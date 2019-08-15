NASCAR suspends Bayley Currey indefinitely for violating Substance Abuse Policy

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR stated Thursday night that Bayley Currey has been suspended indefinitely for violating the Substance Abuse Policy.

Currey was on the entry list to drive Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 car this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In a statement from the team, Currey said: “This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR informed me that I failed a random drug test administered last week. I spoke with NASCAR’s Doctor where he explained that I had DMAA (2-Amino-5-methylhexane) in my system. I take a pre-workout supplement, Juggernaut Irate, and this ingredient is indeed in the supplement. I was obviously not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. I have immediately asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery Program where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR’s direction and advice.

“I have worked very hard for a lifetime to reach this level and I am eternally grateful to be afforded the privilege to compete in the sport that I love. I want to publicly apologize to my owners, Rick and Lisa Ware, all the employees of Rick Ware Racing, my sponsors, NASCAR, and most importantly the fans. My lack of knowledge is no excuse for this to happen. I will expediently complete the process and I will strive to have my suspension lifted as soon as possible.”

Car owner Rick Ware said in a statement: “Bayley Currey was notified that he violated the NASCAR Substance Abuse Policy. He was taking a pre-workout that contained a substance that is on the banned substance list. At Rick Ware Racing, we stand by NASCAR’s decisions to uphold the Drug Policy for each and every owner, driver and crew member in the garage. We believe that Bayley Currey has made an honest mistake, by not checking his pre-workout supplements for ingredients that are not allowed through the NASCAR systems. As an organization, we stand behind Bayley’s Road to Recovery journey, and will always have a place for him within our organization.”

Currey had competed in nine races this season for Rick Ware Racing. His best finish was 25th at Pocono in June. His last race for the team was in July at Kentucky. Currey finished 33rd.