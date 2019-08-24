Tyler Dippel suspended indefinitely by NASCAR

Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel has been suspended indefinitely for violating Section 12.1 of the NASCAR rule book for actions detrimental to stock car racing, including a violation of the sport’s code of conduct, a NASCAR spokesperson confirmed. No other details were given.

The suspension comes with the series competing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this weekend, where Dippel was set to drive Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet. He has been replaced in the truck by D.J. Kennington.

Dippel, 19, was in his first full-time season in the Truck Series and was 13th in points, having failed to make the playoffs. He had one top five and three top 10s this season.

Young’s Motorsports issued the below statement in the wake of the suspension.