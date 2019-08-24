Truck Series practice report from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Todd Gilliland was fastest in the first of two Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions Saturday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
Gilliland, who posted a top speed of 111.187 mph, led a Kyle Busch Motorsports sweep of the top three spots.
He was followed by Harrison Burton (110.408 mph) and Alex Tagliani (110.325).
The top five was completed by Ross Chastain (110.002) and Austin Hill (109.720).
Sheldon Creed recorded the most laps in the session with 15.
Playoff driver and Canada Stewart Friesen wrecked during the session and will go to a backup truck.
AJ Allmendinger has claimed the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
The NASCAR on NBC analyst posted a top speed of 109.792 mph around the road course. It is his second career Xfinity pole, with both coming at Road America. He started from the pole in 2013 on his way to winning the race.
Allmendinger will be joined on the front row by Matt DiBenedetto (109.792 mph). Making his first Xfinity start since 2016, DiBenedetto is driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.
The top five is complete by Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Noah Gragson. Cindric is seeking to win his third straight road-course race and complete a sweep of this month’s road course events.
Christopher Bell locked up his brakes twice on his run and qualified 12th in the final round.
The Xfinity Series’ month of road-course racing comes to an end today as the series competes at Road America, the longest track on the NASCAR circuit.
Austin Cindric will seek to complete a sweep of the month’s three Xfinity Series races while Matt DiBenedetto hopes to grab his first career NASCAR win competing for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. by former NASCAR driver and Wisconsin native Matt Kenseth. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:21 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying (multi-car/two rounds) is at 11:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:135 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by Billy Mauldin of MRO. Milwaukee Deputy Fire Chief Chris Snyder will perform the National Anthem at 3:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 45 laps (182.16 miles) around the 4.048-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 10. Stage 2 ends on Lap 20.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts clear skies, a temperature of 70 degrees with no chance of precipitation at the race start time.
LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won over Matt Tifft and Daniel Hemric.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 11:40 a.m.
Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel has been suspended indefinitely for violating Section 12.1 of the NASCAR rule book for actions detrimental to stock car racing, including a violation of the sport’s code of conduct, a NASCAR spokesperson confirmed. No other details were given.
The suspension comes with the series competing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this weekend, where Dippel was set to drive Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet. He has been replaced in the truck by D.J. Kennington.
Dippel, 19, was in his first full-time season in the Truck Series and was 13th in points, having failed to make the playoffs. He had one top five and three top 10s this season.
Young’s Motorsports issued the below statement in the wake of the suspension.
The Xfinity Series competes at Road America today while the Gander Outdoors Truck Series begins its weekend in Canada.
wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.
The forecast for Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is for sunny skies, a high of 71 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Road America
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App live, NBCSN to air it at 1:30 p.m.)
1:35 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions
3 p.m. – CTECH Manufacturing 180; 45 laps/182.16 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Truck garage open
9:35 – 10:25 a.m. ET – Truck practice (No TV)
11:35 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)