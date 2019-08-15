Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents The Motorsports Hour airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Krista Voda, AJ Allmendinger and Nate Ryan.

2020 plans coming into focus for Erik Jones, Christopher Bell

By Dustin LongAug 15, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Erik Jones laughed, but then stated that if any of his fans has a No. 20 tattoo, “I wouldn’t be worried about having to cover it up.”

Although Jones said he has not signed a contraction extension to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing, he stated Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway that “we’re close. I hope we can announce something soon … we’re all really close.”

With Jones set to remain at JGR in the No. 20 car, a report by The Athletic states that Christopher Bell is expected to move to the No. 95 Toyota at Leavine Family Racing, taking the ride from Matt DiBenedetto, who announced Thursday he would not be back with the team after this season.

Leavine Family Racing issued a statement Thursday on DiBenedetto’s departure after this season and added that “we have no further announcements at this time.”

Where Jones and Bell would race next season was speculated on this summer with the two young drivers key cornerstones in Toyota’s program.

“I was never worried,” Jones said Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I was really comfortable and knew the situation and knew where things were kind of headed and knew that we all had a good plan and I was going to continue to work toward being in the 20 car.”

Jones in his second season at Joe Gibbs Racing. He ran his rookie season in Cup at Furniture Row Racing and replaced Matt Kenseth at JGR in 2018. Jones won the July Daytona race last year.

He enters Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) 14th in the points. He’s 70 points — more than a full race — ahead of Daniel Suarez, who is the first driver outside a playoff spot.

Bell, who is in his second Xfinity season for Joe Gibbs Racing, has shown he’s ready to move to Cup. Bell has won 13 of his 62 career Xfinity starts (21% winning percentage). This season, Bell has five wins in 21 starts (23.8% winning percentage) heading into Friday night’s Xfinity race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Ford reveals 2020 Mustang model for Xfinity Series

By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Ford has unveiled the Mustang model that will be raced in the Xfinity Series next year.

The new model will take the place of the Mustang body that’s been used in the Xfinity Series since 2011.

The previous model won the Xfinity driver’s championship three times and the owner’s title six times.

The new model will make its debut in the Feb. 15 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Ford fields Mustangs in five different racing series: The Cup Series, Xfinity, NHRA Funny Car, Virgin Australia Supercars Championship and Cobra Jet.

Here’s a comparison between this year’s Mustang and next year’s.

Tyler Ankrum set for surprise Truck Series playoff run

By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If this year’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs were a dinner party, many would have reserved seats for Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the seven-race playoff.

The 19-year-old Gilliland and 18-year-old Burton – two highly touted drivers for one of the series’ best teams – failed to RSVP to the party.

Instead, the first driver to compete for a NASCAR title who was born after the Y2K scare will be Tyler Ankrum, the Truck Series’ Rookie of the Year.

Ankrum sticks out, and that’s not just because of his blond hair.

Blame it on his birth date: March 6, 2001.

That’s five months after the first career start of Matt Crafton at Auto Club Speedway, the track located roughly 17 miles from Ankrum’s hometown of San Bernardino, California.

“That’s kind of crazy,” an amused Crafton says when informed of Ankrum’s status as a driver born after the turn of the century. “I haven’t really even thought about it. … Hopefully he keeps that at the back of his mind and respects his elders.”

Ankrum’s respect shows in his reaction to being among the eight drivers interviewed Tuesday at the Truck Series Playoff Media Day.

“It’s crazy,” Ankrum said. “I’m up here with guys that, some of them have been racing longer than I’ve been alive. They’re great influences in the sport and in fact they’ve been heroes of mine.”

That includes Crafton.

“By the time I was a rookie in late models or a year or two into late models, he was still winning a ton of races,” Ankrum said. “He was one of those guys that I was rooting for every week.”

Adding to his sense of satisfaction is that’s it’s him – not Gilliland or Burton – rubbing shoulders with Crafton and drivers like 2016 champion Johnny Sauter and defending champion Brett Moffitt.

“(It means) a lot,” Ankrum said. “Because this year, not to talk bad about them, they’re expected to win races, they’re expected to win in those KBM trucks and they didn’t. Not saying they won’t. ‘Cause there’s six, seven races left in the series. I wasn’t expected to win. I was expected to run 10th through 15th in a DGR-Crosley truck.

Though he was the defending K&N East Pro Series champion, Ankrum’s expectations for himself weren’t very high when his season started three races late, a product of NASCAR’s rules against anyone under 18 competing on speedways.

“I honestly said to myself ‘I’d be happy finishing in the top five a couple of times,'” Ankrum recalled. “I didn’t really have the confidence in myself to even think I could win a stage.”

After his season debut at Martinsville, where he finished 19th, Ankrum would have to wait five races until his first top five at Texas Motor Speedway.

Then sponsor issues led Ankrum to start-and-park in two races with NEMCO Motorsports, which kept his championship eligibility intact.

Joe Nemechek so graciously gave me the opportunity … in a way we were kind of placing our bet,” Ankrum said. “We’re going to spend a little money doing this and we’re going try to stay in the hunt for this championship.”

Ankrum returned to DGR-Crosley and his bet paid off on July 11 at Kentucky Speedway. After leading 38 laps, Ankrum inherited the lead with two laps left when Moffitt ran out of gas. He scored his first career win in his 12th start.

It was also the first win in the Truck Series for DGR-Crosley.

Ankrum followed that a race later with a runner-up finish at Pocono. The regular-season finale at Michigan had him leading and in position to possibly win. But on an overtime restart, he spun his tires and lost control when Crafton gave Ankrum’s truck a push, sparking a nine-truck wreck.

But the incident didn’t dampen Ankrum’s confidence for the playoffs, which begin tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

“What we’ve done is run up front and won a race,” Ankrum said. “I think for everyone else it’s a shock and for us it’s a bit of a surprise as well, but we know what we’re working on week-in and week-out. We know that we’ve been working towards this and it’s gotten better.”

With fewer opportunities to make the playoffs and show off his abilities, Ankrum’s performance has left an impression on one of his childhood heroes.

“Ankrum to be honest,” Crafton says when asked which young playoff driver has impressed him the most. “It’s been just the little experience he’s had … I felt like he had good talent, he’d come in, sneak up for some top fives and lo and behold he goes and wins a race. … He’s done a real good job.”

Xfinity Series practice report from Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Erik Jones was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice Thursday at Bristol Moto Speedway.

Jones, who is making his first Xfinity start since 2017, posted a top speed of 123.618 mph.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (123.340), Joey Logano (123.118), Justin Allgaier (122.843) and Cole Custer (122.670).

John Hunter Nemechek was 12th fastest and recorded the most laps in the session with 101.

Custer had the best 10-lap average at 121.894 mph.

The session was briefly red flagged halfway through for Ray Black Jr. stalling at the bottom of the track.

First practice

Jones was fastest in the the first session with a top speed of 124.719 mph.

The top five was completed by Kyle Busch (124.581 mph), Christopher Bell (124.565), Tyler Reddick (124.122) and John Hunter Nemechek (123.881).

Chase Briscoe, who was 10th on the speed chart, recorded the most laps in the session with 56.

Nemechek had the best 10-lap average at 122.078 mph.

There were two red flags late in the session, the first for debris and the second for a Brandon Brown mechanical failure.

Final practice is scheduled for 1:35 – 2:25 p.m ET on the NBC Sports App.

