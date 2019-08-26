Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Entry lists for NASCAR at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 26, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT
The Lady In Black. The Track Too Tough To Tame.

Whatever you call Darlington, one thing is for certain: it’s one of the most difficult tracks in NASCAR.

This weekend, the Cup and Xfinity Series will both be challenged by Darlington’s 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off this weekend. It returns to action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 13.

Here’s the entry lists for Cup and Xfinity at Darlington:

CUP — Bojangles’ Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 39 cars entered for this race.

BJ McLeod is in the No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Ford.

JJ Yeley is in the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Garrett Smithley is in the No. 54 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Joey Gase is in the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota.

Quin Houff is back in the No 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

XFINITY – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

There are 39 cars entered for this race.

NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Blaney will be in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

NASCAR Cup regular Denny Hamlin will be in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

There is no driver listed yet in the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Stefan Parsons makes his third career start (and of the season) in the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR America live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinAug 26, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett as they kick off the Southern 500 race week.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

StarCom Racing bringing Sterling Marlin’s ‘Silver Bullet’ back at Darlington

StarCom Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 26, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
The “Silver Bullet” is back.

StarCom Racing has announced that for this weekend’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN), Landon Cassill‘s No. 00 Chevrolet will be a throwback to Sterling Marlin’s early 2000s Coors Light Dodge.

The paint scheme is the one Marlin had when he earned his last Cup win in March 2002 at Darlington.

More: Retro Rundown 2019: Southern 500 paint schemes

Marlin, 62, suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, a debilitating neurological malady that slowly robs an individual of movement in various body parts, particularly use of the hands. Marlin recently returned to racing after recovering from a series of brain surgeries.

StarCom Racing has partnered with Michael J. Fox Foundation for the event. Fox, known for his role in the “Back to the Future” movies, also suffers from Parkinson’s. The team will be selling a t-shirt to commemorate the race, with $5 from each sale going to the foundation.

Matt Tifft paying tribute to family’s racing roots for Southern 500

Front Row Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinAug 26, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Matt Tifft‘s throwback paint scheme for this weekend’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN) serves as tribute to two men: his father, Quinten Tifft, and David Hilliker.

The elder Tifft once owned a Dirt Late Model car that was driven by Hilliker, a Michigan Motorsports Hall of Famer.

Matt Tifft’s No. 36 Ford will be made to look like the No. 21 car Hilliker raced.

Front Row Motorsports“You could say David Hilliker was my childhood dirt track hero,” Tifft said in a press release.

“I’m really excited to recreate this paint scheme for Darlington. When I was little, my dad would bring home this car in the offseason and we’d tear it down together. That was where I first learned how to work on a race car.”

“My dad has been such a huge influence throughout my career, and I couldn’t have gotten to this point without him. I’m grateful for the opportunity to give him this kind of recognition and can’t wait to see his face when he sees the car in person for the first time.”

Sunday’s race will mark Tifft’s first Cup start at Darlington Raceway. He has two starts there in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of eighth.

Jimmie Johnson throwing back to off-road racing days for Southern 500

Ally Racing Twitter
By Daniel McFadinAug 26, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Before he came to NASCAR and won 83 Cup races and seven championships, Jimmie Johnson made his living on the dirt, competing in off-road racing.

That period of his racing career, which took place in the mid-1990s, will be focus of Johnson’s throwback paint scheme this weekend at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 will look like the 1990 Chevy Thunder Sportside he drove in the Baja 1000 Trophy Truck division in 1995.

