Entry lists for NASCAR at Darlington

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Lady In Black. The Track Too Tough To Tame.

Whatever you call Darlington, one thing is for certain: it’s one of the most difficult tracks in NASCAR.

This weekend, the Cup and Xfinity Series will both be challenged by Darlington’s 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off this weekend. It returns to action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 13.

Here’s the entry lists for Cup and Xfinity at Darlington:

CUP — Bojangles’ Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 39 cars entered for this race.

BJ McLeod is in the No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Ford.

JJ Yeley is in the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Garrett Smithley is in the No. 54 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Joey Gase is in the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota.

Quin Houff is back in the No 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

XFINITY – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

There are 39 cars entered for this race.

NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Blaney will be in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

NASCAR Cup regular Denny Hamlin will be in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

There is no driver listed yet in the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Stefan Parsons makes his third career start (and of the season) in the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota.

Click here for the entry list.

Follow @JerryBonkowski