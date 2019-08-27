Goodyear tire info for Southern 500 weekend

NASCAR makes its annual trip to Darlington Raceway this weekend and it will do so with tires that have never been raced on the track’s surface.
Cup and Xfinity teams will bring the kind of tires that were used earlier this year at Chicagoland Speedway. Compared to what these teams ran at this track last year, both tires feature the same tread compounds with a construction update to align with what is run at other speedways.
As on all NASCAR ovals greater than 1 mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Darlington. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.
A season-high 14 sets of tires are available to Cup teams on race day, meaning they will have to go an average of just more than 26 laps per set to complete the race.
As part of the Throwback Weekend and its 1990-94 theme, all tires will have the Goodyear logos that were present on race tires in the mid-90s beginning in 1992, with yellow “Goodyear #1” and “Eagle” logos.
Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and 14 sets for the race (13 race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice);
A spokesperson for the State Troopers said Dippel’s court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Wallkill Court in Middletown, New York.
The spokesperson confirmed that Dippel, 19, was pulled over in a Ford F-150 truck after he was caught driving more than 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.
According to the spokesperson, when Troopers questioned Dippel and the person he was traveling with, they had conflicting stories about where they were traveling to and from.
The spokesperson said Dippel gave permission for Troopers to search his vehicle. The spokesperson said that in the search, Troopers found a pill bottle of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine in a backpack. The bottle was prescribed to someone else. The Trooper spokesperson could not say who it was prescribed to or how many pills were in the bottle.
NASCAR announced its suspension of Dippel last Friday before the race weekend in Canada. He was suspended for violating Section 12.1 of the NASCAR rule book for actions detrimental to stock car racing, including a violation of the sport’s code of conduct.
Dippel drove for Young’s Motorsports in the first 17 races of the year. He was replaced in Sunday’s race by D.J. Kennington, who finished 15th.
Bump and Run: Going back in time on a throwback weekend
Dustin Long: Always heard so much about Curtis Turner and his talent. Would have liked to have seen him behind the wheel once.
Daniel McFadin: I wish I could go back in time and attend the inaugural Brickyard 400. Seeing the packed grandstands in highlights is one thing. I can’t imagine what the atmosphere must have been like in person for the first NASCAR race at such a historic facility.
Jerry Bonkowski: Actually, there are several drivers I’d love to have seen: Fireball Roberts, Tim Richmond, Lee Petty and Buck Baker.
As for races: I’d have loved to have been at the first Daytona 500 in 1959.
And as for era: While I’ve seen several black-and-white films over the years, I’d have loved to watch a race in person on the beach in Daytona long before they built Daytona International Speedway.
William Byron and Daniel Suarez are in position to each make the Cup playoffs for the first time. Byron is 75 points ahead of what would be the first driver out at this time. Suarez holds what would be the final playoff spot by two points. Do both make the playoffs?
Dustin Long: Not convinced Daniel Suarez remains in a playoff spot the next two races and makes it.
Daniel McFadin: I think William Byron makes it safely into the playoffs, while Daniel Suarez gets nicked thanks to a first-time winner.
Jerry Bonkowski: Daniel Suarez has to have two of the best races of his life at Darlington and Indianapolis to ensure he makes the playoffs. Anything less in either one and he could come up short, which would be a sad commentary on the strong season he’s had to date. As for William Byron, the main thing he has to do is play it safe at two of the most difficult tracks there are and not take any unnecessary chances that could lead to disaster. I think crew chief Chad Knaus will keep Byron in-check more than he ever has in the next two races.
Dustin Long: Joey Logano. Former champion’s day is coming at a track that often rewards champions.
Daniel McFadin: Kyle Larson had the car to win at Darlington the last two years, leading 408 laps combined but finishing 14th (2017) and third (2018). He ends a nearly two-year winless streak Sunday.
Jerry Bonkowski: This is a tough question. But I have to go with the veterans as having the best chance, in order: Logano, Busch, Newman, Bowyer and Larson. It just goes to show how difficult Darlington is when you have several of the most successful drivers in the sport – including two former series champions – that have yet to win at such a storied and legendary track.
