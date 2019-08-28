Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Best playoff hopefuls in Xfinity, Trucks

By NBC Sports StaffAug 28, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the Cup Series having this past weekend off, it was yet another opportunity for drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series to show their skills.

It also was an opportunity for NASCAR Talk to gauge the best drivers in the two series, particularly with this season’s playoffs either already underway or soon to be. The Truck Series is already two races into its seven-race playoffs, while the Xfinity Series begins its seven-race playoff Sept. 20 at Richmond Raceway.

With that said, here’s how we envision how they’ll perform heading into the season-ending Ford Championship Weekend in Miami in mid-November:

1. Christopher Bell (40 points): A unanimous selection from the NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers, Bell is the odds-on favorite to win the Xfinity Series championship.

2. Tyler Reddick (36 points): Has failed to finish in the top five in just five of 23 Xfinity races. He’s really good and likely Bell’s toughest challenger in the upcoming playoffs.

3. Cole Custer (31 points): A legitimate contender to overtake Bell and Reddick for the Xfinity championship if he gets hot in the playoffs. Even though he’s been in a slump of late, there’s still plenty of time to turn things back in the right direction.

4. Brett Moffitt (28 points): Mr. Playoffs in the Truck Series. The reigning series champ has won the past four Truck playoff races, dating back to last year. Has a great shot at making it two titles in a row, especially having started this year’s playoffs strong with two straight wins and has 34 playoff points. He’s a safe bet.

5. Austin Cindric (23 points): Has had an August to remember with two wins and four top fives. But what happens when the Xfinity Series gets back on speedways?

6. Ross Chastain (20 points): Nearly 60 starts over three series in 2019 and no signs of slowing down. Will race any car (or Truck) anywhere and any time. He’s second in the Truck points standings heading into the final playoff race in the opening round. Bona-fide champion material.

7. Chase Briscoe (18 points): Has finished seventh or better in the last seven Xfinity races, performing well on road courses, short tracks and big tracks. With everyone focused on Bell, Reddick and Custer, Briscoe could be a dark horse for the championship.

8. Justin Allgaier (11 points): His photo should be next to the word “resilient” in the dictionary. Not much has gone in Allgaier’s favor this year, yet he’s still fourth in the Xfinity standings. If he gets hot in the playoffs, look out.

(tie) 9. Justin Haley (4 points): A sleeper pick for the Xfinity championship round because of consistency.

(tie) 9. Austin Hill (4 points): Proving worthy of defending Hattori Racing Enterprise’s truck championship last year.

Others receiving votes: Stewart Friesen (3 points), Matt Crafton (1 point), Michael Annett (1 point).

Retro Rundown 2019: Southern 500 paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s here!

We’re four days from the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN).

The fifth year of NASCAR’s official Throwback Weekend celebrates the 1990-94 era of the sport but there are paint schemes from various eras that we’ll be seen competing on the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

Here’s your guide to the retro paint schemes that have been announced so far for this weekend, including schemes for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race (4 p.m. ET on NBC).

We’ll add more schemes as they’re announced this week.

Landon Cassill, No. 00 Chevrolet – The StarCom Racing car will honor Sterling Marlin with his early 2000s “Silver Bullet” scheme.

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet – The Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s car will be made to look like his personal 1969 Chevy Camaro.

Chip Ganassi Racing

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford – The Team Penske driver will race Rusty Wallace’s 1996 Cup Series scheme.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet – Dillon will boast a paint scheme that was driven by his grandfather and team owner Richard Childress in the late 1970s.

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford – With Oscar Mayer taking the place of Valvoline, Newman’s car will take its cue from the scheme Mark Martin raced in 1993, when he earned Roush Fenway Racing’s first Southern 500 victory.

Via Roush Fenway Racing

Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet – Hemric will drive a car inspired by the design of CAT equipment and the logo used on them from its launch in 1925 until 1931.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet – Elliott will boast the scheme his father, Bill Elliott, claimed his first Cup pole with in 1981 at Darlington.

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota – Hamlin’s car will evoke Darrell Waltrip’s Western Auto paint scheme from the 1990s.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford – The Team Penske driver will have a scheme inspired by Michael Waltrip’s Pennzoil car from 1991-95.

