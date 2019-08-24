AJ Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

AJ Allmendinger has claimed the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The NASCAR on NBC analyst posted a top speed of 109.792 mph around the road course. It is his second career Xfinity pole, with both coming at Road America. He started from the pole in 2013 on his way to winning the race.

Allmendinger will be joined on the front row by Matt DiBenedetto (109.792 mph). Making his first Xfinity start since 2016, DiBenedetto is driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

The top five is complete by Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Noah Gragson. Cindric is seeking to win his third straight road-course race and complete a sweep of this month’s road course events.

Christopher Bell locked up his brakes twice on his run and qualified 12th in the final round.

