NBCSN

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET with Landon Cassill

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider is joined by Kyle Petty and Landon Cassill. They’ll discuss this week’s storylines ahead of the Throwback Weekend at Darlington and take fan phone calls. Call in at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Criminal charge against Tyler Dippel has been dropped

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT
Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel said in a statement on Facebook that the charge against him of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree was dropped in a court appearance Wednesday morning in Middletown, New York.

Christopher Borek, the chief assistant district attorney of Orange County, confirmed to NBC Sports on Wednesday that the charge had been dropped.

Dippel, who was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR last week, was arrested and charged with the Class A misdemeanor Aug. 18 after being pulled over by New York State Police in his hometown of Wallkill. He was charged after a New York State Police officer found a bottle of prescription medication in a backpack that wasn’t prescribed to Dippel or his passenger.

Dippel, 19, said in his statement that at his court appearance, he “presented proof that the prescription was not mine and the person that the prescription belonged to accepted responsibility for leaving them in my vehicle.”

Borek confirmed his office received a sworn affidavit from the person the medications were prescribed claiming that the backpack had accidentally been left in the back of Dippel’s truck and Dippel had no knowledge it was there. Borek also confirmed that Dippel’s defense attorney provided a certified blood test showing Dippel had not taken the medication.

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that Dippel has not been reinstated yet as a result of the dropped charge and a reinstatement would occur publicly at the appropriate time.

On Tuesday, a New York State Police spokesperson confirmed a report by Fox Sports that Dippel had been pulled over for exceeding 80 mph in a 65 mph area. Dippel said in his statement he had been driving home from the Orange County Fair Speedway when “I was pulled-over for changing lanes without proper signal.”

Borek confirmed Dippel pled guilty to the charge of failure to stay in his lane and that covered the speeding charge. Dippel will have to pay a fine and points will be applied to his drivers license. Dippel’s attorney, James Monroe, told NBC Sports Dippel paid a fine of $150 plus a $93 surcharge.

The New York State Police spokesperson confirmed that when questioned by Troopers, Dippel and his passenger had conflicting stories about where they were traveling to and from after being stopped. Dippel consented to a vehicle search.

According to the New York State Police spokesperson, Troopers found a pill bottle of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine in the backpack and that the bottle was prescribed to someone else.

“Because it was in my vehicle, I was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance,” Dippel said in his statement. “I contacted NASCAR within hours to inform them of the situation. Due to the NASCAR rule book and code of conduct, they ruled to suspend me indefinitely. I respect their decision.”

Continued Dippel: “I along with my team will work closely with NASCAR to hopefully be reinstated so I can be back in the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Due to his suspension, Dippel missed Sunday’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Young’s Motorsports replaced him with DJ Kennington, who finished 15th. The next Truck race is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

 

Buckshot Jones recalls when David Pearson ‘scared the hell out of me’ at Darlington

Getty Images (2001)
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 28, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
To paraphrase an old cowboy line, the man with one of the most colorful nicknames in sports rides again this weekend.

Kind of.

As part of Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback weekend, former NASCAR driver Buckshot Jones will be honored by Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer and Stewart-Haas Racing in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (4 p.m. ET on NBC).

Custer’s No. 00 Ford Mustang will carry a paint scheme that pays homage to Jones’ 1997 Xfinity Series car, celebrating Jones’ best season in NASCAR racing, when he finished seventh in the final standings.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Jones said of the paint scheme to NBC Sports. “I’ve been out of racing for a while now. For Cole, he’s been having a great year with five wins. It is pretty neat.

“It’ll be good to go back. I haven’t been in the pits since I got out of racing. It’ll be pretty interesting.”

Jones, whose real first name is Roy, made 56 career starts in the Cup Series from 1997 through 2003, with a career best of eighth at Dover in 1998. He also made 147 Xfinity Series starts from 1993 through 2004, including two wins: 1996 at Milwaukee and 1998 at New Hampshire.

Now 49, Jones is a successful real estate developer in both the Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina areas. Although he rarely goes to races in-person anymore, Jones is still a NASCAR fan, watching mainly on TV.

