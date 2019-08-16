Provisional starting lineup for Cup night race at Bristol

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are on the provisional front row for Saturday’s Cup Series night race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Hamlin claimed the provisional pole, which would be his first of the year.
The lineup will be final after inspection Saturday. Any car that fails inspection once will have to start from the rear.
The top five is completed by Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola.
Click here for the provisional starting lineup.
Denny Hamlin has won the provisional pole for Saturday’s Cup Series night race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
With a speed of 129.230 Hamlin claimed his first pole of the season and the first pole of the year for Toyota.
The qualifying results will not be final until after inspection Saturday. If a car fails inspections once it time will be disallowed and will start from the rear.
Should his car pass inspection, it would be Hamlin’s 31st career pole and his fourth at Bristol, which leads active drivers.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver enters this weekend with five consecutive top-five finishes.
“These guys are on it right now, it’s unbelievable,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “Just definitely trying to learn every week, do everything I can to get better and the results are showing it.”
Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Kyle Larson (129.004 mph).
The top five is completed by Martin Truex Jr. (128.995), defending race winner Kurt Busch (128.813) and Aric Almirola (128.770).
Kyle Busch, who won at Bristol in the spring, was the first car to make a qualifying attempt and he qualified 31st. According to Racing Insights, only two of the 117 Cup races at Bristol were won from a starting position of 30th or worse.
Click here for qualifying results.
Austin Cindric‘s hot hand continued Friday afternoon where claimed the pole for tonight’s Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Cindric, who has two consecutive wins, earned his second straight pole with a top speed of 122.568 mph.
He beat out Kyle Busch (122.396 mph) for his third pole of the year.
“I think it’s a statement of this team,” Cindric told NBCSN. “I think we came back from the spring race knowing what we wanted to work on. We had a pretty unenthusiastic practice session yesterday, but I think we worked on the right things and obviously it showed. The track conditions were pretty weird there for a while … But we got lucky with the draw.”
The top five is completed by Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Jeremy Clements, who earned the best qualifying spot of his career. Clements’ previous best start this year was 11th in the last two races at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.
Tyler Reddick did not make a qualifying attempt after his car failed inspection four times. He will start from the rear and serve a pass through penalty to start the race.
Click here for the starting lineup.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tyler Reddick will start at the rear for tonight’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway after his car failed inspection four times.
Reddick was not allowed to qualify, thus having to start at the rear. He also will have a pass through penalty at the start of the race. His car chief also was ejected.
Reddick will be docked 10 points and his team will lose 10 car owner points for the L1 infraction.
Reddick enter’s tonight’s race as the series points leader. He has won three races this season.
The Xfinity Series is under the lights tonight for its second visit of the year to Bristol Motor Speedway.
Can Austin Cindric continue his hot streak after two straight wins on road courses? He’ll have to do so against the likes of Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Joey Logano.
Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:37 p.m. by U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-TN. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:43 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying (single car, two laps) is at 4:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. by Mike Rife of Vansant Church of Christ, in Vansant, Virginia. Christina Druen, a Food City graphic designer, will perform the National Anthem at 7:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile short track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts clear skies, a temperature of 82 degrees with no chance of precipitation at the race start time.
LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won this race last year over Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier. Bell won in the spring over Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer.
TO THE REAR: Tyler Reddick (inspection failures)
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.