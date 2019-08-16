Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tonight’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series is under the lights tonight for its second visit of the year to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Can Austin Cindric continue his hot streak after two straight wins on road courses? He’ll have to do so against the likes of Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Joey Logano.

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:37 p.m. by U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-TN. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:43 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying (single car, two laps) is at 4:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. by Mike Rife of Vansant Church of Christ, in Vansant, Virginia. Christina Druen, a Food City graphic designer, will perform the National Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts clear skies, a temperature of 82 degrees with no chance of precipitation at the race start time.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won this race last year over Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier. Bell won in the spring over Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer.

TO THE REAR: Tyler Reddick (inspection failures)

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. 

Austin Cindric wins pole for Food City 300 at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Austin Cindric‘s hot hand continued Friday afternoon where claimed the pole for tonight’s Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cindric, who has two consecutive wins, earned his second straight pole with a top speed of 122.568 mph.

He beat out Kyle Busch (122.396 mph) for his third pole of the year.

“I think it’s a statement of this team,” Cindric told NBCSN. “I think we came back from the spring race knowing what we wanted to work on. We had a pretty unenthusiastic practice session yesterday, but I think we worked on the right things and obviously it showed. The track conditions were pretty weird there for a while … But we got lucky with the draw.”

The top five is completed by Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Jeremy Clements, who earned the best qualifying spot of his career. Clements’ previous best start this year was 11th in the last two races at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.

Tyler Reddick did not make a qualifying attempt after his car failed inspection four times. He will start from the rear and serve a pass through penalty to start the race.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Tyler Reddick to start at rear for tonight’s Xfinity race

By Dustin LongAug 16, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tyler Reddick will start at the rear for tonight’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway after his car failed inspection four times.

Reddick was not allowed to qualify, thus having to start at the rear. He also will have a pass through penalty at the start of the race. His car chief also was ejected.

Reddick will be docked 10 points and his team will lose 10 car owner points for the L1 infraction.

Reddick enter’s tonight’s race as the series points leader. He has won three races this season.

 

NTSB: Dale Jr.’s plane bounced twice after firm landing

By Dustin LongAug 16, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — The plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter had a firm landing and bounced twice before it continued off the runway, went down a ditch, through a chain-link fence and came to rest on a nearby road, according to a senior investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Ralph Hicks stated in a media briefing Friday in front of the burned fuselage that video surveillance from nearby buildings caught the plane’s landing in what he described as “good weather, calm winds” at Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

“The airplane basically bounced at least twice before coming down hard on the right wing landing gear,” Hicks said. “You can actually see the right wing landing gear collapsing on the video. The airplane continued down the runway, off to the end, through a fence and came to a stop … on highway 91.”

Hicks said the video shows the plane “balloon up and come back down” on landing. He said he couldn’t tell how high the plane bounced via the video but will use data from the plane to determine that.

Hicks said the plane had a voice cockpit recorder, which will be sent to NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C. for analysis. The plane did not have a flight data recorder but he said there were some avionics that will be useful to the investigation.

Both pilots have been interviewed and Hicks stated that what they said was “very consistent” with what the video showed. Hicks also said investigators had talked to the Earnhardt family.

Hicks said the runway is about 4,500 feet and the plane was capable of landing on the runway. Investigators walked the runway and found tire tracks and skid marks consistent with the plane’s. Small pieces of debris also were found.

Hicks said investigators will be on scene for two to three days and document each of the systems.

A preliminary report is expected to be released in seven days on the NTSB website.

In a statement earlier in the day from Kelley Earnhardt Miller, she said: “We want to reiterate our appreciation to the NASCAR community, first responders, medical staff, and race fans everywhere for the overwhelming support in the last 24 hours. Dale, Amy, Isla and our two pilots are doing well. We are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

Matt DiBenedetto fastest in final Cup practice at Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
Matt DiBenedetto claimed the fastest single lap in the Cup Series’ final practice session Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

DiBenedetto posted a top speed of 128.848 mph around the half-mile track.

The top five was completed by Ryan Blaney (128.245 mph), Aric Almirola (128.228), Chase Elliott (128.219) and Alex Bowman (128.168).

Blaney had the best five and 10-lap averages (125.660 mph). Erik Jones and DiBenedetto followed in the 10-lap category.

Joey Logano recorded the most laps in the session with 116.

Click here for the speed chart.

The red flag was displayed with eight minutes left for fluid put on the track by Blaney, whose power steering pump failed.

After cleanup was completed the session was extended by 12 minutes.

Front Row Motorsports’ Matt Tifft was relieved for final practice by Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe after Tifft experienced symptom of vertigo during first practice. Tifft will be reevaluated before qualifying.

 