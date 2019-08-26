Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Crew chief Matt Borland cites diet coffee as cause of failed drug test

By Dustin LongAug 26, 2019, 7:43 AM EDT
Germain Racing and crew chief Matt Borland stated Monday morning that Borland failed a random drug test and has been indefinitely suspended by NASACR, per its Substance Abuse Policy

Borland cited a diet coffee he has been drinking the past six months as including a banned substance.

“This past weekend I was informed by a NASCAR doctor that I had DMAA (2-amino-5-methylhexanamine) in my system,” Borland said in a statement. “After the surprise of this and not even knowing what that was, I asked if it could have come from a diet coffee I have been drinking for the past six months. I gave the doctor all of the details of the coffee and ingredients, and after he researched it, he said he thought that this was the cause.

“Even after doing my due-diligence, I felt comfortable in drinking the coffee. I plan to work with NASCAR to figure out what exactly has happened and resolve this issue as quickly as we can. I will cooperate with them and do whatever is requested of me to make this situation right. I have worked in the NASCAR garage for 20 years now, and have never been a part of anything like this in my life. I take full responsibility for this incident and want to get it taken care of completely.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to my team, sponsors, associates, NASCAR and my family and I look forward to resolving this situation in an efficient manner.”

Team owner Bob Germain Jr. said in a statement: “Matt Borland has informed me that he was notified by NASCAR that a random urinalysis showed a substance, DMAA (2-amino-5-methylhexanamine) that is impermissible under the NASCAR Substance Abuse Policy. We reviewed the ingredients label on a coffee product that Matt had been drinking and it includes DMHA (2-amino-5-methylheptane), a derivative of DMAA.

“Based upon the ingredients label we do not believe that Matt had reason to know that the coffee contained a banned substance. However, we also understand and respect NASCAR’s decisions to strictly uphold their policies for each and every owner, driver and crew member in the garage. As an organization, we stand behind Matt. He has been and remains an integral part of our race team and we look forward to his return to the garage and pit box.”

The team stated that Justin Alexander will serve as the interim crew chief for Ty Dillon.

NASCAR Xfinity, Truck winners and losers

By Dustin LongAug 26, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
WINNERS

Christopher BellScored his 14th Xfinity win in 64 starts (a winning percentage of 21.9%) but it was his first on a road course Saturday at Road America. He has eight wins on tracks more than 1 mile, five wins on short tracks and one on a road course.

Austin Cindric Thrilling drive in the final two laps, restarting 20th to rally to finish second at Road America. He has two wins and a second in the three races on road courses this year.

Brett Moffitt The reigning Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion has won the past four playoff races. He ended last year by winning the final two playoff races, and his victory Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park gives him wins in the first two playoff races this year.

Alex Tagliani Road racer finished second Sunday in his first Truck start of the season.

 

LOSERS

Matt DiBenedettoStrong finish went away with an excursion off track on the last corner of the last lap in the Xfinity race race at Road America. He finished 27th.

Harrison Burton Was headed for a top-10 finish in Sunday’s Truck race before an engine issue caused him to drop out. He placed 21st.

 

Brett Moffitt wins second consecutive Truck race

Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 25, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
Just as he did at Bristol, Brett Moffitt won the pole and then won another playoff race. Moffitt, the reigning series champion, won Sunday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for his second consecutive playoff victory this season.

This is Moffitt’s fourth playoff victory in a row, dating back to last season. He won the final two playoff races last year, including the title race at Miami, and has opened this year’s playoffs with wins at Bristol and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Sunday’s victory also is Moffitt’s 11th career triumph in the series.

Alex Tagliani was second and followed by Ben Rhodes, Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

With one race remaining before the eight-driver playoff field is cut to six, Johnny Sauter and Tyler Ankrum are outside a playoff spot. Sauter is seventh in the standings, two points behind ThorSport Racing teammate Grant Enfinger. Ankrum is 14 points behind Enfinger.

Stage 1 winner: Brett Moffitt

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Who had a good race: Alex Tagliani finished second in his first series start of the season. …  After failing to make the playoffs, Ben Rhodes has finished eighth (Bristol) and third (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park) in the opening two playoff races. Stewart Friesen finished seventh in a backup truck after wrecking his primary truck on Saturday.

Who had a bad race: Harrison Burton was set for a top-10 finish before the engine blew on his truck. He finished 21st. … Todd Gilliland had damage and then a mechanical issue in what was a long day for him.

Next: The series is off until Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Brett Moffitt wins Truck pole

Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 25, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
Brett Moffitt will start from the pole for today’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The race is the second in the opening round of the Truck playoffs. Moffitt won last week’s playoff opener at Bristol to advance to the second round.

Moffitt won the pole Sunday morning with a lap of 111.376 mph. He was followed by Todd Gilliland (111.242 mph), Ross Chastain (111.238), Alex Tagliani (110.938) and Ben Rhodes (110.590).

Click here for starting lineup

 

 

Sunday schedule for the Truck Series in Canada

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Gander Outdoors Truck Series holds it annual race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park today.

Here’s the full schedule today for the series with TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern.

Sunday, Aug. 25 

8:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:35 a.m – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/two rounds (FS2)

10:40 a.m.- Driver-crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Chevrolet Silverado 250; 64 laps/157.37 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)