Today’s Xfinity race at Road America: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity Series’ month of road-course racing comes to an end today as the series competes at Road America, the longest track on the NASCAR circuit.

Austin Cindric will seek to complete a sweep of the month’s three Xfinity Series races while Matt DiBenedetto hopes to grab his first career NASCAR win competing for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. by former NASCAR driver and Wisconsin native Matt Kenseth. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:21 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying (multi-car/two rounds) is at 11:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:135 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by Billy Mauldin of MRO. Milwaukee Deputy Fire Chief Chris Snyder will perform the National Anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 45 laps (182.16 miles) around the 4.048-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 10. Stage 2 ends on Lap 20.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts clear skies, a temperature of 70 degrees with no chance of precipitation at the race start time.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won over Matt Tifft and Daniel Hemric.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 11:40 a.m.