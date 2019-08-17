Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Dustin Long

Kevin Harvick’s rear tire changer sidelined by cancer treatment

By Dustin LongAug 17, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Daniel Smith, rear tire changer for Kevin Harvick’s team, left a hospital Saturday afternoon after surgery this week as part of his cancer treatment.

Smith, who had the planned surgery Thursday, told NBC Sports through a team spokesperson that he should be back in four to six weeks. The Cup playoffs begin in four weeks at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was shortly before the Bristol night race last year that doctors discovered Smith had testicular cancer. He spent the day before that race undergoing scans, blood work and other tests to determine if the cancer had spread. Doctors found that the cancer had infected two lymph nodes in his lower abdomen and also saw a spot on his lung that was concerning.

Daniel Smith, rear tire changer for Kevin Harvick’s team, was released from a hospital Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Dustin Long)

Two days after last year’s Bristol night race, Smith had surgery to remove the tumor in his testicle. After a few weeks to heal, he began chemotherapy treatments. Each round consisted of one week in a hospital and two weeks of recovery. He had four rounds (12 weeks) of treatments. Smith returned to the track to watch Harvick compete in the championship race in Miami last year and then was back to changing tires at Daytona in February.

Thursday’s surgery is expected to be the final one Smith needs. Tonight’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) is the first he’s missed this season. He stated through a team spokesperson that he walked a mile in the hospital Friday and again on Saturday before his release.

Harvick, who won last weekend at Michigan, starts eighth in tonight’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Matt DiBenedetto focused on winning as he looks for 2020 ride

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 17, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Looking for a ride for next season, Matt DiBenedetto enters tonight’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway focused on one goal.

“I want to win in Cup,” says the driver whose family moved from California to North Carolina when he was a teen to help his racing career, who ran start-and-parks at one time in the Xfinity Series to keep in the sport and who has 13 races left in what is the best ride of his five-year Cup career.

DiBenedetto found out this week that he would not return to Leavine Family Racing after this season. DiBenedetto said that “I don’t want to say I was blindsided” but said he held out hope that “my performance behind the wheel (would) do the talking and hope that that would prevail over everything.”

Instead, business matters prevailed. With Erik Jones near an extension to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing — keeping all four driver spots there filled — Toyota and JGR needed a place to move Christopher Bell from the Xfinity Series to Cup. Leavine Family Racing’s alliance with JGR makes it the natural spot for Bell. While Bell said this week nothing is set, all signs point to him driving the No. 95 car next year.

Despite his disappointment, DiBenedetto remains grateful to Leavine Family Racing for the chance to run the No. 95 this year.

“I want everyone to know, fans especially and social media and stuff, is to be easy on our team and Toyota and (Joe) Gibbs and everything because they’re all still great people and they gave me this opportunity,” he said. 

Still, about a year after DiBenedetto left his ride with Go Fas Racing and unsure of where he’d land, he’s again looking for a ride for the upcoming season.

“I don’t want to retire yet because I’m only 28 years old,” said DiBenedetto, who starts seventh in tonight’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). “Just getting started, but I want to win in the Cup Series. That’s what I’ve said and that’s my goal. I’m here to keep on climbing the ladder, not go backwards.”

As for what he might do next year, he’s not sure.

“I have no irons in the fire per se, yet, but this all just happened just this week,” he said.

One question is if it might be possible for him to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity program — DiBenedetto made his Xfinity debut with JGR in 2009 as a development driver and he will drive the team’s No. 18 Xfinity car in the upcoming race at Road America.

“I don’t think there is that opportunity or as of now, there’s not,” he said. “Not that I’m aware of. I’ve talked to the Toyota folks and stuff and I don’t foresee any opportunities within the camp, I don’t think. Just going to have to really pursue everything, but the main goal is to keep proving myself behind the wheel, which I’ve shown I’m here to win and run up front.”

Maybe something good will happen to him tonight. Bristol is where he scored his first Cup top 10 in 2016, placing sixth for an underfunded BK Racing team. He and his family celebrated that finish on pit road after the race.

Alex Bowman, who also drove for underfunded teams before working his way up to a ride at Hendrick Motorsports, is rooting for DiBenedetto to remain in Cup next season.

