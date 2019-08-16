Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Tyler Reddick starts last, wins Food City 300 at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After starting last, Tyler Reddick won Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading the final 11 laps after Justin Allgaier made contact with the wall and had a tire go flat.

Reddick started 38th after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection four times. He had to serve a pass through penalty at the start of the race, putting him a lap down. He quickly returned to the lead lap after a caution on Lap 14.

The Richard Childress Racing driver raced through the field and found himself battling with Allgaier for the lead with four laps to go in the first stage. He got loose and spun while trying to make a pass, was undamaged, and drove back to the front to contend.

The defending series champion, it is Reddick’s fourth win of the season.

“I don’t know (how I won),” Reddick told NBCSN. “I thought I made the wrong adjustment there on the last (pit) stop, we have a really fast Tame the Beast Chevrolet. We had fresher tires than Justin Allgaier there. We came down pit road and it just got too tight. I thought we were done for. I don’t know what happened, everything just happened in the right spot. … As you can see, I’m speechless. I just couldn’t believe it was happening.”

The top five was Reddick, Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Jeremy Clements and Austin Cindric.

Allgaier, who led 131 of 300 laps, finished in eighth. He had been trying to outlast Reddick and other drivers on older tires over the final 72 laps before he made contact with the wall. He remains winless since last September’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I don’t know how you process it, I’ll be honest with you,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “Just the story of the year. … Typical Bristol. Come out here and a have a great car. I don’t know if we could have beat (Kyle Busch) apples to apples, but when he fell out I thought especially there at the end we had the best car.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brandon Jones

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch managed to get to the end of the stage as his engine expired, ending his night.

More: race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Chase Briscoe finished second after bouncing back from a Lap 38 crash, a speeding penalty and a too many crew members over the wall penalty … John Hunter Nemechek placed third after he experienced a tire problem on Lap 49 … Jeremy Clement earned his third top five in 321 Xfinity starts … Gray Gaulding, sixth, earned his third top 10 in 30 Xfinity starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Cole Custer, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell were all involved in a crash on Lap 38. Jones and Logano were eliminated. Custer finished 22nd, nine laps down. Bell placed 14th, three laps down … Justin Haley’s engine expired with six laps left in Stage 1. He finished 34th … Jeb Burton placed 32nd after brake issues in Stage 2 ended his night … Brandon Jones placed 11th after he hit the wall moments after taking second place with 12 laps to go

WHAT’S NEXT: CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America at 3 p.m. ET Aug. 24 on NBCSN

 

Results, points after Xfinity race at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick capitalized on Justin Allgaier‘s misfortunes and led the final 11 laps to win Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

It is his fourth win of the season.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Jeremy Clements and Austin Cindric.

Click here for the results.

Points

Reddick keeps his lead in the standings with a 55-point advantage over Christopher Bell.

The top five is completed by Cole Custer (-139 points), Allgaier (-159) and Cindric (-193).

Click here for the point standings.

Provisional starting lineup for Cup night race at Bristol

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are on the provisional front row for Saturday’s Cup Series night race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Hamlin claimed the provisional pole, which would be his first of the year.

The lineup will be final after inspection Saturday. Any car that fails inspection once will have to start from the rear.

The top five is completed by Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola.

Click here for the provisional starting lineup.

Denny Hamlin wins provisional pole for Cup night race at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin has won the provisional pole for Saturday’s Cup Series night race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

With a speed of 129.230 Hamlin claimed his first pole of the season and the first pole of the year for Toyota.

The qualifying results will not be final until after inspection Saturday. If a car fails inspections once it time will be disallowed and will start from the rear.

Should his car pass inspection, it would be Hamlin’s 31st career pole and his fourth at Bristol, which leads active drivers.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver enters this weekend with five consecutive top-five finishes.

“These guys are on it right now, it’s unbelievable,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “Just definitely trying to learn every week, do everything I can to get better and the results are showing it.”

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Kyle Larson (129.004 mph).

The top five is completed by Martin Truex Jr. (128.995), defending race winner Kurt Busch (128.813) and Aric Almirola (128.770).

Kyle Busch, who won at Bristol in the spring, was the first car to make a qualifying attempt and he qualified 31st. According to Racing Insights, only two of the 117 Cup races at Bristol were won from a starting position of 30th or worse.

Click here for qualifying results.

Austin Cindric on pole for Food City 300 at Bristol

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric‘s hot hand continued Friday afternoon where claimed the pole for tonight’s Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cindric, who has two consecutive wins, earned his second straight pole with a top speed of 122.568 mph.

He beat out Kyle Busch (122.396 mph) for his third pole of the year.

“I think it’s a statement of this team,” Cindric told NBCSN. “I think we came back from the spring race knowing what we wanted to work on. We had a pretty unenthusiastic practice session yesterday, but I think we worked on the right things and obviously it showed. The track conditions were pretty weird there for a while … But we got lucky with the draw.”

The top five is completed by Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Jeremy Clements, who earned the best qualifying spot of his career. Clements’ previous best start this year was 11th in the last two races at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.

Tyler Reddick did not make a qualifying attempt after his car failed inspection four times. He will start from the rear and serve a pass through penalty to start the race.

Click here for the starting lineup.