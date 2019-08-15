Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Matt DiBenedetto out at Leavine Family Racing after one season

By Nate RyanAug 15, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
After enjoying the best season of his NASCAR career, Matt DiBenedetto is on the hunt for a new ride again.

The Leavine Family Racing driver announced on social media Thursday morning that he will be leaving the team after the 2019 season.

Through 23 races of his fifth consecutive season in NASCAR’s premier series, DiBenedetto is a career-best 23rd in the points standings with the first two top-five finishes in Cup (fourth at Sonoma and fifth at New Hampshire). He has posted four top 10s in the past eight races, which is twice as many top 10s as he had in 140 starts over the past four seasons.

DiBenedetto was informed Tuesday of the team’s decision. He had been signed to drive the No. 95 Toyota last October in what originally was announced as a two-year deal after he left Go Fas Racing.

Leavine Family Racing said in a statement: “We have chosen to move in another direction for 2020. Matt has been an important part of our team this year, putting together strong runs. He’s a talented young driver and we look forward to closing out this season with him behind the wheel of the No. 95 Camry. We wish him nothing but the best in the future. We have no further announcements at this time.”

DiBenedetto is likely to be a candidate for Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 Ford, which is being vacated by the full-time retirement of David Ragan.

Ford reveals 2020 Mustang model for Xfinity Series

Ford Performance
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Ford has unveiled the Mustang model that will be raced in the Xfinity Series next year.

The new model will take the place of the Mustang body that’s been used in the Xfinity Series since 2011.

The previous model won the Xfinity driver’s championship three times and the owner’s title six times.

The new model will make its debut in the Feb. 15 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Ford fields Mustangs in five different racing series: The Cup Series, Xfinity, NHRA Funny Car, Virgin Australia Supercars Championship and Cobra Jet.

Here’s a comparison between this year’s Mustang and next year’s.

Tyler Ankrum set for surprise Truck Series playoff run

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If this year’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs were a dinner party, many would have reserved seats for Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the seven-race playoff.

The 19-year-old Gilliland and 18-year-old Burton – two highly touted drivers for one of the series’ best teams – failed to RSVP to the party.

Instead, the first driver to compete for a NASCAR title who was born after the Y2K scare will be Tyler Ankrum, the Truck Series’ Rookie of the Year.

Ankrum sticks out, and that’s not just because of his blond hair.

Blame it on his birth date: March 6, 2001.

That’s five months after the first career start of Matt Crafton at Auto Club Speedway, the track located roughly 17 miles from Ankrum’s hometown of San Bernardino, California.

“That’s kind of crazy,” an amused Crafton says when informed of Ankrum’s status as a driver born after the turn of the century. “I haven’t really even thought about it. … Hopefully he keeps that at the back of his mind and respects his elders.”

Ankrum’s respect shows in his reaction to being among the eight drivers interviewed Tuesday at the Truck Series Playoff Media Day.

“It’s crazy,” Ankrum said. “I’m up here with guys that, some of them have been racing longer than I’ve been alive. They’re great influences in the sport and in fact they’ve been heroes of mine.”

That includes Crafton.

“By the time I was a rookie in late models or a year or two into late models, he was still winning a ton of races,” Ankrum said. “He was one of those guys that I was rooting for every week.”

Adding to his sense of satisfaction is that’s it’s him – not Gilliland or Burton – rubbing shoulders with Crafton and drivers like 2016 champion Johnny Sauter and defending champion Brett Moffitt.

“(It means) a lot,” Ankrum said. “Because this year, not to talk bad about them, they’re expected to win races, they’re expected to win in those KBM trucks and they didn’t. Not saying they won’t. ‘Cause there’s six, seven races left in the series. I wasn’t expected to win. I was expected to run 10th through 15th in a DGR-Crosley truck.

Though he was the defending K&N East Pro Series champion, Ankrum’s expectations for himself weren’t very high when his season started three races late, a product of NASCAR’s rules against anyone under 18 competing on speedways.

“I honestly said to myself ‘I’d be happy finishing in the top five a couple of times,'” Ankrum recalled. “I didn’t really have the confidence in myself to even think I could win a stage.”

After his season debut at Martinsville, where he finished 19th, Ankrum would have to wait five races until his first top five at Texas Motor Speedway.

Then sponsor issues led Ankrum to start-and-park in two races with NEMCO Motorsports, which kept his championship eligibility intact.

Joe Nemechek so graciously gave me the opportunity … in a way we were kind of placing our bet,” Ankrum said. “We’re going to spend a little money doing this and we’re going try to stay in the hunt for this championship.”

Ankrum returned to DGR-Crosley and his bet paid off on July 11 at Kentucky Speedway. After leading 38 laps, Ankrum inherited the lead with two laps left when Moffitt ran out of gas. He scored his first career win in his 12th start.

It was also the first win in the Truck Series for DGR-Crosley.

Ankrum followed that a race later with a runner-up finish at Pocono. The regular-season finale at Michigan had him leading and in position to possibly win. But on an overtime restart, he spun his tires and lost control when Crafton gave Ankrum’s truck a push, sparking a nine-truck wreck.

But the incident didn’t dampen Ankrum’s confidence for the playoffs, which begin tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

“What we’ve done is run up front and won a race,” Ankrum said. “I think for everyone else it’s a shock and for us it’s a bit of a surprise as well, but we know what we’re working on week-in and week-out. We know that we’ve been working towards this and it’s gotten better.”

With fewer opportunities to make the playoffs and show off his abilities, Ankrum’s performance has left an impression on one of his childhood heroes.

“Ankrum to be honest,” Crafton says when asked which young playoff driver has impressed him the most. “It’s been just the little experience he’s had … I felt like he had good talent, he’d come in, sneak up for some top fives and lo and behold he goes and wins a race. … He’s done a real good job.”

Xfinity Series practice report from Bristol Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Erik Jones was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jones, who is making his first Xfinity start since 2017, posted a top speed of 124.719 mph.

The top five was completed by Kyle Busch (124.581 mph), Christopher Bell (124.565), Tyler Reddick (124.122) and John Hunter Nemechek (123.881).

Chase Briscoe, who was 10th on the speed chart, recorded the most laps in the session with 56.

Nemechek had the best 10-lap average at 122.078 mph.

There were two red flags late in the session, the first for debris and the second for a Brandon Brown mechanical failure.

Final practice is scheduled for 1:35 – 2:25 p.m ET on the NBC Sports App.

Click here for the practice report.

Truck Series practice report from Bristol Motor Speedway

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffAug 15, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Austin Hill, who won last weekend’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Michigan, posted the fastest lap in Thursday’s final practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hill led the way with a lap of 126.328 mph. He was followed by Sam Mayer (126.095 mph), reigning series champion  Brett Moffitt (125.789), Stewart Friesen (125.617) and Johnny Sauter (125.469).

Click here for final practice results

Moffitt had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 122.594 mph. He was followed by Friesen (122.532 mph) and Matt Crafton (122.407).

Harrison Burton ran the most laps in the session at 73. He ranked ninth on the speed chart with a top lap of 125.060 mph.

OPENING PRACTICE

Tyler Ankrum was fastest in the first of two Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ankrum, one of the eight Truck Series playoff drivers, posted a top speed of 126.420 mph around the half-mile track.

He was followed by Ross Chastain (125.831 mph), Matt Crafton (125.354), Raphael Lessard (125.036) and Brett Moffitt (124.930).

Sheldon Creed, who was eighth on the speed chart, recorded the most laps with 78. He also had the best 10-lap average at 123.983 mph.

The final Truck practice is scheduled for 11:05 – 11:55 a.m ET.

Click here for the practice report.