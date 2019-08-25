Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Sunday schedule for the Truck Series in Canada

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Gander Outdoors Truck Series holds it annual race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park today.

Here’s the full schedule today for the series with TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern.

Sunday, Aug. 25 

8:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:35 a.m – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/two rounds (FS2)

10:40 a.m.- Driver-crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Chevrolet Silverado 250; 64 laps/157.37 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Brett Moffitt wins Truck pole

By Dustin LongAug 25, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
Brett Moffitt will start from the pole for today’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The race is the second in the opening round of the Truck playoffs. Moffitt won last week’s playoff opener at Bristol to advance to the second round.

Moffitt won the pole Sunday morning with a lap of 111.376 mph. He was followed by Todd Gilliland (111.242 mph), Ross Chastain (111.238), Alex Tagliani (110.938) and Ben Rhodes (110.590).

Results, points after Xfinity race at Road America

By Daniel McFadinAug 24, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
Christopher Bell outran the field in a two-lap shootout to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America.

He beat Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala.

It is Bell’s sixth win of the year and his first career win on a road course.

Points

Tyler Reddick retains a 45-point lead over Bell.

The top five is completed by Cole Custer (-135 points), Justin Allgaier (-162) and Cindric (-180).

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity race at Road America

By Daniel McFadinAug 24, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT
Christopher Bell won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America in a two-lap shootout to earn his sixth win of the season.

Bell beat Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala to earn his first career win on a road course.

Bell led 10 of the race’s 45 laps. He started the race in 12th and was in position to win in the final stage thanks a debris caution caused by his teammate Brandon Jones with 14 laps to go. Bell had pit from second place right before the caution and was able to stay out when the rest of the field pit.

“I’m honestly in shock,” Bell told NBCSN. “I really butchered qualifying, tore the crap out of that left-front (tire). I felt like once we got in the race there I’d be able to drive by those guys. And they dropped the green flag and they’re driving by me. That wasn’t very much fun. Then I told (crew chief) Jason (Ratcliff) ‘I’m just really, really tight.’ We got those tires off and he said that left front was hurt pretty bad. We got pretty good there whenever we got the fresh tires on. The strategy obviously worked out really good for us pitting there.”

The final restart was caused by Gray Gaulding spinning off course in Turn 1 with five laps to go.

Bell’s win snaps Cindric’s two-race win streak on road courses.

Matt DiBenedetto, who led the most laps with 18, had bounced back from going off track in the middle of the race and was second on the final lap before he spun in the final turn. He finished 27th.

“Just being stupid on my part,” DiBenedetto told NBCSN. “Was looking in my mirror and got too high and barely got up in the marbles and made the most rookie mistake of my life. It was dumb. Uncalled for. We had the fastest car on track and nothing to show for it. … I drove stupid. I’m pretty pissed off at myself. Nothing else. Won’t sleep all week. This isn’t exactly a good run when I’m trying to make my career.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Tyler Reddick finished in the top five in all three road course races this year and is on a seven race top-five streak … Kaz Grala finished fifth in his last scheduled race of the year. It’s his third career top-five finish … Chase Briscoe (seventh) has finished in the top 10 in the last seven races .. Jeremy Clements (eighth) earned his third top 10 of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Justin Allgaier, the defending race winner, finished ninth after he locked his brakes up entering Turn 1 on the last lap of Stage 1 and became buried in the gravel … Cole Custer finished 10th after he went off course on the Stage 2 restart and suffered damage to his grille and had to make multiple pit stops for repairs.

WHAT’S NEXT: VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 31 on NBC

 

AJ Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinAug 24, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT
AJ Allmendinger has claimed the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The NASCAR on NBC analyst posted a top speed of 109.792 mph around the road course. It is his second career Xfinity pole, with both coming at Road America. He started from the pole in 2013 on his way to winning the race.

“I’m very satisfied, first of all,” Allmendinger told NBC Sports. “I feel like our chances (of winning) are better than the first two weeks and that’s what we’re trying to do here at Kaulig Racing. Of course you want to go out and win every race and I put all the pressure on my shoulders to go make it happen. … We know the Gibbs cars are going to be fast. (Austin) Cindric’s the man to beat. He’s got two in a row on these road courses.”

Allmendinger will be joined on the front row by Matt DiBenedetto (109.792 mph). Making his first Xfinity start since 2016, DiBenedetto is driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

The top five is complete by Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Noah Gragson. Cindric is seeking to win his third straight road-course race and complete a sweep of this month’s road course events.

Christopher Bell locked up his brakes twice on his run and qualified 12th in the final round.

Click here for the starting lineup.