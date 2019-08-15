Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Plans for 2020 coming into focus for Erik Jones, Christopher Bell

By Dustin LongAug 15, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Erik Jones laughed, but then stated that if any of his fans has a No. 20 tattoo, “I wouldn’t be worried about having to cover it up.”

Although Jones said he has not signed a contraction extension to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing, he stated Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway that “we’re close. I hope we can announce something soon … we’re all really close.”

With Jones set to remain at JGR in the No. 20 car, a report by The Athletic states that Christopher Bell is expected to move to the No. 95 Toyota at Leavine Family Racing, taking the ride from Matt DiBenedetto, who announced Thursday he would not be back with the team after this season.

Leavine Family Racing issued a statement Thursday on DiBenedetto’s departure after this season and added that “we have no further announcements at this time.”

Bell said Thursday that “nothing is official until it comes from me or whatever team or whatever happens. I have no news to tell you guys right now. We’ll just have to wait for another day.

“Like I’ve said time and time again, my future is not in my hands, so the only thing I can control is if I can go out there and try and win races and do as good as I can and just have to play the cards how they fall.”

Asked if he knew what he was doing for 2020, Bell said: “Not yet. Not at this moment. It’s still all the way up in the air. There’s a number of different cars I could drive next year. I still could run the Xfinity Series. I could go to the Cup Series. It’s not in my hands right now. Just have to go out there and try to continue to win races.”

Where Jones and Bell would race next season was speculated on this summer with the two young drivers key cornerstones in Toyota’s program.

“I was never worried,” Jones said Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I was really comfortable and knew the situation and knew where things were kind of headed and knew that we all had a good plan and I was going to continue to work toward being in the 20 car.”

Jones in his second season at Joe Gibbs Racing. He ran his rookie season in Cup at Furniture Row Racing and replaced Matt Kenseth at JGR in 2018. Jones won the July Daytona race last year.

He enters Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) 14th in the points. He’s 70 points — more than a full race — ahead of Daniel Suarez, who is the first driver outside a playoff spot.

Bell, who is in his second Xfinity season for Joe Gibbs Racing, has shown he’s ready to move to Cup. Bell has won 13 of his 62 career Xfinity starts (21% winning percentage). This season, Bell has five wins in 21 starts (23.8% winning percentage) heading into Friday night’s Xfinity race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Matt DiBenedetto fastest in final Cup practice at Bristol

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 16, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
Matt DiBenedetto claimed the fastest single lap in the Cup Series’ final practice session Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

DiBenedetto posted a top speed of 128.848 mph around the half-mile track.

The top five was completed by Ryan Blaney (128.245 mph), Aric Almirola (128.228), Chase Elliott (128.219) and Alex Bowman (128.168).

Blaney had the best five and 10-lap averages (125.660 mph). Erik Jones and DiBenedetto followed in the 10-lap category.

Joey Logano recorded the most laps in the session with 116.

The red flag was displayed with eight minutes left for fluid put on the track by Blaney, whose power steering pump failed.

After cleanup was completed the session was extended by 12 minutes.

Front Row Motorsports’ Matt Tifft was relieved for final practice by Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe after Tifft experienced symptom of vertigo during first practice. Tifft will be reevaluated before qualifying.

 

NASCAR reflects on its constant air travel in wake of Dale Jr. crash

By Nate RyanAug 16, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – As his plane began a descent into the Tri-Cities Regional Airport, David Ragan buckled his seat belt.

For a NASCAR driver, that would seem to be second nature after making a living out of driving at 200 mph.

It was a point that reinforced by the terrifying plane crash Thursday involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family.

“Because you get in that habit where you sit down, and you don’t buckle up, you’re already pulling out your phone looking at it,” Ragan told NBCSports.com Friday morning at Bristol Motor Speedway. “It’s a shame that situations like that do have to happen in order to be reminded. We’re very grateful that Dale and his family were safe, but that will be a good reminder for all of us.”

The NASCAR community unfortunately needs few reminders about the realities of aviation tragedies. On April 1, 1993, defending Cup series champion Alan Kulwicki died in a plane crash on approach to the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee. A few months later, Davey Allison was killed after suffering head injuries in a helicopter crash at Talladega Superspeedway.

On Oct. 23, 2004, 10 people were killed when a Hendrick Motorsports plane crashed into a Virginia mountain en route to Martinsville Speedway (among the dead were team owner Rick Hendrick’s brother, son and nieces, as well as head engine builder Randy Dorton). Team owner and pilot Jack Roush also has survived two plane crashes, including a 2010 incident that robbed him of vision in his left eye.

With a 10-month, 36-race schedule, NASCAR drivers and teams are constantly in the skies traveling, and Thursday’s crash drove home that reality and the opportunity for reflection.

“As you put it all into perspective and you really realize the amount of time that you spend in an airplane and all the places that you go and things that you do and the amount of time that is required to travel, it’s definitely a reminder of things that can happen,” Kevin Harvick said. “But just thank God everybody is OK because you look at the pictures and all the things that went on, it’s amazing that everybody is OK and, in the end, that’s the best part of that scenario.  There’s really no good part of it other than everybody is OK.”

Ragan, who announced Wednesday that 2019 will be his final full-time season in the Cup Series, said “we take for granted how much of a risk we do take every week flying into small airports on small airplanes. We hop in late at night, and we leave. That is something that the sport is just accustomed to, and accidents do happen.

“Accidents happen on the roadways, in the garage area, on the racetrack and certainly on the transportation side, but (Thursday’s crash) just reminds me that you need to be grateful for every situation like that. That there are some serious situations that when accidents do happen, you need to be prepared.”

FAA: Dale Jr.’s plane had hard landing, bounced, departed runway

By Dustin LongAug 16, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A preliminary incident notification from the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday stated that the plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter “experienced (a) hard landing, bounced, departed runway and caught fire.”

Earnhardt’s Cessna 680A Citation Latitude crashed after landing at Elizabethton (Tennessee) Municipal Airport on Thursday. The plane ran off the 5,000-foot runway, went through the grass, down a ditch and through a chain-link fence that wrapped around part of the fuselage before the plane came to rest near a road.

Earnhardt, wife Amy and daughter Isla escaped the plane along with the two pilots before flames consumed the 10-seat plane that is registered to JR Motorsports.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller issued a statement Friday afternoon:

“We want to reiterate our appreciation to the NASCAR community, first responders, medical staff, and race fans everywhere for the overwhelming support in the last 24 hours. Dale, Amy, Isla and our two pilots are doing well. We are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

NBC Sports announced Thursday that Earnhardt would not be a part of this weekend’s broadcast of the NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The runway was updated less than two years ago. The airport announced in October 2017 that the runway would be extended 400 feet.

For more on this, continue to follow NBC Sports and watch NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN.

Denny Hamlin posts fastest lap in Cup practice at Bristol

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 16, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Denny Hamlin had the fastest lap in Friday’s first Cup practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hamlin led the way with a lap of 128.605 mph. He was followed by Erik Jones (128.150 mph), Joey Logano (127.851), Matt DiBenedetto 127.647 and Kyle Busch (127.596).

There were no incidents in the session.

Cup qualifying is scheduled to be held at 5:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN.