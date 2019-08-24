Truck Series practice report from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Todd Gilliland was fastest in the first of two Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions Saturday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Gilliland, who posted a top speed of 111.187 mph, led a Kyle Busch Motorsports sweep of the top three spots.

He was followed by Harrison Burton (110.408 mph) and Alex Tagliani (110.325).

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain (110.002) and Austin Hill (109.720).

Sheldon Creed recorded the most laps in the session with 15.

Playoff driver and Canada Stewart Friesen wrecked during the session and will go to a backup truck.