“I think he does a really good job in the race car,” Bowman said. “Obviously, he has shown that he continues to deserve (a Cup ride). He’ll land on his feet. Everything happens for a reason. I was pretty bummed when I lost my gig. It all ended up working out for the better.”

Tonight’s Cup race at Bristol: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the playoffs looming in a few weeks, the Cup Series returns its short-track roots tonight for a rumble under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The duo of Kurt and Kyle Busch have won the last four races in “Thunder Valley.” Who can claim the Bristol throne from the brothers?

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:41 p.m. by Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops; Richard Childress; Bill Dance, legendary fisherman; Becky Humphries, National Wild Turkey Foundation CEO; Nick Wiley, Director of Conservation Ducks Unlimited; R. Joseph Hamilton, QDMA Founder and Senior Advisor; John Eastman, QDMA Senior Director of Operations. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 1:30 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. by Ronda Paulson, Founder and Executive Director of Isaiah 177 House. MRO Kids will perform the National Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (266.5 miles) around the .533-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 125. Stage 2 ends on Lap 250.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green begins at 7 p.m. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts clear skies, a temperature of 86 degrees with no chance of precipitation at the race start time.

LAST TIME: Kurt Busch won this race last year over Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Kyle Busch won in the spring over Kurt Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup

Results, points after Xfinity race at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick capitalized on Justin Allgaier‘s misfortunes and led the final 11 laps to win Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

It is his fourth win of the season.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Jeremy Clements and Austin Cindric.

Click here for the results.

Points

Reddick keeps his lead in the standings with a 55-point advantage over Christopher Bell.

The top five is completed by Cole Custer (-139 points), Allgaier (-159) and Cindric (-193).

Click here for the point standings.

Tyler Reddick starts last, wins Food City 300 at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After starting last, Tyler Reddick won Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading the final 11 laps after Justin Allgaier made contact with the wall and had a tire go flat.

Reddick started 38th after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection four times. He had to serve a pass through penalty at the start of the race, putting him a lap down. He quickly returned to the lead lap after a caution on Lap 14.

The Richard Childress Racing driver raced through the field and found himself battling with Allgaier for the lead with four laps to go in the first stage. He got loose and spun while trying to make a pass, was undamaged, and drove back to the front to contend.

The defending series champion, it is Reddick’s fourth win of the season.

“I don’t know (how I won),” Reddick told NBCSN. “I thought I made the wrong adjustment there on the last (pit) stop, we have a really fast Tame the Beast Chevrolet. We had fresher tires than Justin Allgaier there. We came down pit road and it just got too tight. I thought we were done for. I don’t know what happened, everything just happened in the right spot. … As you can see, I’m speechless. I just couldn’t believe it was happening.”

The top five was Reddick, Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Jeremy Clements and Austin Cindric.

Allgaier, who led 131 of 300 laps, finished in eighth. He had been trying to outlast Reddick and other drivers on older tires over the final 72 laps before he made contact with the wall. He remains winless since last September’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I don’t know how you process it, I’ll be honest with you,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “Just the story of the year. … Typical Bristol. Come out here and a have a great car. I don’t know if we could have beat (Kyle Busch) apples to apples, but when he fell out I thought especially there at the end we had the best car.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brandon Jones

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch managed to get to the end of the stage as his engine expired, ending his night.

More: race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Chase Briscoe finished second after bouncing back from a Lap 38 crash, a speeding penalty and a too many crew members over the wall penalty … John Hunter Nemechek placed third after he experienced a tire problem on Lap 49 … Jeremy Clement earned his third top five in 321 Xfinity starts … Gray Gaulding, sixth, earned his third top 10 in 30 Xfinity starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Cole Custer, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell were all involved in a crash on Lap 38. Jones and Logano were eliminated. Custer finished 22nd, nine laps down. Bell placed 14th, three laps down … Justin Haley’s engine expired with six laps left in Stage 1. He finished 34th … Jeb Burton placed 32nd after brake issues in Stage 2 ended his night … Brandon Jones placed 11th after he hit the wall moments after taking second place with 12 laps to go

WHAT’S NEXT: CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America at 3 p.m. ET Aug. 24 on NBCSN

 