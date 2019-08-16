Tonight’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series is under the lights tonight for its second visit of the year to Bristol Motor Speedway.
Can Austin Cindric continue his hot streak after two straight wins on road courses? He’ll have to do so against the likes of Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Joey Logano.
Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:37 p.m. by U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-TN. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:43 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying (single car, two laps) is at 4:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. by Mike Rife of Vansant Church of Christ, in Vansant, Virginia. Christina Druen, a Food City graphic designer, will perform the National Anthem at 7:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile short track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts clear skies, a temperature of 82 degrees with no chance of precipitation at the race start time.
LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won this race last year over Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier. Bell won in the spring over Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer.
TO THE REAR: Tyler Reddick (inspection failures)
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.