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota – Busch will pilot a Snickers-sponsored car based on Bobby Hillin Jr.s 1990 No. 8 Snickers scheme.

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota – The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to himself with the Bass Pro Shops paint scheme he drove during his 2004 Xfinity Series championship campaign. That year he drove for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Chance 2 Motorsports.

Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota – To mark his 100th Cup Series start, Jones will boast a scheme based on his rookie late model car.

Paul Menard, No. 21 Ford – Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to late team founder Glen Wood with the paint scheme Wood drove himself in 1957, including in his only appearance as a driver at Darlington.

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford – The Team Penske driver will have the Pennzoil paint scheme Kevin Harvick used to win the 2007 Daytona 500.

William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet – Byron will drive one of Cole Trickle’s paint schemes from the 1990 Tom Cruise movie “Days of Thunder.”

Corey LaJoie, No. 32 Ford – GoFas Racing’s car will be based on Dale Jarrett’s 1990-91 Nestle Crunch sponsored Xfinity car.

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford – The Front Row Motorsports driver will have a paint scheme that pays homage to the career of long-time owner and driver Jimmy Means, who was once partnered with FRM owner Bob Jenkins.

Front Row Motorsports

Matt Tifft, No. 36 Ford – The rookie driver will pay tribute to his father. The car is based on a Dirt Late Model car his father owned, which was driven by David Hilliker.

David Ragan, No. 38 Ford – The Front Row Motorsports driver will drive a scheme inspired by David Pearson’s 1969 championship car.

Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet – Wallace’s car will be a tribute to the late Adam Petty and his 1998 ARCA win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Ryan Preece, No. 47 Chevrolet – Preece will have a tribute to modified racing legend Ron Bouchard. The scheme is based on the No. 47 Majik Market/Hawaiian Punch car Bouchard drove at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway in 1984.

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet – Johnson will throwback to his off-road racing days with a scheme from 1995.

Ally Racing Twitter

BJ McLeod, No. 51 Chevrolet – The car is inspired by one that Burt Reynolds’ character raced in the movie “Stroker Ace.”

JJ Yeley, No. 52 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet – Bowman’s Axalta-sponsored car is inspired by Tim Richmond‘s Folger’s Coffee scheme from 1986-87.

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 95 Toyota – The Leavine Family Racing car will be a tribute to the GTO Celicas that won the IMSA GTU title in 1987.

Stewart-Haas Racing – In celebration of co-owner Tony Stewart’s election to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, three SHR drivers will have paint schemes based on the cars Stewart raced to his three Cup Series titles. Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford will be based on Stewart’s 2002 car, Daniel Suarez‘s No. 41 Ford will be based on the 2005 season and Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Ford will look like the car Stewart drove to his 2011 title.

Xfinity Series

Cole Custer, No. 00 Ford – The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will have a throwback to Buckshot Jones’ 1997 Xfinity Series car.

Gray Gaulding, No. 08 Chevrolet

Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet – The JR Motorsports driver has Jeff Gordon’s Baby Ruth paint scheme from the 1992 Xfinity season when he drove for Bill Davis Racing.

Via JR Motorsports

Tyler Reddick, No. 2 Chevrolet – Reddick’s scheme is inspired by Kyle Petty’s 7-Eleven paint scheme from the late 1980s.

Richard Childress Racing

BJ McLeod, No. 4 Chevrolet – McLeod’s car is designed after the No. 44 Slim Jim car Bobby Labonte drove in the Xfinity Series in 1992.

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet – Allgaier’s scheme will be based on the No. 90 Truxmore Chevrolet Ricky Rudd drove in the 1979 season.

JR Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Chevrolet – Earnhardt will pilot the scheme his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., drove in his first Cup start in the 1975 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Justin Haley, No. 11 Chevrolet – Kaulig Racing will boast Jeff Burton’s 1994 rookie Cup paint scheme with matching sponsorship from brake parts company Raybestos. It also serves as a tribute to team owner Matt Kaulig’s father and team chief financial officer, Bob Kaulig, who served as a vice president of Raybestos from 1985-2008.

