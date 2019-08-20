Penalty report from Bristol Motor Speedway

The Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series are the only national NASCAR series in action this weekend and they’ll each be competing on road courses.
They’ll also be competing on their respective tracks with tire codes that are new to each circuit.
Here’s the tire info for each series:
Xfinity – CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)
While the tires Xfinity teams will race on this weekend were used two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio, they will see their first use at Road America.
All four tires will feature the same code.
Compared to what was run at this course last season, this tire features the same tread compound with a construction update. As on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Road America.
Tire: Goodyear Eagle Road Course Radials
Set limits: Six sets for the event
Tire Code: D-4920 (same on all four tire positions)
Tire Circumference: 88.66 in. (2,252 mm)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Right Front — 20 psi; Left Rear — 17 psi; Right Rear — 17 psi
Trucks – Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)
The Truck Series will have the same code for all four tires.
This is the first time Truck teams have run this tire code. Compared to what was run at this course last season, this tire features the same tread compound with a construction update. As on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at CTMP.
Set limits: Five sets for the event
Tire Code: D-4920 (same on all four tire positions)
Tire Circumference: 88.66 in. (2,252 mm)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Right Front – 20 psi; Left Rear — 17 psi; Right Rear — 17 psi