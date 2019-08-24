Saturday schedule for Xfinity, Truck Series

The Xfinity Series competes at Road America today while the Gander Outdoors Truck Series begins its weekend in Canada.
wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.
The forecast for Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is for sunny skies, a high of 71 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Road America
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App live, NBCSN to air it at 1:30 p.m.)
1:35 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions
3 p.m. – CTECH Manufacturing 180; 45 laps/182.16 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Truck garage open
9:35 – 10:25 a.m. ET – Truck practice (No TV)
11:35 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)
Justin Allgaier confirmed to Catchfence.com Friday that he will remain with JR Motorsports in 2020.
It will be Allgaier’s fifth season in the Xfinity Series with JRM.
“I will be back next year. Same deal,” Allgaier told Catchfence.com “Everything is good. We’re doing the same thing next that we are doing right now.”
Allgaier, 33, is fourth is the point standings entering this weekend’s race at Road America (3 p.m. Saturday on NBCSN).
Allgaier is the only driver in the top six in points without a win this year.
Christopher Bell was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice Friday at Road America.
Bell posted a top speed of 108.562 mph around the road course.
The top five was completed by Matt DiBenedetto (108.106 mph), AJ Allmendinger (108.091), Justin Haley (107.927) and Cole Custer (107.895).
Chase Briscoe recorded the most laps in the session with 19.
The session was stopped with about 50 minutes left for a hard crash by Brandon Jones exiting Turn 11. Jones will go to a backup car for Saturday’s race.
Just before Jones’ wreck, the left-rear truck arm mount broke on Jeremy Clements‘ No. 51 Chevrolet and his car stalled on the track.
The red flag was brought out for the second time when Preston Pardus’ No. 43 Chevrolet stalled on the track. His car then stalled a second time in the final minute of the session.
The session had a third red flag when Josh Williams‘ car stalled on the track.
First Practice
Bell was fastest, posting a top speed of 108.559 mph around the road course.
The top five was completed by defending race winner Justin Allgaier (108.530 mph), Cindric (108.346), DiBenedetto (108.139) and Allmendinger (107.967).
Chase Briscoe recorded the most laps with 14.
The session was stopped once for debris with 35 minutes left in the session.
Minor incidents in the session included Noah Gragson briefly going off course and a spin by Dexter Bean.
While the NASCAR Cup Series will be off this weekend, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any racing.
On the contrary, the Xfinity Series will be racing Saturday at Road America and the Truck Series will compete Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
Here are the entry lists for both series:
Xfinity – CTECH Manufacturing 180 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)
There are 38 cars entered.
Regan Smith will be in the No. 8 J.R. Motorsports Chevrolet.
A.J. Allmendinger will drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.
Saturday’s Cup runner-up, Matt DiBenedetto, will drive the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Ryan Vargas is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet for his second start of the year.
Trucks – Chevrolet Silverado 250 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)
There are only 29 Trucks listed for the entry list. A full field would be 32 trucks.
Alex Tagliani is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota for his first start of the year.
Dylan Lupton is entered in Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 Chevrolet.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the track today with two practices at Road America in preparation for Saturday’s race.
The wunderground.com forecast for Friday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and a 10% chance of rain during the day.
Here is today’s schedule at Road America:
(All times are Eastern)
10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
3:35 – 4:55 – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)