Via Kaulig Racing

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

Stephen Leicht, No. 15 Chevrolet – The JD Motorsports driver’s scheme is based on Ken Scrader’s mid-1990s Budweiser car.

Denny Hamlin, No. 18 Toyota – Hamlin will have a scheme based on Bill Elliott’s No. 11 Budweiser car.

Brandon Jones, No. 19 Toyota – The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will have Bubby Baker’s “Gray Ghost” paint scheme.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Austin Cindric, No. 22 Ford – The Team Penske driver will race the paint scheme Roger Penske had for his one and only NASCAR win as a driver.

Joey Gase, No. 35 Toyota – Gase’s throwback is based on the 1997 Tabasco paint scheme raced by Todd Bodine.

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet – Like William Byron, Clements will pilot a “Days of Thunder” paint scheme. He’ll be using Rowdy Burns’ No. 51 Exxon scheme.

Brandon Brown, No. 86 Chevrolet – Brown’s scheme is inspired by Terry Labonte’s 1993 Kellogg’s Cornflakes scheme.

Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford – Briscoe will pilot a scheme based on the No. 98 Ford Parnelli Jones won the 1963 Indianapolis 500 with.

Stewart-Haas Racing

and on Facebook

Matt DiBenedetto taking IMSA GTO throwback to Darlington

Leavine Family Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Matt DiBenedetto‘s car for Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will throw back to a sports car rather than a stock car.

Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Toyota will pay tribute to the turbo-charged GTO Celicas that won the driver’s championship in the IMSA GTU (under three-liter) category in 1987 with Chris Cord.

This championship-winning IMSA GTO program carried the red, orange and yellow striped color scheme which is associated with Toyota in American motorsports.

Tyler Reddick unveils Kyle Petty tribute for Darlington Xfinity race

Richard Childress Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick will pay tribute to NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty with his paint scheme for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway (4 p.m. ET on NBC).

The defending series champion’s No. 2 Chevrolet will be made to resemble Petty’s 7-Eleven car from the late 1980s.

It’s the scheme Petty won his first Cup Series race with at Richmond in 1986.

More: Retro paint schemes for Southern 500 weekend

Reddick will have blu, an electronic cigarette company, as his primary sponsor with 7-Eleven as a secondary sponsor.

“The Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway is always one of my favorite races of the year because I love NASCAR history and it’s so fun to celebrate the heritage of our sport at one of NASCAR’s oldest and most exciting tracks,” said Reddick in a press release. “I grew up watching Kyle Petty race, so being able to celebrate his career and impact on the sport is special to me. I’m so thankful to be able to participate in NASCAR’s Throwback weekend and honor an icon of the sport this year.”

The tribute to Petty means three of NASCAR on NBC’s analysts will be represented this weekend at Darlington.

Dale Jarrett is being honored by Corey LaJoie in the Southern 500 with an old Xfinity scheme.

Jeff Burton’s rookie Cup scheme will be on Justin Haley’s Xfinity Series car.

Joey Logano to drive Kevin Harvick’s Pennzoil scheme in Southern 500

Screenshot via Shell Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

Well, this is awkward.

But it’s also hilarious.

Joey Logano will drive one of Kevin Harvick‘s old paint schemes in this weekend’s Southern 500 (Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN). More specifically, he will drive the Pennzoil scheme Harvick raced to a dramatic win with in the 2007 Daytona 500.

Why is this funny and awkward at the same time?

In 2010 at Pocono Raceway, three years after Harvick’s win, Logano was spun from contact with Harvick with two laps to go.

After an argument on pit road, Logano shared his feelings about Harvick with the media.

“I don’t know what his deal is with me, but it’s probably not his fault, his wife (DeLana Harvick) wears the firesuit in the family, she tells him what to do,” Logano said.

So what’s the best way for Logano’s Southern 500 scheme to be revealed?

With Logano’s wife, Brittany, dressed in a matching uniform and throwing a package of baby diapers at him and informing him it’s his turn to change their son Hudson’s diaper.

“I wear the firesuit in this family,” Brittany declares.