6, I wouldn’t care where I was at in racing, I was going to be done. If he was going to play sports like T-ball or stuff like that, I wasn’t going to miss any of it.”
Jones is looking forward to being at Darlington this weekend to not only cheer Custer on, but also to see many old friends from his racing days. The “Lady In Black” holds a special place in Jones’ heart, although he admits his first time there was a frightening experience.
“I will always remember the first time I went to Darlington,” Jones said. “I’d seen it on TV. Ricky Pearson, who was one of David’s sons, was my crew chief. David went with us for the first test at Darlington. He took us out for a ride in a van around the track and we went around for probably three laps.
“After that, he turned to me and said, ‘You got what I’m saying? Do you understand where the (racing) line’s at?’ I looked at him and said, ‘Hell no, you scared the hell out of me the whole time.’ He took that van and that side mirror had to be an inch away from hitting the fence. He scared me to death.
“When he took me back out and would tell me stuff and watch me when I’d get out there in the car and he’d tell me what to do, and I’d do exactly what he said and when I did, it made it so much easier. That’s my big remembrance of Darlington, him scaring me to death. He told me, ‘You don’t race the other cars, you race the racetrack.’”
Here’s the paint scheme of Jones’ old car that Custer will drive this weekend:
We’re four days from the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN).
The fifth year of NASCAR’s official Throwback Weekend celebrates the 1990-94 era of the sport but there are paint schemes from various eras that we’ll be seen competing on the track “Too Tough to Tame.”
Here’s your guide to the retro paint schemes that have been announced so far for this weekend, including schemes for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race (4 p.m. ET on NBC).
We’ll add more schemes as they’re announced this week.
Landon Cassill, No. 00 Chevrolet – The StarCom Racing car will honor Sterling Marlin with his early 2000s “Silver Bullet” scheme.
Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet – The Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s car will be made to look like his personal 1969 Chevy Camaro.
Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford – The Team Penske driver will race Rusty Wallace’s 1996 Cup Series scheme.
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet – Dillon will boast a paint scheme that was driven by his grandfather and team owner Richard Childress in the late 1970s.
Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford – With Oscar Mayer taking the place of Valvoline, Newman’s car will take its cue from the scheme Mark Martin raced in 1993, when he earned Roush Fenway Racing’s first Southern 500 victory.
Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet – Hemric will drive a car inspired by the design of CAT equipment and the logo used on them from its launch in 1925 until 1931.
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet – Elliott will boast the scheme his father, Bill Elliott, claimed his first Cup pole with in 1981 at Darlington.
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota – Hamlin’s car will evoke Darrell Waltrip’s Western Auto paint scheme from the 1990s.
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford – The Team Penske driver will have a scheme inspired by Michael Waltrip’s Pennzoil car from 1991-95.
Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota – Busch will pilot a Snickers-sponsored car based on Bobby Hillin Jr.s 1990 No. 8 Snickers scheme.
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota – The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to himself with the Bass Pro Shops paint scheme he drove during his 2004 Xfinity Series championship campaign. That year he drove for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Chance 2 Motorsports.
Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota – To mark his 100th Cup Series start, Jones will boast a scheme based on his rookie late model car.
Paul Menard, No. 21 Ford – Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to late team founder Glen Wood with the paint scheme Wood drove himself in 1957, including in his only appearance as a driver at Darlington.
Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford – The Team Penske driver will have the Pennzoil paint scheme Kevin Harvick used to win the 2007 Daytona 500.
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet – Byron will drive one of Cole Trickle’s paint schemes from the 1990 Tom Cruise movie “Days of Thunder.”
Corey LaJoie, No. 32 Ford – GoFas Racing’s car will be based on Dale Jarrett’s 1990-91 Nestle Crunch sponsored Xfinity car.
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford – The Front Row Motorsports driver will have a paint scheme that pays homage to the career of long-time owner and driver Jimmy Means, who was once partnered with FRM owner Bob Jenkins.
Matt Tifft, No. 36 Ford – The rookie driver will pay tribute to his father. The car is based on a Dirt Late Model car his father owned, which was driven by David Hilliker.
David Ragan, No. 38 Ford – The Front Row Motorsports driver will drive a scheme inspired by David Pearson’s 1969 championship car.
We got the @shrinershosp Ford Mustang colors dialed in perfect for this weekends @TooToughToTame race. Car will look great when it hits the track on Friday!!
Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet – Larson’s car will resemble Ricky Craven’s Kodiak scheme from his Cup Series Rookie of the Year season in 1995.
Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet – Wallace’s car will be a tribute to the late Adam Petty and his 1998 ARCA win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Ryan Preece, No. 47 Chevrolet – Preece will have a tribute to modified racing legend Ron Bouchard. The scheme is based on the No. 47 Majik Market/Hawaiian Punch car Bouchard drove at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway in 1984.
Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet – Johnson will throwback to his off-road racing days with a scheme from 1995.
BJ McLeod, No. 51 Chevrolet – The car is inspired by one that Burt Reynolds’ character raced in the movie “Stroker Ace.”
In 1953 Bill Blair won at Daytona when they raced on the beach and HWY A1A. This design is to honor Bill Blair, and all the early racing pioneers, who helped shape what is now known as NASCAR, and also to the role High Point, NC played in the early years of stock car racing. pic.twitter.com/YDd7YAPEyN
Reed Sorenson, No. 77 Chevrolet – The Spire Motorsports car will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Motor Racing Network and the 11 radio affiliates that have broadcast NASCAR races since its inception in 1970.
Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet – Bowman’s Axalta-sponsored car is inspired by Tim Richmond‘s Folger’s Coffee scheme from 1986-87.
Matt DiBenedetto, No. 95 Toyota – The Leavine Family Racing car will be a tribute to the GTO Celicas that won the IMSA GTU title in 1987.
Stewart-Haas Racing – In celebration of co-owner Tony Stewart’s election to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, three SHR drivers will have paint schemes based on the cars Stewart raced to his three Cup Series titles. Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford will be based on Stewart’s 2002 car, Daniel Suarez‘s No. 41 Ford will be based on the 2005 season and Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Ford will look like the car Stewart drove to his 2011 title.
Xfinity Series
Cole Custer, No. 00 Ford – The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will have a throwback to Buckshot Jones’ 1997 Xfinity Series car.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Chevrolet – Earnhardt will pilot the scheme his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., drove in his first Cup start in the 1975 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Justin Haley, No. 11 Chevrolet – Kaulig Racing will boast Jeff Burton’s 1994 rookie Cup paint scheme with matching sponsorship from brake parts company Raybestos. It also serves as a tribute to team owner Matt Kaulig’s father and team chief financial officer, Bob Kaulig, who served as a vice president of Raybestos from 1985-2008.
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
Stephen Leicht, No. 15 Chevrolet – The JD Motorsports driver’s scheme is based on Ken Scrader’s mid-1990s Budweiser car.
Denny Hamlin, No. 18 Toyota – Hamlin will have a scheme based on Bill Elliott’s No. 11 Budweiser car.
Brandon Jones, No. 19 Toyota – The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will have Bubby Baker’s “Gray Ghost” paint scheme.
Austin Cindric, No. 22 Ford – The Team Penske driver will race the paint scheme Roger Penske had for his one and only NASCAR win as a driver.