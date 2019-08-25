Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Brett Moffitt wins second consecutive Truck race

By Dustin LongAug 25, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
Just as he did at Bristol, Brett Moffitt won the pole and then won another playoff race. Moffitt, the reigning series champion, won Sunday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for his second consecutive playoff victory this season.

This is Moffitt’s fourth playoff victory in a row, dating back to last season. He won the final two playoff races last year, including the title race at Miami, and has opened this year’s playoffs with wins at Bristol and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Sunday’s victory also is Moffitt’s 11th career triumph in the series.

Alex Tagliani was second and followed by Ben Rhodes, Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

MORE: Click here for race results

MORE: Click here for driver points report

With one race remaining before the eight-driver playoff field is cut to six, Johnny Sauter and Tyler Ankrum are outside a playoff spot. Sauter is seventh in the standings, two points behind ThorSport Racing teammate Grant Enfinger. Ankrum is 14 points behind Enfinger.

Stage 1 winner: Brett Moffitt

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Who had a good race: Alex Tagliani finished second in his first series start of the season. …  After failing to make the playoffs, Ben Rhodes has finished eighth (Bristol) and third (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park) in the opening two playoff races. Stewart Friesen finished seventh in a backup truck after wrecking his primary truck on Saturday.

Who had a bad race: Harrison Burton was set for a top-10 finish before the engine blew on his truck. He finished 21st. … Todd Gilliland had damage and then a mechanical issue in what was a long day for him.

Next: The series is off until Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Brett Moffitt wins Truck pole

By Dustin LongAug 25, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
Brett Moffitt will start from the pole for today’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The race is the second in the opening round of the Truck playoffs. Moffitt won last week’s playoff opener at Bristol to advance to the second round.

Moffitt won the pole Sunday morning with a lap of 111.376 mph. He was followed by Todd Gilliland (111.242 mph), Ross Chastain (111.238), Alex Tagliani (110.938) and Ben Rhodes (110.590).

Click here for starting lineup

 

 

Sunday schedule for the Truck Series in Canada

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Gander Outdoors Truck Series holds it annual race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park today.

Here’s the full schedule today for the series with TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern.

Sunday, Aug. 25 

8:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:35 a.m – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/two rounds (FS2)

10:40 a.m.- Driver-crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Chevrolet Silverado 250; 64 laps/157.37 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Results, points after Xfinity race at Road America

By Daniel McFadinAug 24, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
Christopher Bell outran the field in a two-lap shootout to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America.

He beat Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala.

It is Bell’s sixth win of the year and his first career win on a road course.

Click here for race results.

Points

Tyler Reddick retains a 45-point lead over Bell.

The top five is completed by Cole Custer (-135 points), Justin Allgaier (-162) and Cindric (-180).

Click here for the point standings.

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity race at Road America

By Daniel McFadinAug 24, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT
Christopher Bell won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America in a two-lap shootout to earn his sixth win of the season.

Bell beat Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala to earn his first career win on a road course.

Bell led 10 of the race’s 45 laps. He started the race in 12th and was in position to win in the final stage thanks a debris caution caused by his teammate Brandon Jones with 14 laps to go. Bell had pit from second place right before the caution and was able to stay out when the rest of the field pit.

“I’m honestly in shock,” Bell told NBCSN. “I really butchered qualifying, tore the crap out of that left-front (tire). I felt like once we got in the race there I’d be able to drive by those guys. And they dropped the green flag and they’re driving by me. That wasn’t very much fun. Then I told (crew chief) Jason (Ratcliff) ‘I’m just really, really tight.’ We got those tires off and he said that left front was hurt pretty bad. We got pretty good there whenever we got the fresh tires on. The strategy obviously worked out really good for us pitting there.”

The final restart was caused by Gray Gaulding spinning off course in Turn 1 with five laps to go.

Bell’s win snaps Cindric’s two-race win streak on road courses.

Matt DiBenedetto, who led the most laps with 18, had bounced back from going off track in the middle of the race and was second on the final lap before he spun in the final turn. He finished 27th.

“Just being stupid on my part,” DiBenedetto told NBCSN. “Was looking in my mirror and got too high and barely got up in the marbles and made the most rookie mistake of my life. It was dumb. Uncalled for. We had the fastest car on track and nothing to show for it. … I drove stupid. I’m pretty pissed off at myself. Nothing else. Won’t sleep all week. This isn’t exactly a good run when I’m trying to make my career.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Tyler Reddick finished in the top five in all three road course races this year and is on a seven race top-five streak … Kaz Grala finished fifth in his last scheduled race of the year. It’s his third career top-five finish … Chase Briscoe (seventh) has finished in the top 10 in the last seven races .. Jeremy Clements (eighth) earned his third top 10 of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Justin Allgaier, the defending race winner, finished ninth after he locked his brakes up entering Turn 1 on the last lap of Stage 1 and became buried in the gravel … Cole Custer finished 10th after he went off course on the Stage 2 restart and suffered damage to his grille and had to make multiple pit stops for repairs.

WHAT’S NEXT: VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 31 on NBC.