Looking back on his racing career, he admits to just one regret.

“I wish I would have gotten into racing a lot sooner,” Jones said. “I never did any type racing until 1990. Every time we’d get competitive, we moved up a class. I would say the biggest thing I wish I could go back on is maybe having a little bit more patience, being so new with the racing and I’d not been racing for many years, whereas other people had been racing all their lives.

“I would have liked to have stayed in racing a couple more years and then retire. I always said that my son, he was born in 2001, when he turned 5 or 6, I wouldn’t care where I was at in racing, I was going to be done. If he was going to play sports like T-ball or stuff like that, I wasn’t going to miss any of it.”

Jones is looking forward to being at Darlington this weekend to not only cheer Custer on, but also to see many old friends from his racing days. The “Lady In Black” holds a special place in Jones’ heart, although he admits his first time there was a frightening experience.

“I will always remember the first time I went to Darlington,” Jones said. “I’d seen it on TV. Ricky Pearson, who was one of David’s sons, was my crew chief. David went with us for the first test at Darlington. He took us out for a ride in a van around the track and we went around for probably three laps.

“After that, he turned to me and said, ‘You got what I’m saying? Do you understand where the (racing) line’s at?’ I looked at him and said, ‘Hell no, you scared the hell out of me the whole time.’ He took that van and that side mirror had to be an inch away from hitting the fence. He scared me to death.

“When he took me back out and would tell me stuff and watch me when I’d get out there in the car and he’d tell me what to do, and I’d do exactly what he said and when I did, it made it so much easier. That’s my big remembrance of Darlington, him scaring me to death. He told me, ‘You don’t race the other cars, you race the racetrack.’”

Here’s the paint scheme of Jones’ old car that Custer will drive this weekend:

Kyle Larson to race Ricky Craven’s Kodiak scheme in Southern 500

Chip Ganassi Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson will pilot Ricky Craven’s 1995-96 Kodiak paint scheme this weekend in the Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Craven drove the No. 41 Kodiak Chevrolet for owner Larry Hedrick in those two seasons, with Craven winning Winston Cup Rookie of the Year in 1995.

Larson’s scheme is one of the last major throwback schemes to be revealed for Sunday’s race.

Larson has led 408 laps combined in the last two visits to Darlington, but has finished 14th (2017) and third (2018).

Ricky Craven competes at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1995 (Getty Images)

Spire Motorsports honors Motor Racing Network’s 50th anniversary at Darlington

Motor Racing Network
By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
Spire Motorsports will recognize the 50th anniversary of the Motor Racing Network with its paint scheme for this weekend’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

The team’s No. 77 Chevrolet, which will be driven by Reed Sorenson, will be covered in the radio network’s trademark blue and logos commemorating MRN’s founding in 1970.

Also, the front quarterpanels of the car will list the original 11 affiliates who have broadcast NASCAR races since MRN’s inception.

“Our radio partners are the original ambassadors of Motor Racing Network and this sport,” said Cheryl Knight, MRN’s Director of Radio Partnerships in a press release. “Every one of our 600 stations has played a significant role in MRN’s growth and success. Having 11 stations air our broadcasts consistently since 1970 is remarkable and we are proud to honor them this weekend by placing their call letters on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.”

Here is where the 11 affiliates are located:

WBKR-FM 92.5 – Owensboro, Kentucky

WBTR-FM 92.1 – Carrollton, Georgia

WDEV-AM 550 and FM 96.1 – Waterbury, Vermont

WESC-FM 92.5 – Greenville, South Carolina

WJCW-AM 910 – Gray, Tennessee

WMMY-FM 106.1 – Boone, North Carolina

WMTN-FX 93.3 and AM 1300 – Morristown, Tennessee

WNDB-FX 93.5 and AM 1150 – Daytona Beach, Florida

WSLM-FM 97.9 and AM 1220 – Salem, Indiana

WUSQ-FM – 102.5 – Winchester, Virginia

WWGP-FX 95.1 and AM 1050 – Sanford, North Carolina