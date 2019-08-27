Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Screenshot via Shell Racing

Joey Logano to drive Kevin Harvick’s Pennzoil scheme in Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
Well, this is awkward.

But it’s also hilarious.

Joey Logano will drive one of Kevin Harvick‘s old paint schemes in this weekend’s Southern 500 (Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN). More specifically, he will drive the Pennzoil scheme Harvick raced to a dramatic win with in the 2007 Daytona 500.

Why is this funny and awkward at the same time?

In 2010 at Pocono Raceway, three years after Harvick’s win, Logano was spun from contact with Harvick with two laps to go.

After an argument on pit road, Logano shared his feelings about Harvick with the media.

“I don’t know what his deal is with me, but it’s probably not his fault, his wife (DeLana Harvick) wears the firesuit in the family, she tells him what to do,” Logano said.

So what’s the best way for Logano’s Southern 500 scheme to be revealed?

With Logano’s wife, Brittany, dressed in a matching uniform and throwing a package of baby diapers at him and informing him it’s his turn to change their son Hudson’s diaper.

“I wear the firesuit in this family,” Brittany declares.

Matt DiBenedetto taking IMSA GTO throwback to Darlington

Leavine Family Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Matt DiBenedetto‘s car for Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will throw back to a sports car rather than a stock car.

Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Toyota will pay tribute to the turbo-charged GTO Celicas that won the driver’s championship in the IMSA GTU (under three-liter) category in 1987 with Chris Cord.

This championship-winning IMSA GTO program carried the red, orange and yellow striped color scheme which is associated with Toyota in American motorsports.

Tyler Reddick unveils Kyle Petty tribute for Darlington Xfinity race

Richard Childress Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick will pay tribute to NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty with his paint scheme for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway (4 p.m. ET on NBC).

The defending series champion’s No. 2 Chevrolet will be made to resemble Petty’s 7-Eleven car from the late 1980s.

It’s the scheme Petty won his first Cup Series race with at Richmond in 1986.

Reddick will have blu, an electronic cigarette company, as his primary sponsor with 7-Eleven as a secondary sponsor.

“The Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway is always one of my favorite races of the year because I love NASCAR history and it’s so fun to celebrate the heritage of our sport at one of NASCAR’s oldest and most exciting tracks,” said Reddick in a press release. “I grew up watching Kyle Petty race, so being able to celebrate his career and impact on the sport is special to me. I’m so thankful to be able to participate in NASCAR’s Throwback weekend and honor an icon of the sport this year.”

The tribute to Petty means three of NASCAR on NBC’s analysts will be represented this weekend at Darlington.

Dale Jarrett is being honored by Corey LaJoie in the Southern 500 with an old Xfinity scheme.

Jeff Burton’s rookie Cup scheme will be on Justin Haley’s Xfinity Series car.

NASCAR America: The case for Leavine Family Racing’s change

By NBC Sports StaffAug 27, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Jeff Burton believes Matt DiBenedetto deserves a Cup ride, but the NASCAR on NBC analyst also believes criticizing the team that put DiBenedetto on the open market is unfair.

DiBenedetto was informed two weeks ago by Leavine Family Racing that his contract wouldn’t be renewed, reportedly because the team will have Christopher Bell driving the No. 95 Toyota in 2020. DiBenedetto finished a career-best second four days later at Bristol Motor Speedway, which led to team owner Bob Leavine defending his decision to angry fans in a series of tweets the next few days.

“Fans who are on the owner of this team doing what he thinks is best, I don’t get it,” Burton said Monday on NASCAR America. “I’m a Matty D. fan. I respect him, that dude gives 100 percent. I think he should be in a Cup ride, and I think there are seats out there he should be taking, but that shouldn’t be at the cost of Christopher Bell.

“If it helps Levine Family Racing to bring Christohper Bell in, he’d be crazy not to, you’re bringing in a guy that many of us think can be a Cup superstar, to bring him into your program, make your program better, bring in some funding. That’s why (Leavine) is in this. He spent millions and millions of his own money to get to this opportunity.

“I feel bad for Matty D., but I feel great for Leavine Family Racing. That’s what this sport is about.”

DiBenedetto, who will be a guest on the Dale Jr. Download today (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN), finished 27th after spinning from second on the last lap Saturday at Road America in an Xfinity race that was won by Bell. Both were driving Joe Gibbs Racing cars.

For NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte, that result helped confirm that LFR is making the right decision.

“I know that’s an unpopular statement,” Letarte said. “What I thought is in what I consider equal equipment, while Christopher Bell may have a few more races in an Xfinity car this year, he proved to me with his sixth win, at now a road course, that he deserves a shot. Matt deserves a shot, too, but I’m not willing to take it away from Christopher Bell to give it to Matt.”

Letarte reiterated that he believes other Cup drivers should be “very worried” that DiBenedetto could take their seats but also said LFR is making the right move.

“(It) proves that maybe this team is ready to take the next step,” Letarte said. “I’ve had to let good friends go because they weren’t the best possible person for that position. We’ve all made career decisions, so the fact (LFR) was willing to make this big of a decision tells me that maybe it’s the next team trying to separate itself and join the big four or five teams that you see consistently running up front.”

Said Burton: “If Matty D doesn’t get a ride, that’s not Leavine Family Racing’s fault. They gave him a ride. They gave him a shot to show what he can do. Now he’s out there, he’s a free agent.

“Someone should pick him up, but we shouldn’t blame the racing team that said, ‘Hey, we have an opportunity to bring in Christopher Bell that can go win championships and compete at a high level and also bolster our relationship with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing.’ We shouldn’t blame (Leavine) for making that move at all.”

Watch the discussion between Burton, Letarte and Dale Jarrett in the video above from Monday’s NASCAR America.

Goodyear tire info for Southern 500 weekend

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
NASCAR makes its annual trip to Darlington Raceway this weekend and it will do so with tires that have never been raced on the track’s surface.

Cup and Xfinity teams will bring the kind of tires that were used earlier this year at Chicagoland Speedway. Compared to what these teams ran at this track last year, both tires feature the same tread compounds with a construction update to align with what is run at other speedways.

As on all NASCAR ovals greater than 1 mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Darlington. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

A season-high 14 sets of tires are available to Cup teams on race day, meaning they will have to go an average of just more than 26 laps per set to complete the race.

As part of the Throwback Weekend and its 1990-94 theme, all tires will have the Goodyear logos that were present on race tires in the mid-90s beginning in 1992, with yellow “Goodyear #1” and “Eagle” logos.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and 14 sets for the race (13 race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice);

Xfinity: Seven sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4928; Right-side — D-4930

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,248 mm (88.50 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 48 psi